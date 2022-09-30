The sports betting industry has evolved through the years. Just decades ago, a bettor had to physically walk into a retail sportsbook in order to place their wagers. Now, with the best sports betting apps, players can put action on a game from virtually anywhere.

But in the ever-changing online sports betting market, choosing great sports betting from a subpar one can be difficult. We’ve got your back:

Our industry specialists tested the top online bookmakers to see who had the best mobile app platform and ranked them based on scores from several benchmark categories.

Bovada took the top spot because of their intuitive mobile app, robust markets, and competitive odds, and they have the best sports welcome bonus in the industry today – up to $750 with low wagering requirements.

But each of the sportsbook apps offers something special, so let’s take a look at all of your options.

Best Sports Betting Apps

Bovada : Best sports betting app overall

BetOnline : Top mobile app for live betting

MyBookie : Best football betting app

BetUS : Best sports contests

BC Game : Top crypto sportsbook app

SportsBetting.ag : Wide variety of banking methods

Everygame : Best for niche sports

XBet : Best online sports betting apps for esports

1. Bovada – Best Sports Betting App Overall

Pros:

Over 40 sports & novelties, hundreds of alternate leagues

1000+ daily markets

75% up to $750 welcome bonus

Low-rollover requirements

Fast & seamless mobile sports betting platform

Racebook w/ 17 worldwide tracks

User-friendly props app

Cons:

Slim variety of withdrawal methods

Bovada debuted in 2011, and they have since become the most popular sportsbook app. They are known for their robust markets, competitive lines, and excellent online betting platform.

They are home to one of the best sports welcome bonus offers on this list, which are just some reasons why Bovada took the top spot.

Betting Options – 5/5

There are nearly 40 international sports to put action on here, including esports, and at least a dozen more for novelty and entertainment betting options, such as politics and award shows.

In addition to all the major leagues, there are more alternative leagues and niche sports offered at Bovada than what most sportsbook apps provide.

If you enjoy propositions, then you will likely love the dedicated props betting app. The props builder is user-friendly, making it an easy process to quickly build a props bet slip across all sports on a single page.

And new bettors can take advantage of a number of useful guides and tools, including how-to guides on betting on specific sports and understanding what each type of bet means.

Sports Promotions – 5/5

New players can score the best sports welcome bonus in the industry. Make your first-ever deposit with Bitcoin, and Bovada will match it 75% up to $750. The rollover is just 5x, which is far below the industry standard, making the bonus easily attainable for most sports bettors.

Click here to claim this valuable bonus, and use the code BTCSWB750 before making your Bitcoin deposit.

Other sports ballyhoo includes a giveaway contest for a Fan Experience at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles plus 8 weekly $5,600 cash prizes, a $250 sports referral program, and a free player loyalty program where betting garners you points, which can be exchanged for cash.

Sportsbook App Usability – 5/5

Bovada provides one of (if not the) best online sports betting apps in the market today, and it works brilliantly in any browser across iOS and Android devices.

The sportsbook app is a joy to use, thanks to a simple but modern design that quickly makes it easy to locate all the sports, games, and betting options.

Banking & Payout Speed – 4.8/5

This esteemed brand offers nearly all the popular deposit methods, including all major credit cards, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. Also worth mentioning is that Bovada made it to the list of best Tether casino sites that we published previously.

For payouts, except for cards, all the above options are available, plus Ethereum, Bitcoin SV, USDT, and check by courier. And when you claim your winnings via Bitcoin, payouts are usually executed within an hour.

To use the top sportsbook app today and to get fast Bitcoin payouts, head to Bovada and use code BTCSWB750 on your first Bitcoin deposit for a 75% match with low wagering requirements.

2. BetOnline – Best Mobile Sports Betting App for Live Betting

Pros:

Innate live betting interface

Countless in-play markets & props

Over 50 sports & novelty markets

100% up to $1,000 sports bonus + risk-free bets

Excellent prop selection for major sports

Early markets with competitive odds for most sports

Cons:

Humble design

Often considered the top online sports betting destination for robust markets and placing in-play bets, BetOnline has been a trusted bookmaker for nearly two decades.

This established mobile sports betting platform offers early betting markets and robust live betting options and offers new players risk-free bets!

Betting Options – 5/5

In addition to the over 50 sports and novelty markets, which are impressive, the live betting options are a stand-out feature here.

The mobile sports betting app has a dedicated live betting section. The well-design UI makes for an organic experience, which is necessary because of the sheer number of live betting options alone.

You can build all your live bets on a single page, and the multi-view option allows you to place multiple in-play games side by side to view all the live scores in real-time.

For all the major league American sports, bettors will have plenty of in-game props to choose from. And the state-of-the-art design makes placing the same game parlays a breeze.

Sports Promotions – 4.9/5

Enter code CRYPTO100 and deposit at least $20 using any of the available cryptocurrencies for a 100% match up to $1,000.

Other sports wagering promotions include a fantastic $25 risk-free bet; BetOnline is very proud of their new innovative props builder that they will match your first-ever prop placed in the app up to $25 if your wager loses.

This free bet cannot be combined with other promotions, so you may want to play the welcome bonus first before placing any prop bets.

This sports betting app also offers players the same $25 free-bet offer for their first-ever in-play bet placed. Like the risk-free props bet, this cannot be combined with other sports betting promotions.

On top of all this, there are often over a dozen sports betting contests. These events are updating, but recent contests include a $150k NFL Winner-Take-All Survivor, a stunning $500k NFL Handicapping Megacontest, and many free events, including a $20k Pro League esports contest.

Sportsbook App Usability – 5/5

As soon as we visited BetOnline on a mobile device, it didn’t take us long to be impressed.

The sports betting app is speedy and responsive, and it has an unassuming footer and side menus to quickly access all the betting options.

Banking & Payout Speed – 4.8/5

For deposits and payouts, the mobile sports betting brand accepts an impressive 20+ options, including wire transfers, money orders, BTC, LTC, ETH, and many other altcoins, along with the added option of credit/debit cards for deposits.

There are some hefty fiat banking fees, so we recommend using crypto in this sports betting app for no-fee transactions and payouts that are delivered within one to 48 hours.

Use code CRYPTO100 for a 100% match on your first deposit, and don’t forget to also claim your free bets.

3. MyBookie – Best Sports Betting App for NFL

Pros:

Early NFL lines w/ good odds

2,200+ weekly NFL betting options

Low minimum on Bitcoin payouts

Innovative props betting app

100% first deposit match + $10 casino chip

Unlimited sports reload bonus w/ low playthrough

Cons:

Fewer live betting markets

MyBookie has been a long-trusted online betting platform for just under a decade, also famous for complementing its sports odds with some of the best Bitcoin roulette games out there.

Though they are sought-after all year long, this is a must-visit sportsbook for many NFL fans because of the thousands of weekly betting options and excellent odds MyBookie provides.

Betting Options – 5/5

Though you won’t find the number of alternative leagues here that Bovada offers, there are still many to choose from for nearly every major sport, along with plenty of entertainment options and esports.

You will be hard-pressed to find better odds and bigger markets than at MyBookie, which arguably provides the best odds for NFL action, including early/overnight lines.

And it’s not unusual to see over 200 betting options on a single NFL game, which most online betting platforms won’t don’t until the playoffs or even the Super Bowl.

Sports Promotions – 4.9/5

MyBookie will match your first-ever deposit of $50 or more. The rollover is only 10x; you will need the code MYB100 to capitalize on this generous welcome offer.

And this is one of the few mobile online betting sites that offer a sport reload bonus, giving you another reason to return to this dynamic bookmaker, though we are betting that the NFL odds are reason enough.

On your future deposits, you can receive a 25% match-up to any amount! The minimum deposit required is a bit high at $100, but the low 6x rollover certainly helps balance this out plus, you can claim this reload bonus on every qualifying deposit.

There are usually a few sports betting contests to indulge in at MyBookie, including survivors, squares, and a weekly NFL Supercontest.

Sportsbook App Usability – 4.8/5

The mobile sportsbook app is fast, reliable, and easy to use. The only real issue is that it operates a bit more like a mobile online betting site than an app, but all the vital factors are covered, like speed and ease of use, so this is just a minor nuisance.

Banking & Payout Speed – 4.6/5

For deposits, MyBookie accepts cards, BTC, XRP, MoneyGram, and other altcoins. You can choose just eChecks, wire transfers, and BTC for payouts. There are no fees on BTC withdrawals, which are usually delivered within 48 hours.

Head to MyBookie now to use one of the top betting apps for the best NFL odds and to receive a 100% match on your first deposit with the code MYB100.

4. BetUS – Best App for Sports Betting Contests

Pros:

Established sports betting brand

Multiple contests for all major sports

40+ sports & novelties w/good odds

100% up to $2,500 crypto sports betting bonus

Original sports betting shows

Cons:

No props builder

BetUS has been operating since 1994, the early days of online sports betting, and they are one of the longest-running online betting platforms still running today.

BetUS offers good odds and you will likely love this mobile sportsbook app if sports betting contests are your jam.

Betting Options – 5/5

There are nearly 50 sports and entertainment options to bet on, generating thousands of daily betting markets. No matter what sport you enjoy betting on, you will likely have an abundance of props to choose from, and the futures run deep here, too.

An area of the sports betting app that will likely pop out at you is the BetUS TV section of original shows.

BetUS prides themselves on sponsoring and being sponsored by professional sports teams and athletes, so these 18+ shows feature high-quality analysis and a wealth of knowledge. Obviously, everything was made to fit any mobile device.

Sports Promotions – 4.8/5

Aside from the above-mentioned benefits, the sports promotions alone are worth trying out this sports betting app.

BetUS will match your first deposit 100% when you use crypto to fund your account, all the way up to a stunning $2,500. To claim this valuable bonus, use the code SU100CRYPT before making your first deposit.

It would be a very difficult task to find a sports betting app with more contests than what BetUS supplies. This mobile betting brand offers far too many contests to cover all of them in this single review, about 20 across five sports, so let’s highlight a few stand-out competitions.

For college football, the Schools Out competition is when players pick the winners of every college bowl game, predicting the scores of the Championship game. The Top 3 players with the most winners can win up to $2,000.

For those that like the most popular competitions, remember that here you can play every week for nearly every sport. Usually, betting on the sorts of NFL and NBA also gives you a chance to pocket huge cash prizes.

There are Survivor Pools contests for all major leagues, many parlay challenges with bountiful rewards, and an MLB Bettor Up contest with a $2,500 first-place prize.

And there are many other contests, including a monthly Soccer Man of the Match contest, where you could win up to $500 by betting on any soccer match from around the world each month.

Sportsbook App Usability – 4.6/5

The BetUS interface is not as intuitive as the mobile sports betting apps that MyBookie, BetOnline, and Bovada provide.

Placing wagers beyond the spread can be a little cumbersome if you’re stretched on time, especially without a props builder.

Otherwise, if you are not placing last-minute bets, this sports betting app will certainly do the trick, and it runs reliably on iOS and Android devices.

Banking & Payout Speed – 4.7/5

BetUS mobile sportsbook apps accept major credit cards, wire transfers, BTC, BTCH, ETH, and LTC for deposits. For payouts, you can choose bank transfers, MoneyGram, check by courier, and the cryptocurrencies above.

On the upside, there are no fees for crypto payouts, and winnings are usually delivered within 24 hours.

But BetUS is an outstanding sports betting app for those who regularly wager, especially considering the many contests you can partake in.

And you can up your game with a 100% match on your first deposit by visiting this exquisite sportsbook today. Just use the code SU100CRYPT before making your first deposit.

5. BC Game – Best Odds of any Sports Betting App

Pros:

New crypto sports betting app

Good variety of sports & entertainment markets

Competitive odds across all markets

Interactive community

Lightning-fast payouts

Boosted Odds daily

Cons:

Unorganized sportsbook

No sports betting bonuses

Making its debut in 2017, up until very recently, BC Game was strictly a crypto casino. But they recently launched a new sports betting app, making them one of the few dedicated crypto sports betting platforms.

It’s a rare opportunity to bet on sports using crypto, which is what makes this sports betting platform so special. However, BC.Game also has booked its slot onto the best Bitcoin poker sites list that our team gathered up before.

Betting Options – 4.5/5

The sports variety here is certainly large enough for most bettors, but don’t expect the vast markets that the previous four sites provide. The common props are offered for most major league sports, along with many alternative lines.

Please note that the odds are initially listed in a European format, so U.S. players will need to scroll to the bottom to adjust this. But most of the odds are on par with the bulk of other online bookmakers, and you can often find incredible odds for major games in the “Specials” section.

Of course, all the major offerings are provided in the sports betting app, such as football, soccer, and basketball, and there are rarely offered niche sports, too, like floorball, Gaelic football, and kabaddi.

The most unique feature that BC Game provides, which you won’t find in any other sports betting app on our list, is the live chat rooms.

While you are betting on sports, you can chat with other online members, who are usually very friendly and interactive. This creates a very fun and exciting sports betting environment that you won’t find at most, if not any other online sportsbooks.

Sports Promotions – 4.7/5

Bc.game has gone against the grain of its competitors. Instead of recommending their new players on the first deposit, they decided to extend their promotional offer unlimitedly.

But what does this mean? Well, it means that you can take advantage of Boosted Odds every day. This way, you have access to the minimum house edge odds and can get a higher return on your correct hunches.

Because this is a new mobile sports betting app specializing in crypto bets, sports bonuses are not offered just yet. But you can receive random crypto rewards for simply chatting with other online players.

Sportsbook App Usability – 4.1/5

Another area this crypto sportsbook needs to work on is the mobile betting platform. The sports betting app is lightning fast, delivering real-time odds swiftly for Android and iOS users, so there are no issues there.

But it may take you a while to place your bets only because the organization is lacking like esports sporadically sprinkled throughout the selection, and they could certainly use some more categories.

Banking & Payout Speed – 4.5/5

There are no fiat options, which is common in the crypto gambling world, but you can purchase crypto directly on the site using credit/debit cards, which is a huge convenience.

This sports betting app accepts over a mammoth 100 cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals, and most winnings are delivered in a scant number of minutes!

Click here to sign up to BC.Game right now.

How We Ranked the Top Sports Betting Apps

Betting Options:

We analyzed the sports betting apps for fair odds, markets offered, betting options, and any other special features a bookmaker may provide, like guides, shows, and prop builders.

Mobile sports betting apps that provided good odds and rich markets received the most points, and we deducted points for any noticeable shortcomings.

Sports Promotions:

Mobile sportsbooks are awarded points for bonuses with fair or low wagering requirements, and we deducted points for higher playthroughs, smaller bonuses, or large minimum deposit requirements.

We also analyzed any ongoing sports promotions and contests and awarded points accordingly.

Sportsbook App Usability:

There’s little use for a sports betting app if it is unreliable or difficult to maneuver, so we gave points for ease of use, speed, and the overall UI.

Banking & Payout Speed:

Many sports bettors still like to use traditional fiat methods while others love using cryptocurrencies, so we gave points to the sports betting apps that provided a good mix of both.

We gave additional points for fast payouts, and we deducted points for excessive fees or high withdrawal thresholds.

Best Sports Betting Apps: FAQs

Are Sports Betting Apps Safe?

Betting on sports and using sports gambling apps are safe practices, as long as you are doing so with trusted and reputable bookmakers.

Licensed bookmakers — such as Bovada and BetOnline — are governed by an online gaming authority, who ensures the sportsbooks are executing good business practices, including providing a secure site for transactions and initiating players’ withdrawals.

Who Sets the Betting Odds in an Online Betting App?

Setting the lines is a highly technical process involving a group of oddsmakers, and there is almost always a head oddsmaker for each major sport offered.

Head oddsmakers are usually statistical or mathematical geniuses, who utilize intricate formulas and computer algorithms to set the odds of a game or event. And, when necessary, they also know when to adjust the lines based on public action, weather, and other factors.

Can I Get a Bonus on Online Betting Apps?

Many of the best online sports betting brands offer their players a deposit or welcome bonus with fair and achievable wagering requirements, so these are certainly worth considering.

For example, Bovada, the top-rated sportsbook app, offers their new bettors a 75% match on their first deposit with rollover wagering requirements of just 5x, which is far below the industry standard.

What is In-Play Betting on Mobile Apps?

In-play betting is another phrase used for live betting, which is when you place bets on a game that is already in progress. Most online sports betting apps, like MyBookie`s, who are known for their live betting options, provide players with this edge-of-your-seat experience of betting on live games.

What are Proposition Bets in Sportsbook Apps?

Proposition bets, simply known as props, are side wagers for a game or event that usually has nothing to do with the outcome. Props were first made famous by the Super Bowl but have now extended throughout international sports. Propositions can range from who will fumble the ball first to the type of shoes a performer is wearing at the Half-Time Show.

What are the Best Sports Betting Apps?

Aside from safety, which is always the leading factor, a good place to start when shopping the mobile betting apps is to make sure they have features that are most important to you.

If you want a versatile bookmaker with vast markets and betting options with good odds, then Bovada, the best sportsbook app, may be a great fit for you. They also have the best sports bonus in town, which you can claim by using the code BTCSWB750 when signing up with them.

Quick Comparison of the Top 5 Mobile Sports Betting Apps

Bovada – Known as the top sportsbook app, they offer over 40 sports and novelties, over a thousand daily markets, and the best welcome bonus in the sports betting industry.

BetOnline – This is the best sportsbook app for live betting, and they offer over 50 sports, early betting lines with great odds, and a 100% sports bonus plus risk-free bets for new players.

MyBookie – Known for early NFL lines with good odds, they supply over 2,200 markets for NFL games every week. They also have an advanced props builder, and they will give you a 100% match on your first deposit plus a $10 free casino chip.

BetUS – This long-established mobile betting brand is known for their huge markets, original shows, and for their large catalog of competitions.

BC Game – One of the few trustworthy crypto betting apps, they provide their players with a solid variety of markets with good odds, live chat rooms, and near-instant crypto payouts.

How to Create a Mobile Sports Betting Account via App

Since Bovada is ranked as the top sports betting app, let’s take a look at the swift process of creating an account with them.

Step One: Registering

Head to Bovada.lv

Click the “Join” button at the top of the page

Accurately complete the pop-up form

Step Two: Verify Your Points of Contact

Immediately after completing the registration form, you should receive a text message

Enter the code from the text to verify your mobile phone number

You may also receive an email requesting you to verify your address

Step Three: Deposit and Start Betting

Once logged in, head to the cashier at the top of the page

Remember to enter the code BTCSWB750 before finalizing the deposit

Make your deposit using Bitcoin

You can now place bets in the best sports betting app

Ready to Use the Best Sports Betting Apps?

We hope our in-depth look at the top sportsbook apps provides you with enough information to help you decide on the best bookmaker for you.

We chose Bovada as the top sportsbook app because the long-trusted brand hit the highest marks in all the categories we rated. You can get a 75% deposit match on your first Bitcoin deposit by entering the code BTCSBW750.

Thanks for reading our review, and remember to use the sportsbook apps responsibly.

