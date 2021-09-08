5 Proven Actionable Tips to Boost Your Ecommerce Store Sales Fast

There are many challenges to running an eCommerce store where your entire business depends on sales. There are no hard and fast rules of how to increase sales since a lot depends on the type of store you operate and your target audience. Some stores run paid campaigns to sell products but the important question is that does it increase sales?

If your store is facing a decline in sales or stagnant growth then it is time you followed a few tips that will boost your sales fast. This blog will discuss five important actionable tips to skyrocket your sales in a very short time. You may also hire one of the best e-commerce services provider companies to increase your sales fast.

How to increase online sales fast

Generate more traffic to your website

An eCommerce business tends to rely mostly on its website, hence, it becomes imperative to increase traffic to your website if you want a rapid increase in sales. Conversions only occur if there is a visitor base that visits your website. There are many ways through which traffic can be increased to your website.

One way to increase traffic is to utilize Search Engine Optimization or SEO services. SEO allows you to enhance the visibility of your website without having to rely on the expensive method of ads. For website ranking on search engines, there are rules set for SEO. Hence you need to follow those rules to rank better.

There are two important methods you can utilize to rank better. First, use video content in preference to text and images. This will prove to be useful as far as Google and Facebook are concerned. Include more video content such as product tutorials on your page.

Another method is to opt for long-form content over short content. This is preferred by Google. Including diverse content helps too as far as search engine rankings are concerned. You can include reviews, case studies, and product descriptions in your content.

Another important way of driving traffic and making the visitors stay longer on your website is to focus on website infrastructure. A website that opens easily and has easy navigation will serve to encourage the visitors to stay longer on your website. It will then increase the chances of conversion. An uncomplicated menu helps convert traffic.

However, the most important advantage of such a website is that search engines rank them higher. So following this method allows you to increase your website’s visibility.

Email marketing

Email marketing is a useful tool that allows a store to keep a loyal customer base. Email marketing keeps customers updated on what is happening in your store and what new products have been launched. It allows your store to inform customers about new deals and discounts.

Though sending out many email is an easy task, yet you need to keep emails reasonable. Despite being the frontline stage of professional communication, you need to avoid spamming the customers’ inboxes. Keep your message catchy but concise. It is always a good idea to include an incentive for the customer visiting your website.

Email addresses of the visitors can be collected from your website’s landing page. You can ask the visitors to send their email addresses once they have spent a few seconds on the website. Implement this tip in your eCommerce sales strategy and you will see a difference shortly.

Reduce cart abandonment by customers

Not everyone who visits your website will convert. Since every website faces the issue of visitors leaving without making a purchase, a store needs to think of other options. One aspect that should never be overlooked is to reduce cart abandonment. The situation would be more dismal if visitors are abandoning items in their carts.

To reduce the bounce rate, websites need to focus on reminding people about the pending items in their cart. Such visitors need to be encouraged to check out the items again. Stores can make use of pop-ups and notifications to remind their potential customers. Even better, they need to market time-bound offers and ones which have an incentive. An example is to offer a discount on the purchase of a product if the purchase is made within a specific period.

Make use of Geo IP targeting

A useful tip that needs to be a part of your eCommerce sales strategy, but is ignored is to use Geo IP targeting. Websites usually are at an advantage as they have access to huge quantities of customer data. Since a website can access information such as visitor’s IP addresses and location, this gives you the opportunity of customizing visitors’ experience to provide them with their required products in their region.

Take for example the case of a customer in a particular state in the USA. You can make an offer such as free shopping to that state to persuade them to buy your product.

The above-discussed technique is called utilizing GEO IP targeting. It allows you to learn the requirements and origin of the visitor. The next move is to anticipate their needs and provide them with the required product which would lead to a decrease in bounce rate and increase in sales.

Utilize product recommendations to rapidly increase sales

To encourage your visitors to buy your product, a website must inform its visitors about the most popular products it is offering. This will generate their interest and persuade them to make a purchase. Most visitors usually scroll through a website and miss out on some of the best products that your website has to offer. You can keep the customers posted about the unique products you offer.

If you have a landing page with a product offer that has a high conversion rate, then you may recommend that page to visitors. This will serve as a useful marketing tool. You may also recommend a product with a complementary offering such as socks for these interested in buying a shoe. Since a website can learn about the customers’ choices through Google analytics, you must capitalize on this information.