6 Best Ways To Improve Your SEO Marketing Strategy in 2022

Are you looking forward to improving your ranking on search engines like Google and Bing in 2022? Well, you will have to up your game in SEO if you want to remain at the top of Google’s results page. A lot comes with choosing the best marketing strategy that puts your business before the right audience.

As you plan to make 2022 the year to market your brand to a new market segment, you should think of ways to improve your existing SEO marketing strategy. Here are some of the SEO trends you should look forward to applying now and in years to come.

1. Quality Content is still king

Yes, Google is still interested in quality and original content. Creating and publishing quality content should always be your top priority in ranking your website at the top of search engines. Quality content has always been serving as one of the main pillars for SEO trends in the past.

A lot has changed in creating quality content and linking it since most search engines changed their algorithms. Google, for instance, has included penguins and pandas in their algorithms, transforming the meaning of quality content. Google has their unique quality content guidelines that you should always strive to follow if you want your website to rank at the top.

Here are some tips to follow when creating quality content for your website:

Accuracy – you should always strive to provide information that resonates with your target audience. You want to ensure the content you publish on your site is accurate, on point, and relevant to your audience.

Readability – create content that is easy to read and understand. It is important to use simple language, choose your words carefully, and ensure the information you provide is verifiable. You can use white space in your content to improve readability. Use tools like Grammarly to check your grammar and remove all the typos before publishing your content.

FAQ – when coming up with content, you should always focus on answering some of the common questions that most users may have about your brand or product. Create a FAQ page on your website and fill it with answers to some of the questions people ask about your business.

Blog and newsletter – come up with a content marketing strategy that includes blogging and newsletters. You can have in your content calendar to be posting at least two blogs a month. Produce quality newsletters and white papers which you can share with those customers on your email list.

2. Start optimizing your website for voice search

Voice search will remain a strong SEO trend in 2022 and the next couple of years. There is increasing popularity of voice search today. It is estimated that close to 58% of consumers already use voice search when looking for local business information.

Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri are already changing people’s lives in many ways. The best you can do for your website now is to make it optimized for voice search. Voice is now going to be the primary form of search with the advent of smart speakers in homes and voice activation in vehicles, medical devices, and even TVs.

Optimizing your website for voice search is all about creating conversational content. That is coming up with content written more casually with little emphasis on keywords. Here is how to achieve this:

Include FAQ on your website

Ensure your titles and subheading are written in a question format

Adjust all your keywords to cater more for conversational-based searches

Spin all long-tail keywords into questions and come up with content that provides accurate answers to the questions

3. Focus on technical SEO and site speed to improve your visibility

If you want your website to rank at the top, you should not forget about technical SEO. Managing technical SEO is just as important to Google algorithms as developing SEO rich content. The only way to ensure your website remains at the top of search results is to keep the site’s backend in check.

When your website has technical issues, it translates to user experience issues directly. Poor user experience makes users bounce off your site, and Google finds your website unfavorable to rank at the top. You can use tools like DeepCrawl to uncover all the technical issues on your website that need immediate attention so that nothing goes wrong.

Invest in all the core web vitals that can boost your web page experience and make Google crawl your site easily. Page experience is going to be one of the factors Google considers when ranking your website.

You can use tools like the Finteza Lighthouse report to help you identify the issues that are slowing down your website. The tool offers tips to fix all the bottlenecks related to site speed.

4. Ensure your website remains accessible

Website accessibility is what you should focus more on as 2022 nears if you want your business to rank high on search engines. With the launch of the WCAG Complaint booking pages and Accessibility Suite, the number of people with reliable access to the internet increases daily.

Therefore, if every internet user, including those with disabilities, can see and find your business, your website will drive more traffic and remain top of Google ranking.

It is important to ensure that the content you publish on your website is more accessible to everyone, including those with disabilities. This will improve your ranking on search engines and boost customer experience with your brand. Google and other search engines are more concerned about UX and easily crawl websites that focus more on this aspect.

If you want your website to rank at the top, then accessibility is an SEO trend you should pay close attention to this year. Provide an outstanding customer experience by improving your website visibility. This is what you should do:

Ensure all the images you publish on your website have ALT tags to make them readable by those using screens.

Always ensure your website meets all the WCAG rules. That means you should make all the necessary adjustments on contrast, and color. Adding subtitles to videos on your website is a good place to start.

To ensure that screen readers can read text and widgets, you should add ARIA attributes to the site.

4. Device your link building plan

As a business, you should always focus on quality links – ensure you get quality links from authority sites in your industry and hyperlink them to your site. Link building is one way of driving more traffic to your website and gaining authority.

The main objective of link building is to have other websites linking to your website too. Google will always have the mentality that “if other people trust this website, we should too”. When you choose link building to improve your online visibility, you should also focus on quality and relevant content.

Ensure you only publish content that others can use as reference. When other sites use your content, they are more likely to reference or link your website. Also, you can ask some of the authority sites in your industry to link one or two of your blogs or web pages. Most of the site owners will also be willing to offer guest blogs for backlinking.

5. Research user intent

When choosing an SEO strategy in 2022 and beyond, you want to focus more on your target audience. Know your audience; be in their shoes, and think of what they are likely to look for when searching your brand online.

What keywords are customers likely to use when searching your businesses on Google? Always think of the users’ search intent and pick phrases and keywords that match what people are asking Google.

The simplest way to review user intent is to type a specific keyword on the Google search box and analyze the results. Once Google gives top results, you should go through them to determine if they are brand focused on pages and blogs. Take note of this, and next time you come up with content, ensure you give it a similar approach.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the best SEO strategy to position your website at the top of organic, local, and international searches should not be that difficult. First, you want to focus more on your competitors and discover how to rank above them. Look at their blog strategy, social media, organic search ranking, user experience, online reviews, and many others.

Research your target audience before choosing an SEO strategy to market your business online. Also, you should not forget the technical aspects of your website, like site health, page load speed, and mobile-friendliness.

This article has looked at some of the best tips you can always apply if you want to improve your SEO strategy and stay ahead of the competition. Choose a marketing strategy that works best for your business and execute it to improve your traffic and rankings.