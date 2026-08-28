Many individuals view the real estate license in the same way they perceive a diploma. You obtain it, display it on your wall, and assume clients will eventually find you. However, this perspective is all wrong. The license should be viewed as a form of permission and not a business strategy. Agents who regard it as the ultimate goal will, more often than not, leave the industry in less than two years. Conversely, those who stay long-term establish their business prior to even securing a deal.

Licensing is the entry fee, not the career

Each state dictates its own minimum pre-licensing real estate coursework hours. These range from about 40 up to 150+. The coursework hour requirement isn’t a big surprise but the level of content, the size of the actual exam, and of course passing it can be a big shock if you’re not fully prepared for it.

Most tests are in two parts. A national portion that will cover general real estate principles and rules that transfer over state lines. The second part would be the state portion, outlining all that’s unique about the laws and practices in your specific state or territory.

Most folks, even dedicated ones, are taken down by the state-specific portion. It’s dense, full of statute numbers and procedural details that don’t show up in a general textbook. You’ll pay again to retest, you’ll wait again to apply, you might have spent more than you can make your first year.

Knowing this, what will you invest in to help you more efficiently consume this information? Flipping pages in the hopes that something sticks? Or preparing in a similar environment to the test where you can start seeing recurring keywords and phrases before you’re in the test room for the first time? Candidates who invest dedicated time in Real estate licensing prep, including realistic practice exams that mirror the format and difficulty of the actual state test, are significantly more likely to pass on the first attempt. It’s the closest thing to a dry run you’ll get before the real thing, and it exposes the gaps in your knowledge while you still have time to fix them.

Choosing a brokerage like a business decision

New agents typically choose a brokerage based on name recognition. However, this may not be the best approach. The brokerage you choose is essentially your first business partner. And the partnership terms will decide how much of your earnings you get to keep.

One of the most obvious criteria is the commission split. You may be enticed by an 80/20 split compared to a 70/30 split, but it may not be as lucrative as you think. That’s because some brokerages may have high monthly desk fees or per-transaction charges attached to those seemingly attractive splits. On the other hand, some brokerages may offer lower splits but provide free leads, marketing expenses, and office space. Therefore, comparing brokerages based only on the percentage split may not give you the full picture. Request the actual numbers based on a $10,000 commission (for example), and compare them to get a clearer view.

Errors and omissions (E&O) insurance is another important aspect that is often overlooked during the interview process. While most brokerages do offer E&O coverage, the limits and exclusions can vary. It is important to know what is covered, the deductible you will be responsible for, and whether the brokerage will pass that fee on to you.

For new agents, mentorship could be the most important factor. While a well-known franchise may grant you access to potential buyers, if there is no formal training or a mentor available to guide you through the process, then you are basically just paying for the brand. Ask about the onboarding process for new agents, if there is a mentorship program in place, and how many transactions the average first-year agent completes in that office. If you get dodgy answers for the last question, consider that a red flag.

Write the business plan before you write your first offer

Real estate is a numbers game, and numbers are cold hard facts. To be successful with these numbers, you need a plan. And that plan starts with setting a goal for the next 12 months. Put a number to it: how much money do you want to make? Now, do the math to see if that goal is realistic.

Each deal will bring in approximately $7,000 (based on the average commission), and you plan to make $70,000. That means you need to close 10 deals during the year to reach your goal. Put a deal in front of the math now. If it takes 30 leads to get a deal, you’re looking at 300 leads throughout the year. That’s 25 leads per month.

Now attach a cost to each lead. Include your time in your open houses or follow-up calls, advertising expenses, meals, outings, entertainment, and so on. All these activities have a cost, even if it’s not a hard and fast cost that comes out of your pocket. Look at your costs and decide, for each lead: what is it going to cost me?

Build your sphere of influence before your license prints

Your sphere of influence – the people who already know and trust you – is your first and cheapest source of leads. The mistake most new agents make is waiting until they’re licensed to think about this. By then they’ve lost months.

Sit down and list at least 100 people: family, former coworkers, gym friends, neighbors, people from your kid’s school. Categorize them by relationship strength – close, warm, distant – because the outreach approach differs for each. This isn’t about mass-texting everyone “I got my license!” It’s about identifying who’s likely to buy or sell soon, and who knows someone who is.

Referral business is slow to mature. It typically takes six to twelve months for a sphere contact to turn into an actual closed transaction. That means the pipeline needs to start moving before the ink on your license is dry, not after your first slow quarter makes you nervous.

Budget for the ramp-up, because income will lag

This is perhaps the least sexy item on the list, but it’s one of the most important. According to NAR’s 2023 Member Profile, Realtors with two years of experience or less earned a median gross income of $8,400, compared to an overall median of $56,400 across all experience levels. That isn’t a statistic meant to bash the industry. It’s a statistic meant to warn you away from it if you can’t feed yourself for the first six months.

Most new agents make virtually nothing for their first 3-6 months. Real estate deals can take weeks or months to negotiate and finalize, and you don’t get your check until everyone has signed and the money has changed hands. If you feel desperate about paying your bills at home, you will hustle a bad deal, or you will quit before you have time to generate a pipeline.

Do not lease a new car, buy a new house, or sign up for high monthly payments for your first six months. Real estate should either be a new stream of money for you or a hobby you love until it becomes one. If it has to be the former, give yourself six months’ worth of runway and a budget for marketing. If it has to be the latter, that’s okay too. You can ease into it and break even while you build up your pipeline.

The tech you need before your first lead calls

Many new agents make one common mistake: they fail to familiarize themselves with their tool kit until a lead appears. Unfortunately, by that time, the lead has likely moved on to the next agent who responded more quickly.

Before you go live, you should have your CRM set to easily input and automatically follow up with your leads, as well as to know exactly from a quick glance at the dashboard which action is required for each one. Your e-signature platform should be ready to send out disclosures and contracts wherever and whenever you need them. Lead response software can also be easily accessed; even just an automatic email or text letting your lead know when you will personally respond can help.

Most importantly, have your MLS access in order. That’s the system you’ll be utilizing daily to find listings, pull comps for buyers and sellers, and list any properties you manage to snag.

Compliance fundamentals that can end a career fast

New agents sometimes underestimate the importance of compliance compared to what they learned in the licensing class. Compliance slips can have several nasty outcomes: fines, lawsuits, and the loss of your license before you’ve managed to get your career off the ground.

A single violation in your first year can trigger any or all of these. You can reduce the likelihood of an unintentional violation of the Fair Housing Act by studying the protected classes until you know them by heart and understanding that steering a buyer toward or away from a neighborhood based on assumptions about who lives there is a clear violation of fair housing.

Gain a similar understanding of agency relationships as many serious issues in practice come down to misrepresentation or the failure to disclose who you’re representing. This single issue can lead to a spate of professional hazards, due to the agents who’ve lost their licenses over seemingly minor paperwork omissions such as failing to disclose an agency relationship in writing prior to negotiations.

Build a local brand, not a generic pitch

The phrase “I sell real estate” doesn’t mean anything to anyone. Two or three micro-markets, specific neighborhoods, not entire cities. And become the person who knows them cold. Drive those streets weekly. Know which blocks flood, which schools are zoned where, which streets are quiet and which back up to noise.

Then create content around that knowledge. Short videos walking a street, posts breaking down what a recent sale actually tells you about the local market, updates when a new listing hits. This builds recognition faster than a generic “your local realtor” message ever will, because it gives people a reason to remember you when someone in their circle mentions moving.

The 90-day launch plan

Once you’ve got a license, don’t decide to wing it and see how things go. Decide it’s a business, schedule it like a business and then block your calendar for the time required to succeed. Mornings for prospecting calls and sphere outreach. Midday for showings and appointments. Late afternoon for admin, follow-ups, and CRM updates. Weekly time for open houses and neighborhood content.

Set realistic expectations going in. Most first-year agents don’t close their first deal until month three or four, sometimes later. That’s not failure. That’s the normal lag between planting activity and harvesting a closing. Consistency in your daily numbers, not sudden bursts of intensity, is what actually produces deals on a repeatable basis.

The agents who make it through year one aren’t the ones who worked the hardest for two weeks. They’re the ones who showed up with a plan, a budget, and a pipeline already in motion before their license number was even assigned.