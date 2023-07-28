5 Ways to Take Your E-Commerce Site to the Next Level

If you have an e-commerce site and are looking to grow it, it can be hard to know where to start. What improvements should you tackle first?

Read on to learn 5 ways you can grow your e-commerce site!

1. Get a Woocommerce Partner

Woocommerce is the world’s most popular open-source e-commerce platform – you may already use it if your site is built on WordPress. It offers plenty of flexibility and scalability as your business grows.

But even though Woocommerce is designed to be easy to use, it can still help to bring on some experts. A woocommerce development service can help you improve search functionality on your site, build custom modules to help you manage the back end, or even improve your promotion scheduling.

With someone taking care of the coding for you, you’re free to focus on the core aspects of your business. And those expert tweaks can lead to a lot more revenue.

2. Make Your Site Mobile-Friendly

Over half of all web traffic these days is via mobile phones, and that number is only expected to increase. If your e-commerce website isn’t optimized for mobile viewing, you may be losing customers!

But don’t fret – it’s not that hard to optimize your site for mobile viewing. Key things to look at include:

Making sure fonts are large, and the page includes plenty of whitespace

Streamlining data to ensure fast load times over 4G

Removing any pop-up boxes that can obscure your main site

Choosing a “responsive” WordPress theme that scales to the size of the device.

All it takes is a few simple changes to get your site ready for mobile impulse shopping!

3. Expand Your Payment Options

Payment options are another bottleneck that can lose you customers. If you don’t offer a customer’s preferred payment option, they may just abandon their cart and forget about your site.

Payment options you offer your customers can include:

Credit and debit cards – these are the most popular option worldwide

PayPal, ApplePay, or other online wallets – these are becoming more popular, especially with younger consumers

Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency – very popular with younger and more techy customers

Buy now, pay later financing – popular with consumers buying “big ticket” options.

If you’re having a hard time increasing sales on your e-commerce site, take a look at the payment options you offer. By offering different types of payment, you can attract different types of customers.

4. Improve Your Customer Service

When you only have a few orders at a time, it’s easy to provide high-quality customer service to everyone. But as your sales increase, it’s harder to have visibility.

There are many services out there that can help you improve your customer service, including:

Omnichannel tools can help you manage multiple social media streams (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.) to provide consistent customer service across channels.

Live chat services can allow customers to type queries directly into a dialogue box on your site. It’s cheaper than phone service and can increase your conversion rate.

Rewriting your website to make important information more prominent and adding in an FAQ can help to answer your customers’ questions before they even ask them.

Ensuring good customer service is one of the biggest challenges a business faces as it scales up. But with a little planning, you can help your business succeed.

5. Take Out Paid Ads

You’ve successfully scaled up your business, but you’re having trouble improving your revenues. What now?

Advertising can put your company in front of a lot of eyeballs and help you gain more customers. But all advertising is not created equal, and a lot depends on what customers you want to reach.

Advertising on TikTok and Snapchat is a great way to reach younger customers, while Facebook is better for older ones. Knowing who your customers are is the key to success.

Final Thoughts

If you have an e-commerce business, it may be time to take it to the next level. Increasing your revenues is easier than it looks when you make time for a little strategy and research.