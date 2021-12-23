4 Instagram Marketing Trends: How It Can Be Beneficial To Your Brand

A number of feature updates have been released by Instagram over the last year. To ensure you get the most of your Instagram marketing in 2021, it is a good idea to have a list of social media predictions and tools like Poprey.com to shape your page or business. In the past, Instagram marketing was limited to branded posts and content. This changed with the introduction of influencer marketing. Instagram marketing and the platform itself have a dynamic nature, making it hard for marketers to gauge how it will evolve in the future. In this article, we compile four key trends that will shape Instagram marketing for your brand. Today, you can even buy likes for your content with the advancement of tools to shape your page or business.

Shopping on Instagram Is Rising Rapidly

Due to the advancement of Instagram’s purchasing features, its total worth could be around $10 billion by 2021. The addition of the shopping tab to the navigation bar is a powerful indication that Instagram (Facebook) means business when it comes to commerce.

In cases where a brand offers e-commerce services or a product-based business, they can engage short-term influencers to make sure that their products are seen by a wide range of users. Nano- and Micro-promoters tend to have the most dedicated and loyal fanbases and have an engaging audience ready to accept their approval.

Rolling Out Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels aren’t going anywhere any time soon. An incredibly popular trend on social media, such as TikTok, was short videos. People were hooked on the videos. Instagram launched Reels in August 2020 in a similar way.

There is no doubt that the use of Reels on the main screen will lead to an explosion of simple, short, and fast video content by 2021. You can also create a reel about your product and add a link to buy it in the description. Clearly there is a reason why Reels and Shopping are the two most important icons on the navigation bar. Create a banner that your followers can see.

Influencer Marketing

Despite the fact that trends such as these are not new, they appear to be very beneficial for the growth of the company. Instagram marketing strategies will remain largely reliant on collaborations between brands and influencers. This trend will be fueled by the fact that influencer content is considered more authentic than brand content.

Influencers are used by brands to create posts, generate backlinks to their websites, increase consumer engagement, and even drive sales. The use of influencers can help you promote a product or deal, or generate high-quality content.

Instagram Live Will Grow in Popularity