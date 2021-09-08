6 Best Toys For Kids With Autism

When it comes to Autism parents get special advice from educational experts, pediatricians, and even scientists. As a parent, you must be always worried about your child’s overall well-being and behavior. Most of the children with autism issues tend to gravitate towards entertaining activities and toys to spend their time.

The most important thing that you can do is to spend quality time with your children. This would be the most desired and cost-effective gift for your autistic child. Try to involve them in day-to-day activities as much as you can. As a parent, if you are confused about which toys to be picked for him then here is the list you can refer to.

Educational Games

Most children learn things visually or by touch. But it becomes difficult for children with autism to follow the instructions like the old traditional school. There are various interactive educational toys available in the market which are specially designed for children with Autism issues. These games include leapfrog, leap pad, and Leapster. These games help children to keep themselves entertained and learn new things.

Books

Books are known as children’s best friends. Hence it can be for children with autism too. Children with autism love the rhyming and repetitions in the book. Some of the books that you can choose for your child are If you give a mouse a cookie and good night moon. These books consist of rhymes, predictive patterns, and repetition. Children with autism generally face the issue to remember things. Hence getting books that contain repetitive things helps them to learn new things faster.

Puzzles

Similar to other children, Autism children also love to play with puzzles. These puzzles will help to develop their imagination and improve the thought process as well. There are tons of options available in the market for puzzles that you can choose from. Connecting pieces will give them a satisfying tactile sensation and they will enjoy the bright colors while playing the puzzle game as well.

Play Date

Children with autism issues tend to get scared to socialize with other kids or people in society. Hence their communication or interaction skills never get developed. In this case, you can get them a play date. You can talk to any of the other children and ask him to be your child’s play date for one day. This will help them to develop the friendship connection and apply the social skills as well.

Video Games

Who does not love to play video games? We all do and so do the children with Autism too. Video games are known to help for learning new things and developing confidence in children. Children with autism issues always lack self-confidence. They always have fear in their mind about their capabilities. Playing video games will help them to overcome this issue and spend a good time with the game.

Sensory Toys

Similar to other children, children with autism issues love to play with toys. But here in this case the toys are different. Children with autism issues tend to have sensitivity towards touch or sounds. Hence the toys available for them are made according to these sensitive issues. You can choose from various options in sensory toys such as stuffed toys, stock, stuffed animals, flashlights, plushies, etc. Sensory toys are designed for children with autism issues. Generally, these children get affected with two types of sensory issues named hypo sensitivities and hypersensitivities. Sensory toys are designed to stimulate their five senses such as sound, sight, taste, smell, and touch. These types of toys also include the elements like different textures, contrasting colors, and sounds. These toys help children to develop their senses in an environmentally friendly way.