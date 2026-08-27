By Sheetal Kumar Ajamera

Most operations teams have invested in routing tools. Many are still leaving significant money on the table. Route optimization has been a logistics technology priority for the better part of two decades. Routing software has matured, computing power has cheapened, and GPS data has become ubiquitous. By most measures, the tools available to operations managers today are vastly superior to what existed ten years ago.

Over the last few years, solutions to routing challenges have been aided by advancements in routing software, faster hardware, and affordable GPS devices. Innovative routing solutions have recently reached a plateau and are no longer producing significant improvements in operations. This reality has been observed across a variety of industries as operations and transportation managers have sought to continue to push gains in routing efficiency. Cost-per-drop isn’t declining meaningfully. Vehicle utilization hovers around the same numbers year over year. Fuel spend as a percentage of operational cost remains stubbornly high despite investments in routing technology.

The tools aren’t the problem. In most cases, how those tools are configured, integrated, and used operationally is where the money is being lost. This is the exact gap Libera’s capacity and route planning engine was built to close, not by replacing the routing math operations teams already trust but by fixing the five configuration and process failures that quietly cap what any routing engine can deliver.

What follows are five specific, recurring mistakes that logistics operations make with route optimization, not in the absence of technology, but often in spite of it. Each is paired with a corrective practice that operations managers can evaluate and act on without a full-scale systems overhaul.

Mistake 1: Optimizing for Distance When You Should Be Optimizing for Cost

This is the most common misconfiguration in routing implementations, and it costs more than most operations teams realize.

Distance is an easy objective function. It’s calculable, intuitive, and satisfying to minimize. A route that covers 40 kilometers instead of 50 kilometers feels like a 20% improvement. But distance is a proxy for cost, and it’s a noisy one.

The actual cost of a route is a function of time, not just distance. A 40-kilometer route through a congested urban corridor during peak hours may take 90 minutes and consume significantly more fuel than a 50-kilometer route on a highway that takes 45 minutes. The shorter route also ties up the driver and the vehicle for longer, reducing the number of runs that vehicle can complete in a shift. Multiply that across a fleet of 50 vehicles and 200 daily routes, and the cost difference between distance-optimized and cost-optimized routing is substantial.

The corrective practice: Reconfigure routing objective functions to minimize total route cost rather than total route distance. This requires inputting realistic speed profiles by road type and time of day — integrating live or historical traffic data into the routing engine, not using static average speeds. It also requires costing driver time accurately, including overtime thresholds. This is precisely how Libera’s planning engine is configured by default: routes are scored on total landed cost, fuel, driver time, and vehicle turnaround, not distance alone, which is also the mechanism behind the platform’s reported 8% reduction in fuel cost during peak-volume periods. Operations that make this switch typically find that their “optimal” routes look meaningfully different from what they were running before and that the new routes cost less to execute even when they cover more ground.

Mistake 2: Treating Delivery Time Windows as Soft Constraints

Every routing plan has time windows, customer-specified delivery slots, dock availability windows at receiving facilities, and cut-off times for specific routes. In practice, many routing implementations treat these as soft constraints: targets to aim for, with violations handled operationally after the fact.

This is a categorization error with direct financial consequences.

When time windows are soft in the routing model, the optimizer is free to build routes that technically cover all stops but require impossible execution, such as a 15-stop route where stops 8 through 15 can only be reached on time if the driver never encounters a traffic delay, a parking challenge, or a slow receiving dock. In the real world, stops 12 through 15 run late. Customers get missed delivery windows. Re-attempts are scheduled. SLA penalties are triggered. Customer satisfaction scores drop.

The downstream cost of a failed time-window commitment such as re-attempt cost, SLA penalty, customer service contact, and potential lost repeat business almost always exceeds the cost of building a slightly less efficient route that reliably hits all windows.

The corrective practice: Classify time windows explicitly as hard or soft constraints at the route planning stage, and ensure the routing engine is configured to treat hard windows as inviolable—meaning it will leave stops unassigned rather than build a route that cannot realistically hit them. For stops that get bumped, have a standing protocol for same-day reassignment to overflow routes rather than treating them as exceptions to be managed manually. Libera’s Planning module handles this distinction natively, like tight delivery windows for quick-commerce and premium services are scheduled as hard constraints from the outset. with the AI scheduling logic reassigning bumped stops to overflow capacity automatically rather than surfacing them as a dispatcher’s manual problem. Review late delivery data weekly and trace root causes back to specific time-window classifications to recalibrate over time.

Mistake 3: Using Vehicle Capacity as a Single Dimension

Ask most logistics planners how they manage vehicle capacity in routing, and they’ll describe a weight limit. Load the truck to its weight capacity, dispatch, and repeat. For many operations, this has been standard practice for years.

The problem is that weight is only one dimension of vehicle capacity, and in many distribution contexts, it’s not even the binding constraint. Volume is. Or it’s the combination of weight, volume, and the physical dimensional constraints of how different SKUs stack, nest, and interact with each other inside a trailer or van.

A vehicle may be well below its weight capacity but physically full because the product mix includes large, lightweight items that occupy floor space without contributing much to weight load. Running that vehicle on its weight utilization metric shows 60% utilization. The vehicle is actually at 95% practical capacity. The routing system, told only to fill vehicles to weight capacity, keeps trying to add stops, and the execution team keeps having to offload cargo at the dock because it won’t physically fit.

This is a particularly common problem in e-commerce fulfillment, FMCG distribution, and any operation with significant SKU diversity. It results in systematic underutilization of some vehicles and overloading of others, inaccurate route cost predictions, and consistent variance between planned and actual execution.

The corrective practice: Audit your current routing configuration to identify which capacity dimensions are being modeled. If weight is the only constraint, run a parallel analysis using volumetric capacity data for a representative sample of routes and compare planned versus actual load factors. For operations with high SKU diversity, implement three-dimensional bin-packing logic either within the routing engine, if it supports it, or as a pre-routing load planning step that feeds constrained capacity inputs into the optimizer. This is exactly what Libera’s loading plan agent is built to do by matching vehicle assignment to weight, volume, and dimensional constraints simultaneously and managing loading strategy and sequence per shipment type rather than defaulting to a single weight-based fill rule across a mixed fleet. The investment in more accurate capacity modeling typically pays back quickly in reduced re-planning at the dock and better vehicle utilization across the fleet, in Libera’s own deployments, this kind of multi-dimensional planning is a meaningful contributor to the reported 20% improvement in vehicle utilization during peak periods.

Mistake 4: Running Route Optimization as a Batch Process in a Dynamic Environment

Traditional routing workflows run overnight. Orders are aggregated, the routing engine processes them, and drivers receive their manifests at the start of the morning shift. For operations with stable, predictable demand and fixed delivery windows, this cadence works adequately.

Most operations don’t have stable, predictable demand. Same-day orders arrive after the batch run. Drivers call in sick. Vehicles break down. A large customer adds an emergency order at 7 AM for 10 AM delivery. Weather events close road segments. Receiving docks report they can’t accept deliveries until the afternoon.

When routing is a batch overnight process, the response to any of these disruptions is manual: a dispatcher rebuilding routes by hand, making decisions under time pressure with incomplete information, and producing solutions that are operationally workable but rarely cost-optimal. The gap between the planned route cost and the actual cost of the day’s operations widens every time a disruption is handled this way.

The corrective practice: Separate route planning into two distinct processes—strategic planning (done overnight or at shift start for the bulk of known orders) and dynamic re-optimization (available on demand throughout the day for disruptions, additions, and changes). Dynamic re-optimization doesn’t require re-running the full fleet; it requires the ability to re-sequence a subset of affected routes quickly when a trigger event occurs. Libera’s TMS is built around this exact separation, where the planning engine re-plans automatically at every cutoff and re-triggers on demand mid-shift, reportedly running route recalculations roughly 5 times faster than legacy batch processes, which is what turns disruption handling from a full morning of manual rework into a targeted, on-demand recalculation. The operational discipline required is ensuring dispatchers know when to trigger a re-optimization rather than defaulting to manual adjustment, which typically means defining specific trigger thresholds: a disruption affecting more than X stops, or a re-sequencing opportunity that would save more than Y minutes of route time.

Mistake 5: Not Closing the Loop Between Planned Routes and Actual Execution

This may be the most consequential mistake on the list and the one that takes the longest to recognize because its cost is invisible rather than operational.

Route optimization is a model. Like any model, it makes assumptions about travel speeds, service times at each stop, loading and unloading durations, and driver behavior. The quality of those assumptions directly determines the quality of the output. And those assumptions drift over time as operational conditions change.

Most routing implementations are configured once, deployed, and then left to run on their original assumptions indefinitely. The routing engine keeps producing plans based on a model of reality that was accurate two years ago but has since diverged significantly. New residential developments have changed traffic patterns. A key customer’s receiving process has slowed down. A distribution hub has added capacity that changes optimal loading sequences. The model doesn’t know any of this because no one has fed actual execution data back into it.

The result is systematic, compounding variance between planned and actual route performance, variance that looks like execution failure but is actually a modeling failure.

The corrective practice: Build a feedback loop between route execution data and routing model parameters. This requires capturing actual arrival and departure times at each stop via driver apps or telematics, comparing them systematically to planned times, and using the variance data to recalibrate service time estimates, speed profiles, and capacity assumptions at regular intervals. This closed-loop design is a core part of how Libera’s Execution module connects back to planning from layered GPS, SIM, FASTag, and IoT tracking. It captures real arrival and dwell times automatically through the same platform running the routing engine, rather than requiring a separate telematics integration project to get that data flowing back into the model. Quarterly recalibration is a reasonable starting cadence for most operations, and monthly for high-variability environments. The specific parameters to recalibrate first are usually those with the highest systematic variance, which the execution data will reveal within a few review cycles. Operations that run this feedback loop consistently find that their route plan accuracy improves materially over 6 to 12 months and that the gap between planned and actual costs narrows in direct proportion.

The Common Thread

Route optimization is not a one-time configuration exercise. It is an ongoing operational discipline, one that requires accurate inputs, well-defined objective functions, real-time responsiveness, and a structured feedback loop between planned performance and actual execution. Operations that treat it as a discipline rather than a tool consistently outperform those that don’t, regardless of which specific routing platform they use.

The good news is that none of these corrections require ripping out existing systems. They require looking carefully at how current systems are configured, what data they’re being fed, and how their outputs are being used by the people actually running routes every day. In most operations, the gap between current routing performance and what’s achievable with existing technology is significant, and the path to closing it starts with an honest audit of these five areas. Libera was built around closing exactly this gap, with the same platform running cost-based routing, dimensional load planning, dynamic re-optimization, and execution tracking as one connected system, rather than five separate fixes bolted onto a legacy routing tool.

About the Author