7 High-Paying Jobs In Education

Have you been looking for a fulfilling job that gives you a purpose in life and pays well? If you are looking for that, you have come to the right place!

We understand that jobs, specifically in education, although meaningful, tend to be low-salaried. You may face this dilemma as a practicing teacher or a soon-to-be teacher. Of course, meaningful work does not always pay the bills; someone must care for them. However, some jobs in education pay above $60,000 annually, which is above the national average and considered good money. Here are a few options to choose from:

Curriculum Director or Coordinator

Teachers earn 20% less than other professions in the USA; some even live below the family living wage. Moreover, a quarter of workers leave their jobs, while 20% resort to second jobs. Unfortunately, this is very common.

However, the key to earning more than a regular teacher is acquiring a master’s in a certain field. That will help you acquire expertise and make you more efficient and useful. Let’s talk about the job of a curriculum designer. Designing a curriculum is more complex than it looks. It requires management, planning, organizing, and research. These skills may take work to come naturally to you. Even if they do, a master’s in education curriculum will help you polish your skills. Multiple universities offer these programs, and some even offer curriculum and instruction masters online. Through an online program, you can save time and reduce transportation costs while still managing to continue with your current job.

Director of Admissions

With an annual salary of at least $60,000, this job is not as intimidating as it may initially seem. The responsibilities before the term starts can be hectic and tiring, considering the inflow of candidates and students that need to be vetted for admission purposes.

The primary duties range from reviewing applications and essays to conducting interviews to determine if the student meets the criteria for admission. This process can be comprehensive, but very easy once you get the hang of it. As a director of admissions, you would also be responsible for evaluating the current students and their test scores to unlock their hidden potential.

The institution may also ask you to help with designing brochures for marketing purposes. If creativity and design are your forte, you are up for an amazing experience in this job role. Not only does this job ask for you to be creative, but also extroverted with polished communication skills. It is hands-down one of the most meaningful jobs you can make money with.

Librarian

Yes, you read it right! Librarians earn more than you think they do. The salaries are astonishingly high, going up to $111,000 per year. Although the salaries may be high, you need certain skills to qualify for the job. You can acquire these qualities and skills through a Master’s in Library Sciences.

Contrary to popular belief, the sole quality required to be a librarian is not to silence the students and occasionally throw a stern look around. You would need management and analytical skills as well! The primary duties range from the most obvious, managing books and resources, to aiding individuals with research material and locating appropriate content as required.

If you love being surrounded by books, this job is for you!

Elementary school teacher

Kids can be a handful sometimes, but spending time with them can often be very rewarding. With a bachelor’s degree in education, you can be all set to teach the kids and play a pivotal role in their growth and development. Although it can be tedious and hectic at times, it pays well.

As an elementary school teacher, you would be responsible for curating lesson plans and formulating diverse teaching strategies which may appeal to all students. Remember to integrate fun activities to change things up a bit. Moreover, you will be responsible for assessing the capabilities and potential of young minds. That includes annual meetings with parents to discuss the progress of your students.

Freelance Copywriter

The world is evolving and now represents more opportunities than you could imagine. Freelancing is an amazing way to earn as much as possible while working flexibly and leaving traditional jobs behind. While some may consider freelancing an unstable source of income, it is quite the opposite. The earning potential can go up to $114,000 per year.

As a freelance copywriter, you can work with various magazines and businesses, writing blogs and articles. The topics are also vast and could range from technical reports to blogs on nutrition and lifestyle. Using your creativity and writing skills, you can make a buck by working from home with flexible timings. What can be better than this?

Education Policy Analyst

If scrutinizing existing frameworks of policies and regulations if your thing, a policy analyst is just the job for you. Policy analysts are responsible for everything, from examining the efficiency of the existing policies to laying out the framework for new ones. Mostly operating in an advisory role, the analysts can also focus on certain areas where immediate change has to be made.

If you are a change enthusiast looking to make a difference and improve the existing education system, becoming an education policy analyst is the right job for you.

Child Psychologist

Mental illnesses can be prevalent among school kids. Sadly, they are not as talked about. Child psychologists, with their expertise, diagnose mental illnesses and address behavioral problems in school-going kids. As a child psychologist, you can earn up to $95,000 per year. If psychology and science are your forte, this might be your calling.

Conclusion

Careers in education are vast and not limited to the role of a teacher or a principal. All you have to do is recognize the qualities you possess and find a job that meets your interests. Once you find your calling, plan the road ahead to realizing your dream profession in education.