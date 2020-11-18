4 Things You Are Missing if You Don’t Use Collaborative Robots

Gone are the days when industrial production was purely manual. Nowadays, companies strive to automate business processes. However, there is a catch:

You may be using outdated technology.

With many programmers shifting attention to artificial intelligence, the rate of technological change is higher. Consequently, there is an uptrend of better ways of producing or serving a customer.

A typical example of these advancements is the increase in the application of collaborative robots. What are collaborative robots? What is so special about cobots?

By answering the above questions, you will identify a hot button to press whenever you want to boost your return on investment. Let’s get started.

A collaborative robot is a friendly robot designed to work with humans. Unlike traditional robots, you don’t have to make special arrangements to accommodate cobots (short form for collaborative robots).

You can send, play, debate with them, or accomplish other industrial missions. Most of these robots are artificially intelligent. Interestingly, this invention enables you to enjoy robot advantage such as:

1. Ease of Setup

You don’t need programming prowess to start using cobots. All you require is a simple training by the robotics on how to maximize the potential of the robot. Most robotics give you a short manual to set up and use the magical cobot.

Also, you don’t need a heavy installation of safety before using a cobot. This reduces your operational costs. Most excitingly, the cobots can help you set up other robots.

2. Availability in Various Formats

Using a cobot is comparable to killing several birds with one stone. Unlike traditional robots, cobots can perform a myriad of industrial roles.

For example, one cobot can help you with logistics, serve customers as well as other official obligations. Additionally, it is economical to use a cobot in both small and medium-sized firms.

3. Improved Flexibility

Collaborative robots are lightweight. You can easily change the working space of the robot. As a result, you can undertake small batches or change production lines.

Besides, the flexibility of robots improves the speed of accomplishing tasks. You enjoy an improved rate of task completion because the robots don’t require periodic work breaks. Neither do they get distracted.

Compared to human employees, robots don’t need regular meetings. These adjustments enable your operative missions to be uptime and running always. In the short run, you finish tasks faster.

4. Happier Employees

The introduction cobots to the workplace boosts employee confidence. They don’t have to worry about job loss. This is because robots work with human employees. Instead of replacing humans, they help humans with tedious work.

Robots also undertake repetitive tasks that would others germinate boredom in employees. Most importantly, cobots create more jobs. How?

After acquiring a collaborative robot, you assign it to repetitive, tedious, and boring tasks. This frees employees. Hence, employees have more time to participate in supervision and other creative tasks. In the long-run, business booms and more humans are needed to make decisions within the company.

Introducing collaborative robots to a workplace improves safety. Imagine an industrial scene with injection molding or welding taking place.

First, the heat produced here may not be an inconducive workplace to humans. Secondly, the sharp metals produced may cause pierce or cause other accidents to humans.

Apart from working in dangerous conditions, cobots are precise and organized. This optimization makes the business environment safe and admirable.

In the long run, employees enjoy working with machines. A happy employee is likely to perform better. Therefore, the business is likely to achieve its missions in a short time.

Final Thoughts

With the onset of the fourth industrial revolution, you need to monitor technological improvements— if you want to remain competitive. One of the trending ways of production is using a collaborative robot.

This robot optimizes your workplace by improving speed, safety, and cost reduction. Employ it for a faster return on investment.