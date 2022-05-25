4 Things Every Business Should Do To Ensure Cybersecurity

Cyber threats are an increasingly common issue that businesses combat against. As these attacks are getting more intelligent and sneaky everyday, the cybersecurity measures must be taken seriously. Failing to protect your business may result in some hefty financial losses, damaged reputation among customers and private data leaks. There are many ways that businesses could, and should, protect themselves – here are some of the key things that can be done.

Regular cybersecurity audits

There are many third-party companies that provide auditing services in order to assess how secure your business is, what the weaknesses are and how those can be improved. These tests can be incredibly broad, implementing penetration tests across many areas in the business. You can also focus on only one part of your business, though. For instance, a website security audit will focus on thoroughly assessing the safety of all your web-related assets, including the front-end, back-end systems, e-commerce applications and so on.

Having regular cybersecurity audits will not only help you ensure that your business is as protected against cyber attacks as it can be but will also help you keep up to date with the latest data privacy and security regulations.

Use anti-virus protection

This should be a no-brainer for all individuals as well as businesses, however, some decide against it due to the additional costs. Protecting your business should always be a top priority and a good antivirus software can do a lot of that work for you.

These software are designed to regularly scan all of your devices, assess your security, flag any suspicious files or activities and take action when a threat has been identified. This includes protection against many types of viruses, malware, adware, etc.

Increase staff awareness

One of the most common reasons for cyber attacks happening in businesses is human error. A lack of cybersecurity awareness can be detrimental to the security of your business, since many of the cyber threats are designed to target people, as opposed to targeting systems.

Malware, for instance, can be introduced by simply clicking on the wrong link, picture or installing a dodgy extension. Email phishing is also an incredibly popular way for hackers to take advantage from naive users, who will unknowingly click on attractive links with promotions.

All of this can be easily avoided if cybersecurity becomes one of the priority training topics in your business. Every new employee must complete a cybersecurity training course before they begin working autonomously with the company’s systems, while existing staff should be regularly reminded of the importance of cybersecurity practices.

Consider using cloud-based systems

Cloud-based business infrastructure systems are becoming increasingly popular among businesses of all sizes. Clouds are beneficial for businesses in many different ways and cybersecurity is one of them. While there are many different system providers, cloud-based systems generally have built-in security measures to protect your business against any vulnerabilities.

Additionally, using a cloud is great for businesses that also allow hybrid working among their staff, in case an employee is working from a personal laptop that may not be protected against cyber attacks. Clouds are also designed to do automatic file back-ups and updates, meaning that all of your data cannot be easily lost.