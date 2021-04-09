5 Creative Ways to Use Facebook Messenger for Business

Facebook has been at the top of the social media marketing game ever since the term came into use. It is one of the first social media networking sites and has gotten better with each passing year.

With constant updates to better their functionality, Facebook also has a separate messaging app that is primarily used for communication between Facebook users. It is quite obvious that with Facebook being a crucial platform for social media marketing strategies, the same would be extended to Messenger as well.

In this article, we will be discussing the different ways in which one can use Facebook Messenger for business and to promote your brand. Since this is a messaging platform, it is far more personal than regular social media news feeds.

To get the best results, you need to increase fanbase on Facebook so that you can have more people on your contact list. One way to do this is to buy Facebook followers from websites such as gatviral.io and more.

Bought engagement can be very useful in boosting your brand as long as you only buy a small percentage of your total engagement. The majority of it should still be organic growth.

1. More Engagement for Events

Conducting virtual events is a great way to increase audience engagement, since there is no venue requirement, and people can attend these events right from their homes. You can use Messenger to improve this engagement.

There are various ways in which you can do this with the right Messenger strategies. You could send reminders before the event to ensure that your followers know well in advance about the event and the details regarding time and any webinar links.

You can also send personal invites to your followers via Messenger. Overall, such communication with your followers can prove to be highly advantageous. If you are in their inbox, you will automatically be on their minds and they will be reminded of the event every time they check their messages.

2. Sending Content Directly to Your Followers

Apart from events, you can also send your posts to your followers on Messenger. Unlike a news feed where the post disappears after viewers have seen it, your posts will remain on Messenger.

This way, your followers can revisit posts and other content, and actually make use of what you post.

3. Effectively Reach Target Audience

By communicating one-on-one with your target audience, you get the option of choosing who you interact with. You can pick and choose accounts that you feel would be the likeliest to engage with your brand.

As a result, you make sure that your message reaches all such people. On the other hand, with posts and paid ads, you may not be able to engage as many people. Viewers will only see your post and ad a few times at the most. If they first choose to not engage, your chance is lost.

But with Messenger, your targeted audience can take their time and decide on whether or not they want to engage. This improves your chances of generating leads on Facebook quite easily.

4. Quick Customer Support

With Facebook Messenger, you can easily provide 24/7 customer support. Instead of responding to comments or other places where your customers may have left feedback or complaints, you get these delivered straight to your inbox.

Similarly, your customers can also receive a response from you in a short time. This helps you to stay organised and your customers will be happy with instant customer support.

5. Converting Leads to Sales

Say you have got a good number of leads using social media. In order to convert those leads to sales, you need to follow up with them. However, it is important that you do not contact your leads too frequently as this may have an adverse effect. There are many marketing companies but Fully Digital is one of the top social media marketing company that provides a good engagement rate to your business.

You could even customise content for your leads based on their choices and directly deliver it to their inbox. Such efforts will be greatly appreciated by them and they will be encouraged to become your customers.

An example of such content is to send newsletters. You can also send regular updates of your latest products and their launches. Sales and offers created specifically for your leads will also encourage them.

Apart from all this, there are other ways in which you can boost your business on Messenger. As mentioned above, it is important that you don’t spam your followers with messages as this would annoy them.

Space out your communication and you will be able to get the best results. There are many benefits to making Facebook Messenger a part of your regular social media marketing strategies. So go ahead and try some of them out today!