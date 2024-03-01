6 Success Stories From Kedge Graduates

🎓 Graduated with a master’s degree in ESC from Kedge in 2011 after a degree in biology at Sorbonne and training at Sciences PO, I started in marketing studies and clinical trials before moving into consulting. Manager at Talan Consulting , I have been working on change management projects in companies for 10 years .

✨ Committed to sport, I am co-president of the AFLD athletes’ committee, member of the CNOSF athletes’ commission, and deputy mayor in charge of health in the 18th arrondissement of Paris. Passionate about people, I combine consulting expertise and societal commitment. 🤝