5 Best Lab Report Writing Services: Reviews & Guidelines

Lab report: What is the definition?

A lab report is a document submitted by scientists or other researchers that summarizes the procedures used and results achieved during an investigation.

The purpose of this is to allow other people, such as scientists in a different lab, technicians or students who are working on the same project to reproduce the experiment and verify the results.

Lab reports can take many forms, depending on the subject matter and nature of the experiment being reported. But generally speaking they will include a brief description of the experimental procedure, details about materials used and reagents, a list of all data collected (measurements taken or observations recorded), and a list of conclusions.

How to write a Lab report?

Writing good lab reports is as much a science as what you are analyzing in the laboratory. In fact, if you struggle with writing a good lab report, you probably struggle finding the right balance between being too technical or too brief.

To better make you understand what writing a good lab report is all about, we will break down the process into parts.

Lab Report Format

Your lab report is a mixture of what you analyzed in the laboratory and your interpretation of those results. Therefore, it’s only natural that every lab report follows a certain format.

The following list will help you compose your own lab reports:

Title Page

In some cases, the title page is optional. However, it should be always included if you are under a professor who requires a formatted lab report.

Typically, it includes the title of your project, the name of your instructor, date, as well as a list of all members who took part in the experiment.

Title

Best practices call for lab reports to have a clear, descriptive title. The title should define the purpose of the experiment, what was analyzed and how it was done. Question titles are not recommended either.

Abstract

The abstract summarizes what was analyzed during the experiment and how it was done. It also includes the main results of your analysis and interpretation. Note that the abstract is not a full-blown introduction; it should be short and to the point. It is usually italicized when typed.

Introduction

In this part you present a brief background to what was studied in your experiment and the motivation behind it. It should be a few paragraphs at most and include the main objectives of your experiment as well as any theories that were used to achieve those objectives. You can also include what you already know about the subject and why it is important to study further.

Materials and Methods

This section describes how you conducted your experiment, including details on what tools were used as well as the procedures followed, including any calculations and tests performed.

In writing this part, you must be as precise and detailed as possible. If there is a procedure followed by your group work or anyone outside of the laboratory, you must include it.

The tone of voice and grammar:

Use past tense Because you’re reporting on what you have done, so it’s finished.

Don’t use slang or abbreviations: this is a formal paper and requires the same level of formality in the writing.

Don’t use first person: avoid using “I” or “we” (this depends). However, in any case use a third-person point of view. For example, instead of saying “I did this” you will say “this was done”.

Don’t use contractions: this is not your personal diary, so avoid using “can’t” instead of “cannot.”

The choice between using passive voice or active voice:

The choice between using passive voice or active voice is often a question of style. When writing in the third person, you will usually use passive voice. It’s a good idea to read over your report and rephrase sentences if you notice there are too many instances of “was” or “were.”

Results and Discussion

This part includes all data gathered during the course of your experiment. The results are presented in an orderly fashion, often in a table or graph. The results section may also include additional calculations that are relevant to the experiment.

Key elements included in this section are the following:

Data tables and graphs to represent your data clearly. If one of them is not sufficient, you can include more than one.

A brief interpretation of the data you found, including any trends or patterns that may be present in your results. Try to connect your results with the objectives of your experiment.

Calculations performed on the data. Always show the equation (formula) and explain how it was done step by step.

Error analysis: it is usually included as a separate section and should include any important sources of error that you did not take into account.

A bit about Titles and Captions for tables and figures

When writing lab reports (like SOP writing), you should always provide a title for your tables and figures. Captions explain what the table/figure represents and how it is organized. For figures, captions are below the figure while for tables they are above the table.

Tables are labeled using numbers. For example, the first table in your report would be labeled Table 1, and so on.

Figures include graphs, charts or drawings. They are labeled using numerically as well, and in the same order that they appear in your lab report. So, the first figure would be Figure 1. When Figures are referenced to in the text, they are abbreviated – Figure 1 becomes Fig. 1, for example.

Discussion

The result of the experiment is a set of data that has been carefully collected, organized and analyzed.

In the discussion part you will try to find a logical explanation for the data you have obtained. This part is very important, because it will show your understanding of the subject and also whether or not you achieved the objectives of your experiment.

In the discussion part, you will include a brief interpretation of all data that was gathered during the course of your research project and relate it to the objectives of your experiment.

You will also reflect on how well the results match your initial hypothesis.

Conclusion

The conclusion is a short summary of your work and findings. It should not be too long – one paragraph will do, or perhaps three to four sentences.

The conclusion should briefly restate the purpose of your experiment and highlight any important conclusions that were made.

The conclusion should not include new information or data, but it can reference previously presented data.

You can also mention your future plans or activities in this part of the lab report.

References

Citations and references are essential to any paper, not just lab reports. You should always include the sources you used when conducting your experiment – textbooks, articles, manuals etc.

Popular referencing styles include APA, MLA and Chicago/Turabian. The specific style that should be used is indicated in your assignment or lab manual.

For instance, here is how you should reference a textbook:

Author, A.A., & Author B.B (year). Title of book [Type of medium]. City, State: Publisher.

For journals and websites, the following examples can be used:

Author A (year). Title of article [Type of medium]. Title of Journal, volume number(issue number): page range.

Author A (year). “Title” in Title of book [Type of medium], ed(s) A.B., City, State: Publisher.

The above style is the APA style, which is one of many popular referencing styles. Make sure you check your lab manual for information on how to reference sources correctly.

Appendices

It is not uncommon for Lab reports to include additional information that may not fit into the text, but is still important to mention and understand fully such as:

A list of equipment used in the experiment.

A list of any reagents and chemicals used.

Raw Data collected.

These can be included in the form of an appendix at the end of your lab report.

If you have more than one, they should be labeled numerically or alphabetically, depending on what you are referencing.

You can also include charts/graphs in the relevant appendix section of your lab report if they are too big to fit into the text.

Lab report Example

For the purpose of clarity, find below an example of a lab report that follows the above guidelines.

Title

The Effect of Temperature on the Rate of Reaction

Abstract

The effect of temperature on the rate of a chemical reaction was studied. The experiment consisted in heating and cooling solutions containing three different concentrations of Hydroxylamine Hydrochloride. The rate of reaction was monitored by recording the absorbance of the solution at 460nm every five minutes over a period of 30 minutes. The experiment was repeated twice for each concentration, using different heating rates (0.05°C/s and 0.025°C/s) and different heating temperatures (90, 85, 80 degrees Celsius). Temperature was shown to have a significant effect on the course of the experiment.

Introduction

This study aims to investigate whether a change in temperature has an effect on the rate at which a chemical reaction takes place. This is important because it will allow us to understand if the rate of a chemical reaction can be altered by changing environmental factors, which would have implications for industrial processes.

Methods:

A series of solutions containing different concentrations (0 g/L, 0.001M, 0.01M, and 0.02M) of Hydroxylamine Hydrochloride were made by dissolving the appropriate quantities of reagents in distilled water. A stirring plate was placed at the bottom of each test tube containing a solution, and into that stirred liquid an oil bath heated to a specific temperature. The concentration of Hydroxylamine Hydrochloride was determined by measuring the absorbance at 460nm using a UV-Vis spectrophotometer. The absorbance was measured every five minutes over a period of thirty minutes using distilled water as control, and the results recorded in the table below.

Temperature (°C)

0 g/L 0.001 M 0.01M 0.02M

90 0.0659 0.0631 0.0636 0.0650

85

0.0812 0.0792 0.0791 0.080

80

0.0943 0.0879 0.0857 0.0851

Results:

Table 1: The effect of temperature on the rate of reaction

The rate of reaction was found to be affected by temperature, as can be seen from the table above.

This finding is summarized in the graph below:

Figure 1: Plot of absorbance against time.

Lab Report Conclusion

The following conclusions were made from the experiment conducted.

Temperature has a significant effect on the course of the experiment.

The rate of reaction was found to increase with increasing temperature up until an optimum value (between 80°C and 85°C) was reached.

This optimum value, which is the temperature at which the rate of reaction is highest, varies depending on concentration.

The results of this experiment are important for understanding the kinetics behind chemical reactions, and how they can be manipulated.

References:

“Lab Report Example.” Lab Report Example. N/A, n.d. Web. 18 Oct. 2021.

John, D. (2021). Lab Report Example. Chicago, IL: Purdue OWL.

Appendix:

Equipment:

250 mL beaker

Stirring plate and magnet

Filter funnel with filter paper

Graduated cylinder (50mL)

Distilled water

Volumetric flask (25ml) and measuring cylinder (50ml)

Spectrophotometer

Refer to Figure A for lab layout.

Refer to Table B for raw data collected over the course of the experiment.

Conclusion

Lab reports are an important part of your education. Done well they demonstrate understanding of the subject, an ability to conduct research and evaluate sources and a capacity for analyzing data and presenting it in a clear and concise way. Lab reports are also one of the most difficult papers students will write, which is why they often seek professional lab report writing services.

Lab reports vary by subject and type, but the best lab report writing service will write a high quality product that meets all of your expectations and requirements. Regardless of the type of lab report writing you need, these lab report writing services mentioned here have been proven to be the best.