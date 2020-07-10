3 Ways that Blogging Can Boost Your Business

Did you know that blogging is one of the best things you can do for your online business?

Digital marketing has quickly become the best way to grow your business and gain new customers in the last decade. Getting to the top of that search engine page through SEO (search engine optimization) tactics is something that businesses small and large are trying to achieve. But before you can start really delving into the ins and outs of SEO, your business needs to invest in high-quality blog posts that offer great information to your consumers.

Keep in mind that these blogs aren’t all meant to showcase updates regarding your business. Simply offering great tips and tricks in your line of work can make all the difference for a customer who just wants more information. Try providing answers for a specific problem that your target audience might face in order to capitalize on your niche. Once you have a great blog posted with great keywords that fit your niche, a blog can do so much more than just lay stagnant on your website.

Here are some of the best ways that blogging can boost your business.

They can get you higher rankings on Google.

As long as you have performed the necessary keyword research, using these SEO-driven terms in your blog can pay off in a big way. Keywords are an important factor in your blog ranking on certain commonly sought-for terms. If you use these keywords organically throughout your original content, your website’s blog (and thus, your website) will be more likely to show up on the search engine results page for the folks who Google those terms.

Keep in mind that blogging on your site is a committed effort. You cannot simply post one blog with great content and hope to appear in the first position of Google. Along with creating that high-quality content infused with relevant keywords, you’ll also want to use internal links on relevant anchor text to further boost link juice across your site. Google loves it when your website’s pages make use of internal linking, even if you haven’t engaged in link building efforts yet. Speaking of which…

They are great for organic link building.

Link building is one of the best ways to reach a broader audience and capture the attention of Google crawl bots. A good organic link building strategy is designed to drive traffic to your website without costing an arm and a leg like other marketing tactics. Google, along with other search engines, will define your website’s reputation and ranking on a range of factors. One of these factors includes whether other websites are using your blogs as a great source of information, usually in the form of a natural link to your site.

﻿

It’s important to note, however, that link building can easily venture into Black Hat SEO territory. That’s why it’s best to leave the organic link building to the professionals. They will be able to find relevant sites who work in similar areas to your business’ niche. Then, they will be able to trade links or ask for guest posts on another business’ site to bolster your reputation on Google. Understanding an organic link building strategy can be difficult for the average small business owner, especially those who have never thought about the benefits of SEO for their website.

They can boost your social shares.

Social media has grown in importance when it comes to digital marketing efforts. Every local business should feature a social media page that offers updates on the company, shares great blog posts, and interacts with its customers. There’s no mistaking that social media use has a direct tie with public relations and customer service. But how does blogging help?

When you create a high-quality blog post that shows your committed effort to your craft, your followers will be more likely to share this across various platforms. This will, in turn, drive traffic to your website. In some cases, another local business might see it and share it on their page, too. That’s why including your contact details and a call to action in your blogs is a great idea.

﻿ ﻿

Understanding SEO marketing and organic link building can be a struggle for the average small business owner. When you’re ready to build links that actually drive traffic to your site, rely on a professional to get the job done right.