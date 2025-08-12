Being involved in a car accident can turn an ordinary day into a stressful and confusing experience. Whether it’s a minor scrape or a serious collision, the aftermath can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re unsure about your legal rights or the steps to take next. This is where professional guidance becomes essential.

That’s why many people turn to Frankl Kominsky, a respected law firm with a strong track record of helping accident victims. Their skilled attorneys handle a wide variety of cases. By addressing each case with dedication and care, they work to protect clients’ rights and secure fair compensation.

If you’ve been in a crash, speaking with a car accident lawyer from Frankl Kominsky can give you the clarity and legal direction you need. In the article ahead, we’ll see seven common car accident-related questions and share practical answers from an experienced attorney to help you make informed decisions after an accident.

7 Car Accident-Related Queries

1. What steps should I take immediately following a car accident?

Your first priority should always be safety. Check for injuries, call emergency services, and move to a safe location if possible. Next, document the scene with photos, gather witness details, and exchange information with the other driver. However, one of the most important steps is to contact a qualified attorney as soon as possible. Frankl Kominsky’s attorneys can guide you from day one, ensuring that crucial evidence is preserved and your legal rights are protected from the very start. Their experience in handling thousands of accident cases means they know exactly what to do to strengthen your claim.

2. How do I determine who is at fault in an accident?

Fault determination often involves reviewing police reports, eyewitness accounts, traffic laws, and physical evidence from the scene. Insurance companies may minimize payouts by disputing liability, which can leave you helpless. Frankl Kominsky’s attorneys have the resources and legal knowledge to investigate thoroughly, reconstruct accidents, and challenge unfair fault assessments, helping clients secure favorable outcomes even in complex cases.

3. What is the process for filing an insurance claim?

While filing an insurance claim may seem straightforward, many victims face delays, lowball offers, or outright denials. With Frankl Kominsky, the process becomes far less stressful. Their legal team handles the paperwork, negotiates with insurance adjusters, and ensures that every supporting document is in place to maximize your settlement. They have successfully recovered millions for clients through well-prepared claims and aggressive negotiations.

4. What if the accident was partially my fault

If your state follows a comparative negligence rule, you may still be able to recover damages even if you are partially at fault for the accident. However, the amount you receive could be reduced based on your share of responsibility. Insurance companies may use this rule to minimize payouts, which makes it important to gather strong evidence, understand your rights, and have a clear legal strategy. The experienced attorneys at Frankl Kominsky have handled numerous cases involving shared fault, using thorough investigations, expert testimony, and proven legal tactics to protect clients’ claims and help them secure the maximum possible compensation.

5. What if the other driver is uninsured or underinsured?

If the at-fault driver lacks adequate coverage, you may still be able to recover compensation through your own uninsured/underinsured motorist policy. Frankl Kominsky’s attorneys are highly skilled in navigating these situations, often uncovering additional sources of compensation through thorough investigation.

6. What if my insurance company denies my claim?

A claim denial doesn’t have to be the end of the road. Insurance companies often count on claimants giving up, but Frankl Kominsky doesn’t back down. They analyze the denial reasons, gather stronger evidence, and appeal aggressively. Their history of turning denials into successful settlements has helped many clients receive the compensation they deserved.

7. What kind of damages can I recover after a car accident?

Victims may be entitled to recover a wide range of damages, including medical expenses, lost wages, property damage, pain and suffering, and in certain cases, punitive damages. At Frankl Kominsky, the legal team has a proven track record of securing multi-million-dollar settlements by meticulously assessing both current and future losses, ensuring that every aspect of a client’s hardship is fully accounted for and aggressively pursued.