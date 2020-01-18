5 Marketing Tactics To Attract More Customers To Your Online T-Shirt Store

T-shirts form a critical part of fashion and apparel across the USA. Often considered an indispensable clothing item, people from all backgrounds and age groups wear it, irrespective of season or occasion. T-shirts are comfortable and always maintain a fresh trend.

Pick a graphic tee or a plain oversized t-shirt, and you will never be disappointed with the item’s universal appeal. Naturally, up-and-coming online business owners have identified a lucrative market for personalized t-shirts.

Did you know the custom t-shirt printing industry is set to cross USD 10 billion by 2025, globally? That is not surprising given how easy it is to source t-shirt materials and to customize the same using a dynamic t-shirt design software.

Therefore, if you have launched your online t-shirt store that offers customization options, but are unable to maximize your profits, you have to come to the right place. In this article, we will share five awesome marketing hacks which will help you beat the branded competition and get an increasing number of consumers flocking to your online store:

1. Identify your target audience first.

Because t-shirts are such universal items of clothing, you must try to find a niche that defines your online store. To do that, the first thing to do is to ask yourself: what types of customers do you want to attract to your store?

Do market research and analyze your competition. If there is an audience that hasn’t been tapped into yet, then use that to your advantage.

Instead of catering to all types of customers, select one niche, and promote your offerings to them. For instance, if your target customer base is college students, then you can focus on selling t-shirts with college logos, slogans, and mascots on them.

Catering to a specific audience also has another advantage: you can establish yourself as the brand that sells college t-shirts. And that becomes your niche.

2. Use social media marketing to sell your brand.

Social media is an excellent medium for new business owners to generate interest and create awareness about their brand and offerings. Not only that, it is cost-effective and straightforward too.

A Statista report shows that nearly two billion people across the globe shopped online in 2019. And social media is a massive contributor to the eCommerce digital penetration.

Therefore, the main benefit of social media marketing is the creation of brand awareness among your networks. Additionally, it gives you a platform to generate ideas with the help of the target audience and vendors in your system.

For example, you can create a poll on Twitter or Facebook for t-shirt designs and ask your followers to vote on the best plan. Upload the design with the highest number of votes on your t-shirt design tool.

Consumers that participated in your poll will most definitely come on your website to order a t-shirt with that design. Thus, such activities will help you get more sales.

3. Go local before you go global.

You cannot expect to establish a global online t-shirt store overnight. It is a process that will take time, effort, and some effective marketing. As someone who is starting, you can first look in your local community.

As mentioned earlier, t-shirts are universal and can be applicable in many places. It could be as simple as a group of club-going senior citizens. Design t-shirts for them and donate to them. Get their opinion on the t-shirt design, material, and so on. You can also give them a demo of the t-shirt designer software you have for your customers.

As you do this, you get a more precise idea of the kind of customers you want to serve. That is why your local community is an excellent place to start before you go all-in with establishing your business. Moreover, if your focus group likes your offerings, they can promote your business further via word-of-mouth. And there’s nothing better than free publicity.

4. Offer discounts for better sales.

As consumers, it is difficult to resist a product that can be customized using an online t-shirt design software at a lower price than usual. Who doesn’t love a good discount? Running flash sales for or distributing coupons on your online store and social media is a great way to create a sense of urgency in your customers.

That makes it a viable marketing strategy to attract more visitors to the website and expand your customer base. Another great reason to offer discounts is to clear off your stock that hasn’t sold in a long time. As a business, you need to move forward, and one way to do so is by clearing your old stock to make way for new ones.

5. Remember to choose your design strategy.

While you must create designs that are liked by your customers, sometimes, it does good to give that power to your customers. Personalization is an effective way to stand out from all the other competitors and create a unique brand value for your business.

Besides, by allowing your customers to use custom t-shirt design software solutions for creating their t-shirt designs, you provide them more latitude to create precisely what they want.

And with a t-shirt design tool, they can add pictures, quotes, photos, and more on the t-shirts. That is not only an excellent strategy for boosting brand awareness but also improving sales.

Summing it up

Personalization is the need of the hour. And if you can empower your customers with the same, there’s nothing like it. When it comes to choosing the right t-shirt design software, you don’t have to look anywhere else.

We at Design’N’Buy can help you just how we have helped other online businesses deploy web-to-print technologies so that their customers could create fully customized t-shirt designs on desktop and mobile in a matter of minutes.

Why don’t you write to us at [email protected] with your requirements, and we will get back to you at the earliest?

About the Author

Abhishek Agarwal, CEO of Design’N’Buy comes with a huge experience in Web to print solutions & IT. With a mission to deliver the best and innovate new ideas in w2p he and his team always deliver challenging and exciting results. Delivering the best and with utmost perfection has always been his life’s motto.