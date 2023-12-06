3 Tips for Making Your Video Content More Engaging

It can be difficult to make a video that truly interests your audience in a sea of infinite content. It’s critical to use strategies that grab attention and generate views because social media feeds are overflowing with content and view counts quickly drop when interest fades away. In this guide, we explore tips for making your video content more engaging.

Get to the Point Fast

Today’s viewers have extremely limited patience when it comes to online videos. Partially due to social media, you have mere seconds to grab their attention before they disengage. So, when writing and developing the scripts, you need to make sure that you establish the purpose early and cut long intros. Getting to the point fast is critical for engaging video content in today’s world of short attention spans. You could consider front-loading your most important information and lead with your key message in the first 1-10 seconds so viewers immediately understand the purpose and what’s in it for them.

Jump straight into useful content and don’t waste time on long flashy introductions, logos, titles, and lengthy host intros. Entertainment videos have a bit more leeway but tutorials and “how-to” content need to be concise. If you use rapid-fire jump cuts between short sound bites and tight shots in your opening sequence, this will help to communicate lots of value fast while setting the tone. You need to hook viewers in the first seconds, so you should set expectations clearly on what content is coming and why they should keep watching by delivering value rapidly out of the gate.

Keep it Concise

With increased mobility, videos are often watched on the go and long drawn-out explanations won’t play well. Keep your core message clear and content length tight under three minutes max in most cases. With short attention spans prevailing online, keeping your video content concise is key.

You should consider limiting videos to 1-3 minutes in length as under 2 minutes is best for social media, but only stretch past three if extremely compelling content. Tightly edit scripts to include only the most essential supporting points but you should cut any fluff and should aim for most of the sentence should add value. Applying the rule of threes as three key points is optimal for retention and prevents overload as you can always have other videos that continue the series.

Like with any important editing you will want to remove filler words during edits like “um”, “like”, and “you know” as it makes the sentence sound better and it is a quicker spoken pace that keeps attention.

Boost Energy

Monotone, low-energy deliveries encourage people to tune out mentally. Instead, emphasize a passionate, engaging tone that mirrors how you would sound when speaking enthusiastically during an in-person conversation.

Getting more excited when you’re on camera is essential to holding the attention of your viewers. To achieve this, you may schedule sessions after working out or consuming caffeine for increased enthusiasm, and film videos in the mornings when your natural energy is at its peak. Just a little advice: stand instead of sitting while recording to improve your breathing, posture, vocal projection, and overall engagement.

As this connection is being built, smile and look directly into the camera lens as though you’re having a one-on-one conversation with a friend. Instead of fading off, end with a powerful, memorable sign-off statement and a powerful last stance. Expression, enthusiasm, and a dynamic delivery are all closely correlated with a strong on-camera appearance. When you present, give genuine energy by really engaging with the material.

Use Strategic Visuals

Our brains process images faster than words. Research shows we are drawn to visual movement and colour contrasts. Intersperse explanatory voiceover with supportive b-roll footage, illustrations, on-screen text, data visualizations, and graphical animations using software like After Effects.

One of the most effective ways to boost engagement and remember in your films is to use strategically placed images. Complementary visuals combined with strategically placed graphics, b-roll, and other components strengthen messaging while grabbing viewers’ attention. Provide visual breaks by cutting between close-ups of yourself and pertinent b-roll that reinforces the main idea. When you introduce important concepts or data, place simple text captions across the screen to emphasize the main elements, which should be briefly highlighted.

You might think about using various camera angles for zooming in on actual products, drawings, or processes while you discuss important information. Using animated motion graphics to visually communicate ideas, patterns, or information that is difficult to comprehend through words alone is an additional choice. Dynamic imagery is most easily absorbed by our brains.

Strategic sequencing of words, graphics, cuts, angles, and visual formats ensures maximum sensory input while engaging both brain hemispheres verbal and visual. What is shown should directly reinforce the stated. This fuses understanding, boosts memory, and captivates interest. Don’t underestimate the power of visuals for connection!