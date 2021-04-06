4 Reasons Why Your Website Content Must Be Relevant

When you are building a website for your business, you have a few things to consider including the design, the UX and the content. The content is vitally important, especially if you are planning on boosting your ranking and trying out some SEO best practices. Something that many business owners seem to forget, however, is just how important relevant content is.

Below, we are going to look at some of the reasons why having relevant content on your business website is so important

Ranking For Keywords

One of the main reasons why you might want to create content at all on your website is for the benefit of Google. If you know anything about SEO, you’ll know just how important it is to include keywords and phrases that your potential customers are searching for. If your content is relevant and naturally includes keywords, Google is more likely to present your website to users. If the content isn’t relevant at all – Google will notice.

Creating Loyal Customers

When a customer visits your website, they want the information that they require to be available to them. For example, a customer who visits an online casino would benefit from a blog that tells them how to play Slots, place a bet or create a strategy to better optimise the chances of winning. If the content isn’t relevant, customers are less likely to stick around and come back again. If you want to create loyal customers, you need to offer informative content that will engage them and keep them around.

Cutting The Bounce Rate

The bounce rate on your website refers to the number of people who visit and immediately click off your site. This is something that you’ll want to decrease as much as possible if you want your business to succeed. One of the major reasons why a customer might leave your site is if your content simply isn’t relevant. Many business owners make the mistake of trying to incorporate keywords that aren’t relevant to their business. While this might boost your ranking, you’ll find that customers immediately notice and leave the site – affecting the bounce rate along the way.

Appearing as an Expert

Finally, you’ll find that having relevant content on your website allows you to present yourself as an expert on a particular topic. Not only can this improve the relationship that you have with any visitors or customers, but it can also improve your ranking on Google. If Google sees that you are offering accurate and up-to-date content on a particular topic, they’ll consider you an expert. Over time, this can only benefit your business.

Final Verdict

It is important that you are regularly updating the content on your website in order to keep the traffic coming in but if you aren’t thinking about the kind of content that is relevant for your site, you might be wasting your time. Think about the importance of relevancy for both SEO purposes and for customer retention and you’ll be able to make some positive changes to your strategy.