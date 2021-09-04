7 Work From Home Safety and Security Tips

Many countries worldwide are gradually recovering from the effect of COVID-19. It not only affected our health, but forced every business to reexamine its operation. As a result, social distance became compulsory, which forced businesses and companies to consider working from home.

Thank Goodness that the effect of this severe pandemic is dying down. However, not many firms are keen on returning to the old working style from a conventional office. Considering that working from home has many benefits, it seems like a worthy choice for many businesses.

Besides, many companies love employing remote workers as it gives them access to a large pool of talent at reduced costs. However, as fascinating and beneficial as working from home is, there are some cons as well. As a result, one needs to consider essential safety and security tips that will make one navigate the remote work atmosphere effectively, without falling victim to cyber-attacks and other forms of distractions or events that might cost you.

As a result, this article will explore seven practical tips that will make one work from home safely and securely:

1. Physically Secure Your Device

If you implement all essential safety tips to guard against cyber-attacks and do not physically secure your device, your effort might be futile. This is especially true when working away from home like beaches, hotels, restaurants, etc. People in this location, especially vacation spots, need to ensure that their place has the perfect security arrangements. The guards, for instance, need to be fully equipped with slash resistant clothing.

Besides the possibility of theft or someone compromising your information, parents should try and secure their device from over curious toddlers and pets that might physically damage their device. Work from home parents with toddlers and pets should consider investing in a safe mount.

2. Change Your Router Details

Make sure not to make the mistake of not changing your router login and password. Many models available come with weak passwords that are not only too weak but make your system vulnerable. Any novice hacker can quickly get such login and password online.

A hacker simply needs to write the code for such a malicious program and capture your router if the code works. This gives them access to your system to spy on you, as they can interrupt all flow of information from your system. As a result, get to the router setting and change the default username and password now.

3. Install Firewalls and Other Protections

When working from home, the sole responsibility of keeping your system safe from fraudsters lies on your shoulder. As a result, you need to be deliberate in making your device hack-proof and inaccessible to any prying eye. This is not about using free antivirus software and firewall protection, as they will not get you anywhere.

Ensure to download a strong antivirus and keep it updated every time. Your security is as strong and reliable as the patches and updates you use. Using any antivirus that is not updated is as good as not using an antivirus at all. In addition, always keep all essential programs like browsers and other applications you use updated.

4. Consider using a VPN Service.

A Virtual Private Service is compulsory for all remote workers. It will keep you protected from many threats like session hijacking and Man in the Middle Attack (MITM). Ideally, it would help to prioritize a VPN provider that allows for end-to-end encryption protection for customers.

With this, your company’s network will be protected from any attack, even if any hacker gains access to your home network. As a result, protect your home and business network with a strong VPN service.

5. Consider a Sliding Webcam Cover

Remote workers, at times, need to keep in touch with fellow workers and teammates. Hackers have also managed to find a loophole with this, and with the right tool and program, anyone can easily access another person’s webcam.

It is just like using your webcam to spy on you, leaving you vulnerable to the hacker. However, investing in a sliding webcam cover can solve these. They are pretty cheap and come in various sizes and shapes. Think of it as a small investment to guard your space from intruders.

6. Separate work and Personal life

In other words, don’t use your gadget for work and vice versa. This means you should not access Facebook or shop on a laptop dedicated to working. Using a personal device for work can create conflict with apps and the work environment. Imagine the damage of mistakenly sending a confidential work file to a friend on Facebook through the chat window.

In the same manner, make sure your work devices are away from the reach of kids and other family members. Kids might not be as educated and careful as you, so they will not think twice before downloading malicious software. Without a doubt, this compromises your device and the entire company network.

7. Consider a Centralized Storage System

When hackers target remote workers, they want to gain access to vital data from your company. This calls for a centralized approach to storage to prevent data theft. Make sure to always use them if your company makes this type of solution available. For a company that doesn’t have centralized storage, it might be a good idea to invest in them.

Conclusion

While working from home is beneficial with many advantages, one needs to be careful of unscrupulous beings who want to take advantage of loopholes. This article has explored seven effective ways to ensure security and safety while working from home.