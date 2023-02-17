7 Instagram Hacks That Will Boost Your Instagram Engagement Rate

Instagram is one of the most important social media platforms for influencers. If you have a product that you want to launch, or if you have an online business, then this platform has a lot to offer. If you want to get your Instagram engagement to the next level, you’re in the right place.

Today we are going to discuss the 7 top-notch Instagram hacks that will boost your engagement rate. These hacks have been based on the latest changes in the algorithm and hence are sure to work.

However, we are going to give a few tips for beginners as well, because those are the influencers in dire need. So without further ado, let’s jump right in.

Optimize our profile for Instagram search

Most beginners fail to realize that Instagram is also a search engine for content. This is an essential aspect of the platform because this is what helps you optimize your profile. Now, if you are unaware of how SEO is done, here are a few tips.

The most important things in SEO are keywords. On Instagram, these keywords are replaced by tags. The first thing you need to do is to have a relevant username. Sot something very long and boring, but short and sweet. This helps people remember your profile and brand. The next thing you need to do is add keywords to your bio.

Most people have a fancy bio, with words filled in paragraphs, that is exactly what you don’t need to do. You need to incorporate a good number of keywords related to your niche in your bio. This will help users search your profile faster.

Last but not the least, you need to use hashtags, on your posts to increase your reach. We’ll discuss this later in the article. However, these are the first few things you need to work on before you move on to the full-fledged marketing strats.

Engage with your community

Something that people love is being acknowledged. Especially if that acknowledgment comes from a random stranger with the intent. This is something that is imbibed in human psychology, which you can use to increase your engagement rate.

Engaging with your community will help you gain more engagement yourself. This can be done as follows. Reply to every comment you get in the first few hours of posting. If you already have decent followership, then it can get hectic. However, if you put these efforts into your audience, then you’re sure to get the engagement back.

Most people would comment to get seen and you would be getting more interactions overall. This benefits you as the algorithm pushes content with higher interactions and hence is a great way to make sure you get the right amount of engagement. If you have never tried this before, this is one of the best hacks that you can use to increase your engagement.

Post at optimal times

One of the biggest mistakes rookies make on Instagram is that they post when no one is active. And it is very common for people to miss out because posting at random times is what we’re used to. However, there is likely a time in the day, when the possibility of you getting more likes and engagement is high.

These are what we mean by optimal times. Optimal times can be figured out by studying your audience. Your analytics can help you a lot in this situation. If you know where your audience is from and what times they’re active, you can find a time of the day, when most of your audience is online.

This is the time you need to post. Naturally, you will get higher likes on those photos and videos that you post in these times. To never miss out on this hack, preschedule your posts for a week, and rest assured.

Use strategic hashtags on each post

As we mentioned before, hashtags are Instagram’s keywords. The hashtags are what helps Instagram to categorize the different form of content available n the platform. This is very important because the volume of content on Instagram surpasses any other platform of the type.

If they don’t have a great categorization system, then it can get very difficult for people to find the right type of content. However, Instagram does have a great system for the same. This is why hashtags are important. According to a study, a post with relevant hashtags is expected to outperform the same post without hashtags on the same account at least 90 percent of the time.

This is why using the right hashtag is very important. The right hashtags can be different for different people. This completely depends on your niche. The best way to find the right hashtags is to look at the top creators in the niche you’re in. use the hashtag generators they’re using and you’re good to go.

Buy Instagram followers

This is one of the most underrated hacks. Buying Instagram followers can help you immensely in increasing the number of engagements you get. This is because Instagram followers act as social proof.

Most people are more susceptible to like the content of a creator who has more followers or likes as compared to a creator posting the same content but has a lot fewer followers. This is an iteration of the group effect in human psychology. However, you can use this to your benefit. If you buy high-quality Instagram followers, people will like your content more than usual.

This increases the number of organic interactions of your content piece. This triggers the algorithm to promote our content on other people’s FYP pages. And then your content can finally explode on the internet. This is why buying Instagram followers is one of the best ways to grow your engagement rates. If you are looking for the best websites to gain legit Instagram followers from, then we highly recommend using, social viral, and viewsexpert.

Post more frequently

Posting more often makes your content visible to more people at the same time. This is why most influencers post twice or thrice a day. The more content you have the more proof of work you’re gathering.

Write good captions

If you are trying to improve on your Instagram SEO then writing good captions is a must. Writing good captions entails using the right keywords in small phrases. This will help your engagement rates immensely.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned 7 hacks have been useful to a plethora of Instagram influencers. This is why we highly recommend you to use the same. These hacks have been developed after tons of research and experimentation and hence are testified by users. We’re sure they’ll help you increase your engagement rates. Till then, keep scrolling and spread the word!