By Natallia Mikhnovets

The proposed EU Inc. framework aims to simplify cross-border incorporation for startups, removing a major barrier to scaling in Europe. However, faster company formation alone won’t solve the deeper challenges of international growth. Successful scaling depends less on legal structure and more on clear decision-making, accountability, and leadership. Without operational clarity, cross-border teams will continue to struggle despite streamlined incorporation.

Europe has been structurally slow for too long. Founders have lived with it for years: incorporating in one country, hiring in another, and selling in several more. Each step introduces friction, delay, and cost. Time that could have been spent building products or teams is instead consumed by coordination and compliance.

The proposed EU Inc. framework is an important response to that reality. By creating a unified structure for cross-border incorporation and operation, it promises to remove one of the most visible barriers to European scale. If implemented well, it could become a genuine economic unlock, allowing companies to form faster, hire sooner, and compete more effectively on a global stage.

That said, faster incorporation alone does not guarantee faster execution. Even if EU Inc. works exactly as intended, many startups will still encounter the same challenge they face today once they begin to grow across borders. Teams slow down, decisions take longer, and accountability becomes harder to maintain. Yes, legal simplicity helps companies start, but operating discipline determines whether they scale.

What follows after EU Inc. still depends on how organizations design the way work gets done.

What “high-performing” really looks like

High-performing cross-border teams are impressive not because they are international, but because distance does not change how work gets done. In such an organization, decisions do not stall just because people sit in different countries. Accountability does not weaken because time zones exist, and everyone knows who owns what and how decisions are made. They, also, know where to find context without asking five people or scheduling another call.

There is a single, shared standard for what good looks like.

If someone new joins the company, they can understand priorities quickly. Not perfectly, but enough to act. The strongest teams also have one quality that is often overlooked. They are disciplined about what they are not doing.

They do not let every local preference become a global priority. They do not expand scope quietly. Focus is protected, even when it feels uncomfortable. Autonomy exists, but it comes with responsibility. People are trusted to decide, and expected to own the outcomes of their decisions.

When collaboration should be designed

Many companies let cross-border collaboration evolve on its own. A hire here, a market entry there. And then, a new team forms before anyone stops to ask how decisions will now work. The moment decisions stop being purely local is the moment collaboration needs to be designed. That moment often arrives earlier than founders expect.

Once product, pricing, or customer experience decisions affect more than one market, informal coordination becomes fragile. What used to feel fast begins to feel noisy. Alignment turns into negotiation and speed gives way to discussion.

It is key to note what designing collaboration is, as it is often confused with layers of complexity. It is not. Designing collaboration involves making a few things explicit, such as who decides, who contributes input, where disagreement is resolved, and what must be written down so the same conversation does not happen repeatedly. Waiting until problems are visible is usually too late. By then, habits are set. Reversing them takes time the company no longer has.

How leadership has to change

Cross-border teams expose weak leadership models quickly. In distributed environments, leaders cannot rely on proximity or constant involvement. Trying to stay close to every decision creates bottlenecks. Trying to “keep control” slows everyone down.

The role of leadership shifts. Instead of managing processes, leaders manage the decision system itself. They define standards. They clarify ownership. They insist on outcome-based metrics rather than effort-based ones. Strong leaders focus on making sure decisions are made where the context lives, not where the hierarchy points.

The companies that struggle are often led by capable people, but they are running on outdated management models. They add meetings to compensate for uncertainty and insert themselves to reduce risk. In doing so, they become the constraint.

When distribution becomes a tax

Distributed work is not inherently good or bad. It is conditional, and it becomes a productivity tax when it increases uncertainty instead of speed.

The signals are familiar. Meetings multiply and work is revisited because context was missed. Teams stay active and feel active, but progress feels flat. The organization spends more time coordinating than deciding. At that point, geography is not the issue. Weak decision design is.

Every additional country amplifies friction when standards are unclear. What once felt like flexibility starts to feel expensive. The company pays in time, focus, and missed opportunities.

The limits of structural reform

EU Inc. matters. It reduces friction where Europe has long needed relief. But it does not teach companies how to operate. It does not define decision rights. It does not enforce clarity. And it definitely does not prevent distributed teams from drifting into complexity.

Europe has plenty of talent. But what it often lacks is operating discipline that travels well across borders.

So yes, incorporating faster helps. But that, by itself, does not make a startup successful. The ventures that thrive will be the ones that treat cross-border work as something to be designed deliberately instead of absorbed passively.

EU Inc. may make it easier to start. But the responsibility of scaling successfully still sits with leadership, and that will not change.

