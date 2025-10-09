Are you looking to venture into the food and beverage market in Dubai? This is the right time for you. As per market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s revenue from food outlets is estimated at 9.92 billion USD in 2025.

By 2030, the food service business is projected to hit USD 23.47 billion, growing at an impressive rate of 18.79 percent. It clearly highlights the potential of the food industry in Dubai. Also, with café culture on the rise, opening a cafe in Dubai presents an exciting chance to combine passion with profit.

Why Start a Cafeteria Business in Dubai?

The food industry in Dubai is one of the fastest-growing in the region, driven by a blend of international visitors, expatriates, and locals who enjoy exploring unique culinary experiences. It is a lucrative market for business setup in Dubai especially cafeterias due to the following reasons:

A growing market which encourages entrepreneurship as well as consumer spending.

An ongoing surge of tourists increases the demand for diverse cuisines and opens up new business prospects in the food and beverage sector.

Numerous government incentives and business-friendly policies support food service outlets.

Lower capital requirement and set up costs when compared to a multicuisine or fine dining restaurant.

Whether you are planning a chic coffee bar, a themed café, or a small cafeteria in Dubai, the opportunities are endless when it comes to opening a coffee shop in the Emirate.

How to Open a Cafe in Dubai?

Opening a cafe in Dubai is a lucrative business venture. However, it requires careful planning, thorough preparation, proper licensing and execution, to be successful. With the help of experts such as Commitbiz, the entire business setup process will be quick and hassle-free. Here is the step-by-step process of opening a cafeteria in Dubai:

Step 1: Choose the Business Structure

When opening a cafe in Dubai, you first need to decide on the legal structure that suits your business needs and ownership type. You can choose from options such as sole proprietorship, partnership, and limited liability company (LLC).

Step 2: Choose Jurisdiction

Next, decide on the jurisdiction that you want to set up the cafeteria in. You can opt for mainland or free zones. Once the jurisdiction is decided upon, you must finalise a suitable location as the success of a cafeteria business in Dubai heavily relies on accessibility and visibility.

Step 3: Create Business Plan

Before jumping into opening a cafe in Dubai, it is essential to have a well-organised business plan. It must include the theme or concept of the cafeteria, budget and financial projections, market analysis, menu offerings and pricing strategy, marketing and advertising plan. In addition to that, you also need to decide whether you want to start a high-end cafe, a gourmet cafe, a mid-range coffee shop, or a small cafeteria in Dubai.

Step 4: Register Business Name

The next step is trade name registration in Dubai. The name of the restaurant must comply with UAE’s naming regulations. Once approved and registered under Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED), the trade name will serve as your business’s legal identity.

Step 5: Apply for License

To run a coffee shop in Dubai, obtaining the right license is mandatory. You will need a cafeteria license in Dubai, which is issued by the Dubai DED. Experts of CSPs like Commitbiz can help you obtain the license in a smooth manner.

Step 6: Avail Food Safety and Health Permit

When opening a cafe in Dubai, it is mandatory to secure approvals from Dubai Municipality’s Food Safety department. It ensures that your cafe complies with health and safety regulations as well as municipal zoning regulations. The premises of the cafeteria should also meet the infrastructure guidelines such as proper ventilation, drainage, and accessibility.

Step 7: Hire and Train Staff

Another important step is to hire skilled chefs, baristas, and service staff who understand hospitality standards. The employees must be trained in maintaining hygiene, customer service, and following safety regulations.

Step 8: Create a Marketing Strategy

Finally, create a marketing plan and use digital marketing, social media platforms, and local advertising to promote the cafeteria. Collaborating with food delivery apps can also help expand your reach and boost sales.

