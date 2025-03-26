By Viktor Andrukhiv, Co-founder of Fibermix and Savex Minerals

For Ukrainian entrepreneurs, the full-scale war has become a test of strength, teaching them how to survive in the most unstable conditions. Despite fatigue and ongoing challenges — from security threats to energy crises and economic instability — businesses continue to adapt and support the country’s economy. Over these three years, we’ve learned a great deal. Here are five key lessons Ukrainian businesses have embraced during the war.

1. Diversification: Surviving Through Expansion



Before 2022, many Ukrainian companies operated primarily within the domestic market. It was convenient, familiar, and — most importantly — predictable. But the war changed everything. With parts of the country under occupation, logistics chains disrupted, and consumer purchasing power collapsing, it became clear: only those companies that could enter foreign markets would survive. As a result, manufacturing businesses began viewing exports as a strategic priority. In 2024, Ukraine exported $41.6 billion worth of goods — a 15% increase compared to 2023. But diversification isn’t just about going global. It also means expanding product and service lines and reducing dependency on a single customer group.

2. People Are the Most Valuable Asset



Business isn’t just about products or services — it’s about people. The war has created an unprecedented staffing crisis: some professionals left the country, while others joined the military. According to recruitment agency Talando, 74% of Ukrainian companies are experiencing a talent shortage. Positions once considered easily replaceable are now fiercely competitive. Businesses have learned that losing a skilled employee costs more than investing in retention. Many are responding by not only raising salaries, but also improving corporate culture, enhancing benefits packages, and offering performance-based bonuses to retain their teams.

3. The World Hasn’t Stopped

When war surrounds you, it’s easy to lose sight of the global context — but the world keeps moving. Artificial intelligence, automation, and digitalization are no longer buzzwords — they are conditions for survival. Across industries, companies are automating processes, cutting costs, and adapting to new realities. Businesses that had no automation a year ago are now using AI for analytics, logistics, and customer service. Ukrainian companies aren’t just keeping up — they’re leading in some areas. A prime example is Diia, the country’s digital platform, which rivals — and even surpasses — those in many developed nations.

4. Competition Has Intensified

As many companies lost access to regional markets, they relocated to central and western Ukraine — leading to unprecedented market density and fierce competition. This pressure forces companies to innovate, cut costs, and improve services. Some respond by aggressively lowering prices, often to unsustainable levels. On the one hand, competition encourages efficiency and creativity. On the other, it makes survival harder for businesses already operating on the edge. Today, those who adapt quickly, use resources wisely, and discover new market niches are the ones who thrive.

5. Financial Flexibility Is Essential

Access to capital has become a critical issue. Government programs like 5-7-9%, along with international grants and loans, have helped many businesses stay afloat. At the same time, having a financial cushion is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity. In today’s volatile environment, companies must react and make decisions at lightning speed — and that’s only possible with financial reserves in place.

Over three years of full-scale war, Ukrainian businesses have learned to operate under constant pressure — whether from security threats, blackouts, or financial uncertainty. We’ve become more pragmatic, more rational, and more resilient. We analyze, we adapt, and we move forward. In wartime, business is no longer just about profit — it’s a foundation of stability and a pillar of the economy. Ukrainian entrepreneurs feel this responsibility more than ever. That’s why, despite everything, we continue to build, grow, create jobs, and work not only for victory — but for the future that comes after it.