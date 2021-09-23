5 Kinds of Blinds That Can Beautify Your Home Space

Just like every room in your house is unique and has different functions, blinds too are of different types and serve different purposes. To cater to your home decoration needs, blinds of innumerable varieties are manufactured nowadays. They are an amazing way to decorate your house. Let’s go through the best types of blinds that you must consider for decorating your house.

Vertical Blinds

Vertical blinds are appropriate to be added to your living room. They are wiped clean which makes their maintenance very easy. Another advantage is that each slate of the blind can be replaced. This means, if any slate gets stained or damaged, that doesn’t mean the end of the world. You don’t have to purchase a brand new vertical blind the next day. You can simply replace the stained or damaged slat with a new one. The best part is manufacturers are producing blinds with safety measures to make sure kids don’t get hurt while playing in the living room.

Roman Blinds

The next type of blinds that can be appropriate for your living room is roman blinds. These blinds are classic and sophisticated. If you want to add a touch of dignity or a retro feel, roman blinds would be an ideal solution. Roman blinds are stylish. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that they are cross between window curtains and blinds. They are usually made from top-quality fabrics and hence are expensive.

Roman blinds also come with different options nowadays like thermal linings or blackout. If you prefer to buy blackout Roman blinds, it means that they will shut out every ray of light and pollution from entering your room. In short, you can experience a true blackout.

Wooden Venetian Blinds

Next on the list, we have the very popular wooden Venetian blinds. Real wooden Venetian blinds are the ideal window blinds every homeowner should purchase. This type of blind allows homeowners to enjoy complete control over the amount of sunlight that should enter the room. In fact, modern-day wooden Venetian blinds have 180° rotatable slats allowing people to pull the slats up and down.

No matter whether your interior decor is colorful, rustic or contemporary, this type of blinds will enhance the look of your living room irrespective of the decor. They add a touch of sophistication, creating a good impression in the minds of your visitors. If you are looking for the best quality Venetian blinds in Melbourne Australia, check out the top-rated home improvement companies.

Metal Venetian Blinds

Wondering what blinds should you add to decorate your kitchen? Look no further than metal Venetian blinds. They are the same as the wooden Venetian slats, except that they contain metallic slats. As a result, they are lightweight and more long-lasting. That’s why they are suitable to be added to kitchens. Metal Venetian blinds have an easy installation process as well.

Worry not. Metal blinds too come in a variety of styles and finishes. The fact that they are easy to clean is an important reason why people consider them for kitchens.

Faux Wood Venetian Blinds

You don’t have to install the expensive wooden Venetian blinds in the bathroom. Instead, there are faux wooden Venetian blinds that are exactly the same as their wooden counterparts. The only difference is that faux blinds contain slats made from plastic. Since they are made from plastic, they are a lot cheaper than wooden Venetian blinds. Nevertheless, they come in a variety of styles and finishes. You would be wrong if you think they are any less than the original wooden blinds. Starting from Maple to oak, you can choose from a wide range of faux wooden Venetian blinds that suit your interior decor.

These are some of the best blinds that you can consider for different rooms in your house. Apart from these, several other types are available. In fact, people sometimes get overwhelmed seeing the innumerable varieties of blinds available in the market. We hope this guide would be useful to them. However, if you are buying blinds from online sites, be aware of the fake ones. Check the reviews of different sites. Also, don’t forget to compare the prices of the blinds amongst different sites.