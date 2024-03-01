6 Success Stories From Kedge Graduates

This second part highlights six KEDGE graduates, each revealing their exceptional career path in various sectors . Inspiring stories that reflect the diversity of paths to success. 🌟
1. Ayodele Ikuesan, Olympic Athlete specializing in the 100m and 4x100m relay and Business Transformation Manager – Talan Consulting 🏃♀️
🎓 Graduated with a master’s degree in ESC from Kedge in 2011 after a degree in biology at Sorbonne and training at Sciences PO, I started in marketing studies and clinical trials before moving into consulting. Manager at Talan Consulting , I have been working on change management projects in companies for 10 years .
✨ Committed to sport, I am co-president of the AFLD athletes’ committee, member of the CNOSF athletes’ commission, and deputy mayor in charge of health in the 18th arrondissement of Paris. Passionate about people, I combine consulting expertise and societal commitment. 🤝
🎓 A graduate of KEDGE and INSEAD, I joined the Bolloré group in 1990. For more than 25 years in Asia , I launched and managed subsidiaries, reaching the position of CEO Asia-Pacific in 2004 , strengthening the presence of Bolloré Logistics in 24 countries . Returning to France in 2016, I was appointed CEO for Africa , overseeing logistics operations in 48 countries . 🌏
After the sale of African activities to MSC in 2022, I returned to Bolloré Logistics as Deputy General Manager in May 2023 at the Paris headquarters. My management spans international transportation, contract logistics, global supply chain and industrial projects in various sectors. 📦
👨🎓 After various positions in European and French distribution, I undertook an Executive Global MBA at KEDGE BUSINESS SCHOOL to enrich my skills and acquire a new perspective.
I have led strategic transformations in distribution management, omnichannel, lean programs and sustainability . The program encouraged new thinking, emphasizing collaborative and agile leadership with a focus on balancing people, planet and profit. 🤝
💬 Adopting the Tibetan proverb “ when you reach the top of the mountain, keep climbing ”, I have become a leader who continually learns, shares perspectives and makes informed decisions within FNAC France . 👏
As former Managing Director at illy and current President of Dammann Frères , based in Eure-et-Loir, I oversee the creation of high-end tea blends , emphasizing the mission of strengthening the link between humans and plants. 🌱
At the same time, as President of Alliance 7 , I represent sweet and savory groceries and specialized nutrition. As vice-president of STEPI , I contribute to the tea and infusion plants sector. As administrator of the Area Center Val de Loire and ANIA , I am involved in the agri-food industry. My distinctions include Knight of the Legion of Honor and Officer of the Order of Merit. 🎖️
After a versatile career in journalism, production and television editor-in-chief, I turned to fiction in 2015 with the creation of the mini-series “ Scènes de Culte” for Ciné+ . 🎞️
🎥 In 2019, my experience as part of an LGBT+ water polo team inspired the successful film “Les Crevettes Pailletées” , awarded at the Festival de l’Alpes d’Huez . The sequel, “Revenge of the Glittery Shrimp” (April 2022) , won the Audience Award in Miami . 🏅
Currently, in collaboration with Soyuz Films , I am preparing “Partir en belle”, a dramatic comedy about assisted suicide. 🔜
This article was originally published in Kedge Business School’s website on 12 January 2024. It can be accessed here: https://www.kedgebs-alumni.com/en/news/2-5-success-stories-from-kedge-graduates-2008
