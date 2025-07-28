In an age where communication is increasingly virtual and rapid, mastering non-verbal communication has become a strategic necessity for professionals across industries. Studies show that up to 93% of communication impact is delivered non-verbally. From leadership presence to investor pitches, body language can mean the difference between success and missed opportunities.

We recently spoke with Tetyana Didenko, a globally recognized body language expert, certified executive coach ICF, and keynote speaker. With more than a decade of experience coaching executives and entrepreneurs worldwide, Tetyana shared her insights into the evolving role of non-verbal communication in business, why it’s often overlooked, and what professionals can do today to master the silent language of success.

How has body language become a critical factor in today’s business world?

“Over the years, I’ve seen professionals become increasingly focused on perfecting their verbal delivery—what to say and how to say it. But what’s often missed is that our bodies start the conversation before we ever speak. Whether you’re pitching to investors or leading a team, your posture, gestures, and eye contact shape how others perceive you. In today’s fast-paced and often remote environment, being intentional about non-verbal signals has become even more important.”

What challenges do professionals face when trying to improve their non-verbal communication?

“Many of my clients, even those in high-level leadership positions, struggle with projecting confidence or authenticity non-verbally. They might say the right things, but their bodies tell different stories. Often, they’re unaware of habits like fidgeting, avoiding eye contact, or closed-off postures. The key is developing self-awareness and learning how to align your body language with your message. It’s a skill and like any skill, it can be trained.”

What are some of the most impactful body language techniques for professionals?

“One of the simplest yet most powerful tools is the ‘Power Pause.’ Right before responding in a negotiation or presentation, pause for two seconds. This not only signals control and confidence but also gives you a chance to observe the other person’s micro-expressions and adjust your strategy in real time. Small shifts like these create a big difference in how your message is received.”

Why do you think non-verbal communication is still underrated in leadership development?

“Because it’s invisible until someone shows you. Most leadership programs focus on strategy, speech, or decision-making, but ignore the silent signals that determine whether your ideas actually land. Body language training brings immediate results. I’ve seen clients close million-dollar deals, gain stakeholder trust, and lead teams more effectively just by becoming aware of their posture, presence, and timing.”

You’re also writing a book on this subject. What gap do you hope to fill in the current market?

“My book will serve as a practical guide for professionals seeking to enhance their influence without compromising their authenticity. Grounded in neuroscience and real-world business scenarios, it breaks down complex non-verbal behaviors into actionable strategies for negotiations, sales, and leadership. My aim is to provide professionals with an easily accessible toolkit to immediately strengthen their presence and impact.”

What trends do you anticipate in the coming years regarding communication in the workplace?

“As hybrid work models become increasingly prevalent, leaders will need to master virtual body language, which includes skills like maintaining eye contact with the camera, optimizing posture on screen, and managing energy effectively during remote meetings. There will also be a growing demand for training in cross-cultural non-verbal intelligence as business becomes more global. Leaders who master these skills will undoubtedly gain a competitive edge.”

What advice would you offer to professionals who want to improve their influence through body language?

“Start with small, manageable changes. Stand tall, use open and welcoming gestures, and most importantly, be present in the moment. Your body constantly sends a message—ensure it’s the one you intend to convey. If you want to accelerate your progress, consider working with a coach or mentor who can provide targeted feedback. Like any language, fluency comes with practice, but the rewards are substantial: increased trust, greater impact, and improved outcomes.”

Conclusion

Non-verbal communication is not just a “nice-to-have” skill; it is a fundamental leadership competency. As professionals strive to elevate their presence in an increasingly competitive environment, mastering body language can be one of the most effective tools they can acquire. The encouraging news is that it is a learnable skill, and the positive impact can be felt almost immediately.