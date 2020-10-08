A New Way Of Paying? An Introduction To Amazon One

Amazon has always been one of the industry leaders when it comes to announcing and introducing new strings to their already huge e-commerce marketplace pull. With contactless payments being introduced to us over a decade ago now and with the impact of them seamlessly getting rid of the us of cash, Amazon are now starting to unveil their new way of payment; without cash, with a card and/or phone and just by the use of your palm.

Amazon’s new payment system lets people pay using their palm ✋ https://t.co/uyMh5E8KFM — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 29, 2020

The Amazon One will first be introduced into Amazon’s own Go store in Seattle but there are already plans to extend this to the other company’s high-street stores in the coming months. The Amazon One is a very clever piece of innovative technology in which it uses the palm of your hand to be able to identify you by using a the lines, ridges are arteries and/or veins to be able to create a “palm signature” which would link to your bank account and make payment without any hassle.

Amazon have been able to capitalise on these advances in technology over time and use them to be able to produce new innovative payment methods like Amazon One.

Amazon have since now released statement from their chief-executives with the unveiling of the Amazon One, Dilip Kumar has since come out and said, “One reason was that palm recognition is considered more private than some biometric alternatives because you can’t determine a person’s identity by looking at an image of their palm,” explains Kumar. “It also requires someone to make an intentional gesture by holding their palm over the device to use.”

And this isn’t a product that has just birthed overnight, Amazon has been working on this sort of payment for some time now. They initially applied to patent palm recognition technology at the end of 2019 as they knew the potential of this way of payment due to the security benefits that it offers.