By Malana VanTyler

Attorney Morris Bart didn’t set out to become a household name. Between the neon lights of Canal Street and the floodwaters that tested New Orleans, his name began to represent hope. He didn’t just want to win cases. Instead, Bart felt compelled to help injury victims who were hurt, confused, and unsure of what to do next. However, he would have to fight through unexpected battles to serve the people.

A Bold Risk With Lasting Impact

Early in his legal career, Bart tried something bold. He took out ads. In the legal field, that was frowned upon. It was a practice reserved for “ambulance chasers.”

However, the scrappy young attorney didn’t see it that way. Bart viewed advertising as a form of outreach. It was a means of letting working families know legal help was within reach. Despite his good intentions, the backlash was hard-hitting and swift.

Colleagues called it tasteless. Legal groups filed complaints. But Bart stood his ground.

“I had to fight through many lawsuits, hearings, discussions, etc., to prove not only my constitutional right to advertise but that I was providing a needed service to lower-income people,” Bart says.

Now, those in the legal establishment have accepted his law firm. More importantly, his fellow “everyday” New Orleanians have embraced him.

A Local Firm With a Heart

For many people, hiring a lawyer can feel intimidating. This experience is especially true when they’ve suffered a personal injury or property loss. In addition to financial stress and emotional turmoil, it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Over the years, Bart has been that light for many people in New Orleans.

“I love people and I love helping people!” he shares. “I feel very blessed to give back to the community that has given so much to me.”

Every year, Bart and his team help thousands of clients. With his “focus on people” approach to practicing law, he guides injury victims through legal obstacles in a way that gets through whatever difficulties they face.

A Lifeline in Hard Times

What began as a small personal injury practice in New Orleans has grown into one of the largest firms of its kind in the region.

In addition to injury claims, Bart’s team now handles storm-related cases. The firm’s expansion into storm recovery wasn’t a strategic pivot. Instead, it was a response to a real need.

When hurricanes strike, many people often battle insurance companies on their own. Bart saw this as another opportunity to step up for the community. His team uses their legal skills to help families rebuild and recover.

“I want to continue expanding and helping people throughout the South Gulf Coast region,” Bart explains.

Civic Pride and Professional Respect

Bart’s life intertwines with The Crescent City’s DNA. This reality is most evident with his altruism.

“Some of the most meaningful highlights have been my more philanthropic achievements,” he adds.

These efforts include supporting the Cathy and Morris Bart Volunteer Center at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Additionally, the city Bart loves has shown him love in return.

“I am also honored to have received numerous awards and distinctions throughout my career,” he notes.

For example, he received a “Leadership in Law” award from New Orleans City Business Magazine. He was also named a Super Lawyer and a Million Dollar Advocate.

No Plans to Slow Down

Morris Bart has name recognition across multiple states. However, he remains tied to “The Big Easy.” Bart still believes in showing up, doing the work, and making legal help feel like a conversation, not a confrontation.

“I love what I do and don’t plan to retire!” he concludes.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.