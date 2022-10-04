When shopping around for poker rooms with real money games, it’s nearly impossible to not come across Americas Cardroom.

This renowned online poker brand has operated since 2001, and they are the second-largest, US-facing poker site.

But like many online gambling brands that have operated for decades, Americas Cardroom has had its share of ups and downs through the years – so let’s see how the poker site holds up today in our Americas Cardroom review.

Americas Cardroom Pros:

Prominent 20+ year brand

Biggest US-facing poker site – heavy traffic

Flagship of the Winning Poker Network

Home of The Venom poker tournaments

$12m in weekly GTDs

230+ casino games, live dealers

Amazing banking variety & fast payouts

24/7 support

Americas Cardroom Cons:

No desktop instant play

Slim mobile options for poker

No phone options for customer support

The best Americas Cardroom poker bonuses and promotions available now:

ACR Welcome bonus – Get a 100% deposit bonus match up to $2,000, no bonus code necessary, with only $25 minimum deposit

Elite Benefits for cash bonuses & live events – Enjoy ACR’s solid loyalty program and climb your way from lieutenant level to a 5-star general and earn more comp points for every RP you earn

ACR daily freerolls – Grab multiple $50 freerolls on the daily to spend on various tourneys throughout the day

Weekly rakeback – Get up to 27% in rakebacks every week

Using first-hand experience, our top experts tested Americas Cardroom in all the vital categories, including safety, poker room traffic, bonuses, and more. Below, we highlight all the strengths of the poker site and the areas that could use some improvement.

And to make sure you are well aware of all your real money poker options, we also highlight other top poker brands. First, let’s look at what this acclaimed poker room has to offer.

Stand-Out Features of Americas Cardroom

Security & RNG Certification: In addition to Americas Cardroom implementing modern technology to make sure all transactions are secure, they are RNG Certified by the accredited third-party online gaming testing laboratory, iTech Labs.

The Winning Poker Network: Americas Cardroom is the biggest US-facing poker site and the flagship of the Winning Poker Network, the second largest online poker network worldwide. The Winning Poker Network and Americas Cardroom are home to The Venom, a celebrated series of big-money poker tournaments.

Poker Games: A solid selection of variants are at your disposal for an excellent variety of ring games and over $12 million in weekly GTDs.

Poker Software: The innovative poker software provides an excellent card-playing experience, and mobile users enjoy a few instant-play poker games, including the very popular Blitz Poker. It may not have the best sports betting app but its downloadable mobile poker software is top-notch.

Americas Cardroom Team Pros: This online poker site is renowned for launching the career of professional poker players, and its team also consists of established poker celebrities, including Chris Moneymaker.

Online Poker Promotions: Americas Cardroom provides one of the most generous poker welcome bonuses with fair wagering requirements. And they also give their players the options of getting a generous rakeback or joining the multi-tier Elite Benefits player rewards program.

Customer Support: Should you have any questions or the rarity of a concern or issue, the friendly support team at Americas Cardroom can be reached 24/7.

Additional Games: If you are on a break between tourneys but still want to play cards, you can enjoy a variety of blackjack, baccarat, and classic table poker games. There is also a solid selection of slots, and if you want to play alongside other online players against a real-life dealer, then the live casino games will be right up your alley.

Banking: Americas Cardroom provides a great mix of fiat and crypto banking options, and most payouts are swiftly delivered within 24 hours. It’s one of the best tether casinos that accept over 6o other altcoins.

Is Americas Cardroom a Trustworthy Online Poker Site?

Before you play poker or any online gambling games for real money, it is vital to make sure you are gaming at a trusted and reputable site, like Americas Cardroom.

Over two decades ago, the Winning Poker Network (WPN) launched and dealt cards under its initial, and now current, bellwether poker site, Americas Cardroom.

Like all poker sites that launched in the late 90s and early aughts, Americas Cardroom has seen its share of rough times. But in 2011, the poker outlet successfully started rebranding, which eventually led to Phil Nagy, an avid poker player and prominent figure in the industry, becoming CEO and many professional players joining the Americas Cardroom Team.

But more than just bragging about the safety and reputation of their poker site, along with the many professionals who enjoy playing cards here, Americas Cardroom proves they are a safe and trustworthy poker room with a verifiable RNG Certificate from iTech Labs for fair gaming.

iTech Labs is a well-known, third-party online gaming testing laboratory, that tests the random number generator software of top online casinos and poker sites, among other online gambling platforms.

Part of Americas Cardroom’s successful rebranding was that the site became fully transparent, so all of its verifiable certifications and security policies are plainly displayed on its site.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus with Americas Cardroom?

Of course, before claiming the 100% deposit match welcome bonus for up to $2,000, you will first need to create an account, which is a speedy and easy process.

Step 1: Create your ACR account

Head to Americascardroom.eu or click this link.

On a mobile device, click the sign-up button in the middle of the screen. PC users should select the “Casino & Sports Instant Play” button to be taken to the registration form.

Step 2: Enter the validation code

Once you have completed the brief registration form, check for an email that provides a validation code (remember to check your spam folder if you do not see this email right away).

Enter the validation code in the provided field on the screen.

Step 3: Claim your bonus, deposit, and play

Sign into your new ACR account.

Select the 100% welcome bonus.

Deposit at least $25 to qualify for the bonus.

That’s it! You are now ready to enjoy all the amazing offerings at Americas Cardroom with a 100% poker bonus.

How Does Americas Cardroom Treat Its Players?

In addition to the fair gaming and the amazing perks that come with being a member of the Winning Poker Network, like outstanding tournaments, cash games, and player benefits, Americas Cardroom has a robust Help Center and a knowledgeable and friendly customer support team.

The help center has a litany of information for nearly any question one could think of. But if you need even more assistance, you can reach the support team 24/7/365 via email and live chat. While a phone option for point of contact would be ideal, the live chat feature is a fast and easy way to quickly get assistance.

What Is the Winning Poker Network?

For poker rooms to turn a profit and for their players to enjoy a large number of ring games and tournaments, there must be solid and consistent traffic. To generate massive amounts of traffic, top online poker sites often team together under one network.

While Americas Cardroom is the flagship of the WPN, many other poker sites belong to the famed network, including Black Chip Poker, BetDSI, and BookMaker, among others.

Please note that when several online poker operators join the same poker network, they are not exact copies of one another; each platform still offers unique traits, and Americas Cardroom arguably provides the top-quality offerings of all the sites within the WPN.

Honest Americas Cardroom Review: Why Should You Play Poker & Casino Games at ACR?

Beyond being one of the best live poker sites out there, Americas Cardroom also offers other forms of gaming, including a solid selection of live dealer games.

And while we don’t cover it in the reviews below, we should point out that there is also a sportsbook with solid markets and good odds that beats other top sports betting sites, making Americas Cardroom a one-stop-shop for online gamers.

Traffic & Player Mix: 4.8/5

Being the stand-out brand of the WPN brings many benefits, including consistent player traffic at any point of the day. Because there is heavy traffic, you will find a good mix of players, from rookies to professionals.

This poker room does not utilize anonymous gameplay or seating, which puts the games at a higher competition level. But the mix of players makes it a friendly environment for newer Americas Cardroom players to level up their skills.

Cash Games: 5/5

You can play Texas Hold’em, Omaha, Omaha Hi-Lo, Seven Card Stud, and 32 Card Draw at Americas Cardroom, with additional cash-game options of fixed-limit, no-limit, split-pot, pot-limit, six-max poker games, and more, including the very popular poker game of Pot Limit Omaha.

And you can also enjoy enthralling Zone Poker games at Americas Cardroom, which is a series of cash games where every time you fold, you are transported to a different table at the start of another game.

Poker Tournaments: 5/5

Americas Cardroom guarantees $12 million in weekly pools, which are mainly Sit and Go and Multi Table Tournaments, along with daily Progressive Knockouts for tens of thousands of dollars and a weekly $1 million GTD.

And because you will be playing at the WPN flagship, you will have access to the world-famous Venom Tournaments. These include a Progressive Knockout with $5 million GTD and a stunning $10 million GTD PKO, both of which are held twice a year.

Other Americas Cardroom tournaments include satellites for major Venom tourneys, Jackpot Poker, several No Limit Hold’em MTTs, and the famous OSS (Online Super Series).

The OSS is a two-week competition with over 150 different tournaments for $15 million in prizes, including many Texas Hold’em and No Limit Hold’em multi-table tournaments with a GTD of $1 million.

Bonuses & Other Perks: 5/5

We go into detail on the generous welcome bonus, the valuable rakeback, the Elite Benefits club below, but they all hold excellent value. The bonus has fair wagering requirements, so many players find the bonus money fairly easy to secure.

And players have the option of choosing a weekly rakeback up to 27% or joining the Elite Rewards program; the former is perfect for recreational players while the latter is designed for avid players.

Elite Rewards lends the opportunity for players to reap cash rewards, and they gain access to exclusive bonuses and tournaments.

And playing online poker at Americas Cardroom means that you may just end up at a table with notable poker professionals and champions, such as Ana Marquez, Jeff Boski, poker power couple Chris Moorman and Katie Lindsay, and the man who started the online poker craze himself, WSOP legend Chris Moneymaker.

And there are many other perks you can take advantage of here, including many $50 freeroll tournaments every day of the week.

Poker Software & Playability: 4.7/5

The Americas Cardroom user interface has a clean design that makes for an intuitive experience. You will quickly be able to choose the exact type of cash game you want to play or the poker tournament you want to compete in.

There are no instant play options for PC users but, thanks to the hi-tech software Americas Cardroom utilizes, the poker client (for Windows and MACs) is intuitive, fast, and dependable.

Conveniently, mobile poker players do have a few instant-play options, including Blitz Poker, Jackpot Poker, and even Venom Satellites, but the client download is the only way to access the full offerings.

Banking: 4.9/5

Americas Cardroom supplies a solid variety of banking options, and the only flaw that really stuck out was the lack of bank transfers, though this is a minor flaw compared to all the methods they do offer.

For deposits, you can use all major credit cards, Bitcoin, e-wallets, and over a stunning 60 altcoins, making it one of the best BTC poker sites around.

For withdrawals, you can choose Bitcoin, check by courier, e-wallets, MoneyGram, and other altcoins. We recommend using Bitcoin to receive the quickest payouts, which delivers winnings within 24 hours.

Overall Poker Room Score: 4.9/5

Americas Cardroom Casino Slots Review: 4/5

There are just over 200 online slots, which are, oddly, divided into three different sections: Slot Machines, Casino Table Games, and Live Dealer Blackjack.

The Slot Machine section provides 136 video slots, mainly consisting of five- and six-reel slots with high-quality graphics and dynamic sound effects. There are several jackpot slots, and you will also find leaderboard slots here for contests.

Those who enjoy micro slots will want to check out the Casino Table Games section, where you can spin 33 slot machines for just a penny a spin.

And under Live Dealer Blackjack, not only will you find other live dealer tables and specialties, including bingo, but there are also 41 additional video slots.

Most slot games are either branded or popular with mainstream gamers, and they are a fun way to kill some time between poker tournaments.

Our only criticism in this area is the lack of organization, which is a problem throughout the casino, but the games are of great quality so they nailed the most important factor.

Americas Cardroom Casino Blackjack Review: 4.7/5

For classic casino table games, there are five blackjack tables of good variety, including Spanish, Switch, Double Exposure, and standard blackjack games. Most tables start at $1 bets, aside from a few that start at $5.

If you are craving the fun high-energy essence of a land-based casino, there are seven live dealer blackjack tables for you to enjoy here, including options of early payout, unlimited bet behind, and unlimited players. Bets start at $5 and go all the way up at the high stakes tables to $2,500.

Americas Cardroom Online Casino Review for Other Table Games: 4.8/5

For classic table games, you can enjoy Three Card Poker, Let it Ride, Pai Gow Poker, Stud Poker, Single Zero Roulette, American Roulette, and Baccarat.

In the live casino, players have the options of the above-mentioned blackjack games plus European and American roulette tables, two Auto Roulette tables, and two Super 6 Baccarat tables.

Roulette minimums start at $1, live baccarat is at $5, and all live games have a single-bet max of $2,500.

The casino selection is solid for the most part, though we would love to see additional table games and live dealer options added in the future.

Americas Cardroom Review: Overall Score – 4.8/5

We gave an overall score of 4.8/5 to Americas Cardroom by averaging the overall scores in the categories listed above, plus we tacked on some points because of the amazing customer support team and Certified RNG fair games.

What Are the Best Americas Cardroom Bonuses?

This poker brand provides new players with a 100% match on their first deposit of up to $2,000. A minimum deposit of $25 is required. The deposit bonus will be released to you as $1 increments every time you earn 27.5 Award Points.

Award Points are garnered via rake and tournament fees, so most poker players find the bonus easy to achieve because these points quickly stack up.

As soon as you sign up with Americas Cardroom and play your first real money game, you are automatically entered into the Elite Rewards club.

There are six levels of Elite Benefits: Lieutenant, Captain, Major, Colonel, General, and 5-Star General. Every time you play a cash game or compete in a tournament, you garner points that can eventually be exchanged for cash prizes and bonuses.

Every player starts at the Lieutenant Level, which really doesn’t provide you much, other than access to Medals of Achievement. These Medals are based on Rank Points (RPs) that you earn in a year and can be exchanged for cash prizes, starting at $10 all the way up to $200.

As you work your way up the ladder, big benefits start to unlock, including points multipliers and large cash rewards that can be purchased with points, starting at $50 for the Captain Level and up to a whopping $4,000 for the top two levels.

Ultimately, the Elite Rewards club is perfect if you plan on playing poker regularly at Americas Cardroom.

But if you are a casual player, you will likely want to take the option of switching from Elite Rewards to the standard rakeback program, which provides up to 27% in weekly rakebacks to get more bang for your buck.

Other Sites to Play Online Poker Similar to Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the – if not the – best online poker rooms around. But we understand that you may prefer hitting the feels at a different poker room based on personal preferences, so we highlighted some other great and trustworthy poker brands for you.

As briefly mentioned above, Black Chip Poker is also a member of the Winning Poker Network, so you will also have access to The Venom if you play cards here. There’s also a generous welcome bonus of 100% match up to $1,000.

While Americas Cardroom has a great selection of variants for cash games, Black Chip Poker offers one additional variant of Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo. So, if you prefer ring games with a large selection of variants, then Black Chip may be better suited for you.

You can play poker here with a $2,000 poker bonus!

If the competition level is a little too stiff for your liking at Americas Cardroom, Juicy Stakes, which belongs to the modestly sized Horizon Poker Network, uses anonymous gameplay and has more casual players than experts.

Just don’t expect the heavy traffic during off-peak hours that you will find at Americas Cardroom, but there are still many tournaments to enjoy here, including three six-max weekly tournaments with large prize pools.

Head to Juicy Stakes now for a 200% match on your first deposit up to $1,000!

This is a great poker site for big tournaments with softer games. Ignition is part of the PWL poker network, whose traffic pretty much sits in the middle of Americas Cardroom and Juicy Stakes.

Here, you can compete in $1 million GTD every month, and a long list of Jackpot SnGs, and Ignition Poker also provides anonymous gameplay.

Ignition is offering new players an excellent $1,500 poker bonus plus an additional $1,500 for their casino games.

Sign up for an Ignition account now!

Other Americas Cardroom Reviews Online

We know that the most important opinion about poker sites does not come from the pundits but from the players themselves, so we scoured the internet for you to see what Americas Cardroom players have been saying about the brand over the past few years.

Americas Cardroom Review, Final Verdict: ACR Continues to Shine in Modern Times

Over the course of over 20 years, Americas Cardroom has helped revolutionize the online poker world, from its initial launch during the early days of online poker to rebranding to the bar-setting destination that it is today.

Americas Cardroom does more than simply provide players with an online space to play cards, they give players the rare opportunities of playing in illustrious tournaments and garnering perks that most other poker brands simply can’t provide.

To see what all the hype is about, you can test out Americas Cardroom yourself with a lucrative 100% first-deposit match up to a whopping $2,000.

We hope our in-depth Americas Cardroom review provides you with ample information to help you decide where to play cards. And no matter where you play online poker, please do so responsibly. May the flop be with you.

