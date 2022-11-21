Baccarat: Rules of the Game and How to Win

The idea of Baccarat is generally considered uncomplicated, but once you obtain more information about it, you’ll see that it involves some intricacies. To become a winner in baccarat, players tend to predict the possible outcome by analyzing previous game results. Moreover, there are certain betting systems that are used to avoid unwanted colossal losses. All these nuances will be uncovered in this article, so if you keep reading it, you will have all chances to become a professional in Baccarat.

The Most Famous Versions of Baccarat

Speaking about types of Baccarat, we can highlight a few of them. Actually, almost all types of baccarat have the same basic rules and differ only in the number of decks, payout odds, interface, commission, and number of participants. Here is the list of the most common types:

American Baccarat

The game can be played by only 2 people at a time: the player and the banker, regardless of the number of people sitting at the table. The aim of the game is to guess which hand has a combination of cards with a sum of points 9 or close to 9. Betting on a draw is also possible. The following bets are possible:

on the player’s win (player);

on the winner of the banker (banker);

on a draw between players and bankers (tie).

The American version of baccarat uses about 6-8 decks of cards on 52 sheets, which are placed in a special box. Each hand is shuffled anew.

When a player changes, which is the banker, the right of distribution passes to the next player counterclockwise. If a player passes, the next player after him deals. In the American version of baccarat financial support for the bank comes from the casino.

Chemin de Fer

As the name suggests, this version is most often found in some French casinos. The aim of the game remains the same as in classic baccarat: to reach the hand of 9 or as close to it as possible. The cards have the same value.

The major distinction here is the player’s disability to bet on bankers or players of their choice. As a matter of fact, each person can only bet on himself or herself. Here, the cards are dealt by one of the players, not a casino employee. Thus, players bet against themselves, not against the casino.

Another significant change is the rule that you can decide whether to stand on 5, unlike the classic Baccarat, where players automatically get an extra card if their hand is below 5. The banker can take the third card at his discretion.

European Baccarat

Another type of baccarat is the European baccarat. As in Chemin de Fer, it is up to the player to determine whether to play with a hand of 5 or less. The banker in this case is again one of the players, who is also allowed to play the 3rd card anytime he wishes.

Another insight here is bankroll funding for the banker. It is funded by the casino, and he is only able to limit the number of bets per round that he can take on a player’s winnings. Again, players who win a bet “against the banker” pay a commission. In this type additional flexibility might be helpful for you in winning a bigger deal. It can also reduce the score if you bet on the dealer’s hand.

Baccarat banque

Here the main goal of the game remains the same – to bet on the player or banker whose hand value is closest to 9. The rules for playing the 3rd card for the player and banker are the same as in the Chemin de Fer version.

Nevertheless, the game proceeds quite differently. Instead of the classic two hands (one for the player and one for the banker), 3 hands are dealt. Players can only bet on one or both of the player’s hands. Again, the casino pays the entire amount of the bet to the banker.

Mini-baccarat

Mini baccarat basically follows the same rules as classic American baccarat, except the game is played on a smaller table. It also usually allows for lower stakes than at larger tables. This variant is widely spread in small to medium sized casinos.

The Rules of Baccarat

Before playing baccarat, you need to learn the rules, although the game is considered quite passive. In general, the rules of the game are very simple. But, even so, it is worth paying attention to their study, especially if you plan to play for real money. There are four main aspects which should be taken into account:

Card Deal. First, from a special box of cards (“sabot”), players are given two cards each. One player is on the side of the “Player” and the other – the “Banker”. Regardless, a number of players can bet on one side or the other to win. Sabo moves clockwise in a circle from one player to the other, although the player has the right to refuse to deal. The surrendering player deals 2 cards each and bets on the Banker, usually a casino representative who is in charge of the chips. First the cards are dealt to the Player’s side, then to the Banker’s side. How to count cards. Generally, the card denominations are totaled to get a number from 0 to 9 on each side. The suit does not matter. Tens and picture cards are worth 10 points, aces are worth 1 point, cards 2 through 9 equal their face value. When the cards are folded, the tens are removed, leaving the ones. In other words, picture cards are worth 0 points, not 10.

For instance, if you are dealt a 8 and a 4, you will have a total of 12 points. In this case, the tens are removed – that leaves 2. Here you don’t have an “over-card” option like in blackjack. In the case of a draw, the player skips a turn, the bets are returned and the cards are reset.

Learn how the third card works. A third card may be revealed to the Player and Banker in the next cases:

If the Player has 8 or 9 points in hand, both sides do not receive a third card. Any other rules can be settled to make it work.

If the Player has 5 points or less in hand, the Player picks up the third card. The Player has a priority right to have it.

2. Find out when the Banker receives the third card. If the Player has 6 points or more, the Banker gets the third card, having 5 points or less. If the Player receives the third card, it depends on the value of the Player’s hand and the Banker’s score:

If the Player’s third card is a 9, 10, picture card or ace, the Banker declares a draw if he has 0-3 points and continues to play at 4-7.

If Player 8’s third card, the Banker declares a draw if he has 0-2 points and continues to play at 3-7.

If the Player’s third card is 6 or 7, the Banker declares a draw if he is 0-6 and continues to play at 7.

If the Player’s third card is 4 or 5, the Banker draws if he is 0-5 and continues to play at 6-7.

If the Player’s third card is 2 or 3, the Banker calls a draw if he is 0-4 and continues to play at 5-7.

Under these rules in most casinos, the Banker at the table will take an extra card. The only decision you need to make when playing baccarat is to bet on the Banker or the Player.

Why is Baccarat a great choice for beginners?

In fact, there are a lot of stereotypes about Baccarat as a very complicated game which is affordable only for rich people. And if you have doubts about deciding to play or not to play, the answer is the following: play, but wisely, and preferably for small amounts of money.

As an advantage, in this game you have simple rules with not many options to choose from. You can make only three different bets: the first is a bet on the banker to win, the second is a bet on the player to win, and the last is a bet on a draw. And of these two bets, only two are considered as “good”, because the draw bet has one unpleasant feature – it has a very high house advantage.

But how to avoid mistakes in the game? Try to follow the next recommendations:

Firstly, betting on the banker is more profitable than betting on the player.

Secondly, the more decks in the game, the less profitable it is for the player, although we are talking about fractions of a percent.

And thirdly, it is important to take into account the amount of commission on the banker bet. Choose games with a commission below 4%.

How to place bets

When you are on the beginning of your way in Baccarat, you might have some questions about how to bet in order to win and receive prizes. Here are some basic suggestions:

Evaluate the odds. Although Baccarat is very much like flipping a coin, it can even be beneficial if luck is on your side. Essentially, you’re betting blind, deciding to put a certain amount of money on the Banker or Player’s winnings. But this is exactly what makes the game so exciting and unpredictable. Keep track of your winnings. Often casinos provide players with cards to count and track their winnings on a particular side. Verify whether you’re betting on the banker or the player, and check the boxes next to the correct bets. Keep track of patterns for further improvement. Act on them and get an idea of the table and how the game is played, and bet accordingly. The bets are working. Having chosen the concrete strategy, keep going with it, giving the time for it to work. This means that if you bet on the Player and he keeps winning, you don’t need to start betting on the Banker. Stick to your chosen strategy and be consistent in your betting. If the pattern of play changes, so do you. When in doubt, bet on the Banker. It’s a common thing to bet on the Banker until a loss. Due to some rules, it is considered safer to bet on the Banker. Therefore, if you hesitate or are limited in time to choose, you will have higher chances to win betting on the Banker. Consider how much money you are willing to spend. Big money can change hands very quickly in Baccarat. Determine the amount of money you can afford yourself to lose, and when you find yourself ahead, immediately exit the game. It can be really hard to do due to the feeling of the possibility to win even more, but stay responsible and be ready to go away after a big win. Follow your inner voice. Feel free to play the way you want and enjoy the process. Don’t try to think too much and too long trying to predict everything in advance, because it’s meaningless. Just chill out and feel the ease while playing, and you’ll be surprised how simple the win is.

The Conclusion

Magnificent feeling of thrill and excitement awaits you once you decide to play Baccarat. The first thing you need to do before you start is to learn the rules of the game, and then realize the strategy you will follow. Next, you should define what type of bet you place, as it has a serious influence on the probability of your success. Then, make reasonable bets and keep everything under control. And certainly, enjoy the experience of Baccarat, that will become the best tactic possible for you.