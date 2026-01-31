By Paolo Rigamonti

Europe’s farmers are adopting climate-smart agriculture to address soil degradation, extreme weather and declining yields. Drawing on examples across Europe and Mars partnerships with more than 300 farmers, the article highlights regenerative practices, financial and measurement challenges, and the role of collaboration between farmers, businesses and policymakers in scaling practical, resilient solutions.

Healthy soil is the foundation of resilient farming, secure food systems and ultimately, the health of our pets and our planet. It is not an abstract environmental concept. It is something farmers across our supply chain work with every day, season after season, and often under growing pressure.[1]

Across Europe, that pressure is increasing. More frequent droughts, heavier rainfall and declining biodiversity are no longer future risks; they are today’s reality. Extreme weather is already costing European agriculture billions each year, with many farmers forced to absorb losses themselves. All of this is happening while margins remain tight, and support does not always reflect what is happening on the ground.[2]

For business, this matters. As when farming systems become less reliant, supply chains become less predictable. Creating risk not only for farmers, but also for the businesses who rely on them.

Farmers and the private sector are already responding

And yet, what gives me confidence is the action I see farmers taking, working alongside technical partners and businesses like ours

From northern Poland to southern Hungary, the farmers we work with are not waiting for perfect conditions. They are taking practical steps to rebuild soil health, store more carbon and strengthen resilience on the land they know best. Climate-smart agriculture is not a theory for them; it is a set of tools they are already using to protect their businesses and their livelihoods.

At Mars, we have made a deliberate choice to work side by side with farmers as part of this transition. Today, we partner with more than 300 farmers across over 60,000 hectares in Europe within our pet nutrition supply chain. Together, we are supporting regenerative practices such as cover cropping, diversified rotations and reduced tillage which helps strengthen resilience where it matters most, on the farms.

The results on the ground are clear

Healthier soils absorb more water, reduce flood risk and help crops cope better during dry periods. In real terms, this means stronger soil structure, more stable yields and, critically, a return to profitability even in challenging seasons. [3] For farmers that confidence supports continued investment and for business, it underpins a more reliable and resilient supply chain over time.

One example is Antony, a farmer in our supply chain in south-east England, working heavy clay soils that are prone to waterlogging. Since introducing regenerative practices, he has seen clear improvements in water infiltration and soil structure. This has extended the window in which he can work his land after rainfall, reduced labour pressure and improved resilience during dry spells. As Antony puts it: “Crops look better, and profitability is returning even in challenging years.”

We see the same pattern in eastern Europe. In northern Poland, where another of our farmer partners, Izabela, has improved water retention on her land, helping her crops withstand prolonged dry periods while also absorbing intense rainfall. During a summer marked by unexpected floods, her fields remained productive when others struggled. For farmers like Izabela, progress depends on being rewarded for outcomes and given the flexibility to adapt practices to local conditions.

Risk remains the biggest barrier

Despite these successes, we should be clear about what is holding wider adoption back. The biggest barrier remains risk.

Transitioning to climate-smart agriculture often requires upfront investment in equipment, training and new ways of working. These costs are rarely insured and are largely borne by farmers themselves. While the benefits build over time, the financial exposure is immediate. Expecting farmers to shoulder that risk alone is neither realistic nor fair.

This is where public-private partnerships can make a real difference. By combining financial support with practical, locally relevant technical guidance, we can reduce risk and accelerate adoption where it matters most: on farm.

Measurement is another area where farmers need better support. They need confidence that improvements in soil carbon, biodiversity and water quality are being assessed in ways that are credible, consistent and practical. Clear, harmonised approaches help ensure progress is recognised and rewarded, while building trust across the value chain.

Collaboration is what allows climate-smart agriculture to scale in practice

Our partnerships with organisations such as Agreena, Biospheres, ADM and Soil Capital show what becomes possible when incentives, measurement and technical support are aligned around farmers’ needs. These collaborations help farmers adopt regenerative practices, track progress in a credible way and access financial mechanisms that support change over time.

But progress across Europe is uneven. In too many places, farmers face fragmented policies, inconsistent incentives and a lack of trusted local support. That uncertainty slows decisions and holds back farmers who are otherwise ready to move.

If we want climate-smart agriculture to scale, policy needs to make action easier, not harder. That means clearer rules, longer-term funding and advisory services that farmers can rely on, wherever they are based. Climate-smart agriculture will be critical to Europe’s net-zero ambitions, but it will not scale if the risk sits with farmers alone.

The opportunity now is straightforward: build on what is already working, remove the barriers that slow adoption, and scale proven approaches so more farmers, and the supply chains that depend on them, can succeed.

About the Author

Paolo Rigamonti is the Regional President at Mars Pet Nutrition. He previously led Mars Pet Nutrition UK from 2022 and expanded his responsibility to cover the UK, Ireland and Nordics cluster in 2024. In his leadership roles, Rigamonti has been noted for championing initiatives like the “Better Cities for Pets” programme. In his current position, he works closely with customers and partners across Europe to meet the needs of pets and pet parents.

[1] Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Better land, soil and water management key to feeding 10 billion people, FAO warns. FAO newsroom, 1 Dec 2025. Highlights the importance of sustainable land, soil and water management to feed a growing population

[2] : Abnett, Kate. "Extreme weather costs EU farmers 28 billion euros a year, EU says." Reuters, 20 May 2025. Reports that extreme weather is already costing European agriculture roughly €28 billion annually, with most losses uninsured.