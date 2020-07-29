5 Buying Prescription Drugs Online

Online pharmacies have become very popular. It is not just owing to the convenience they offer; they also tend to have attractive prices. Well, many online pharmacies are offering excellent solutions, but you will not miss a few crooks in the market. For safety purposes, we have compiled a few essential steps you ought to take as you buy prescription drugs online.

Always consult your doctor first

Before buying any drug, ensure you should always consult your doctor. You will find many online drugstores with great ads on their “miracle pills or products’’ that claim to solve your problem. Well, you should keep in mind that some of these medications can be dangerous to your body and cause you more harm than good. That’s why it is advisable to consult your doctor to authenticate the claims made on a product before purchasing it.

Check if the drugs are approved by the FDA

This is very important, at least if you care about your safety. Verify the drug through the FDA’s site to establish its status. For example, did you know ranitidine (Zantac), an over the counter medication used to treat heartburn and acid reflux was recalled by the FDA? This is after it was discovered that it was contaminated with high levels of human carcinogen (NDMA) that has been linked to cancer. There is a class action lawsuit for Zantac among patients who have developed cancer for using the drug. That’s just an illustration of how drugs can be dangerous. So, please speak to a doctor and find out about the safety of any drug before purchasing it.

Compare Prices before making a purchase

It is good to compare prices before buying drugs. A simple way to do that is to call your local pharmacy to ask how much the drug costs and compare it to the online pharmacy. It would be unwise to import a drug only to realize it costs the same amount of money in your home country. Remember, importing cheap drugs can also be expensive. Don’t be excited about the cost, and forget to check the safety.

Buy drugs from certified pharmacies

Always ensure that you buy drugs from certified pharmacies. Don’t fall for fake drugstores with nice looking websites. If you are buying medications from U.S online pharmacies, run the site’s URL in platforms like the NABP and LegitScript to determine legitimacy. On the other hand, if you are buying through Canadian pharmacies, you can check the drugstore in Pharmacy Checker and CIPA.

Look for clear policies that protect your privacy

A safe website should have a privacy policy to protect its customers. Given that you may be required to use your credit card to pay for the drugs, you want to ensure that the details are secured. Unless the drugstore guarantees to keep your privacy don’t dish out information on your credit card, medical history or social security number

Tip:

● Authentic pharmacies will ensure their privacy and security policies are accessible and easy to understand.

● Also, keep an eye on the shipping and return policies before buying.

Wrap up

The bottom line is that safety is key when you are buying drugs online. Don’t take any risks with any sort of prescription drug. Always speak to a doctor and do due diligence to avoid losing cash to fake drugstores that look authentic.