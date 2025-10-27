Antai College: A World-Class Business School Firmly Rooted in China

Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) has a rich history dating back to 1901 when its predecessor, Nanyang Public School, first offered a specialized program in Economics. A pioneering chapter began in 1918 with the establishment of the Railway Management Department, marking the inception of management education in Chinese universities. This legacy of innovation was cemented in 1931 with the expansion and founding of the first School of Management in China and across Asia. In 1984, Shanghai Jiao Tong University took the lead in reestablishing the School of Management. In 1996, the US Aetna Insurance Group made a donation to the School, leading to its renaming as Antai School of Management, which later became Antai College of Economics and Management. The phrase “Antai” is the Chinese translation of Aetna, connoting safety and peace.

Having an outstanding alumni network with over 50,000 people globally, Antai College of Economics and Management offers a comprehensive range of programs including undergraduate, masters, doctoral, MBA, EMBA, and Executive Education programs, all of which are highly-ranked domestically and internationally. Most recently, our Master in Management program was ranked No. 6 worldwide in the Financial Times 2025 Global Top 100 Masters in Management (MiM) list.

In 2021, we launched a new professional degree program named “Master of Technology Transfer (MTT)”, aiming to educate the future business leaders who are capable of connecting technology with business. This is the first of its kind in China, and represents a promising direction for future growth.

Over the past four decades, the college has made remarkable progress, and has firmly established itself as a top business school in China. We have built a globally influential faculty. Academic disciplines such as “Business Administration,” “Management Science and Engineering,” and “Applied Economics” have consistently held top positions in both domestic assessments and international rankings. The college is the first triple-accredited business school in the Chinese mainland by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA.

The college emphasizes industry research as an alternative form of knowledge creation, generating higher societal impact. Our “Industry Community Courses” offer industry-focused learning opportunities for all our alumni and current students, covering a wide range of sectors such as energy, manufacturing, health, finance, retailing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation etc. This approach not only enhances our educational offerings but also positions us at the forefront of innovation and industry engagement.

The college continues to foster international collaborations and expand its influence worldwide, having campuses in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Singapore, with more than one hundred partner schools around the world.