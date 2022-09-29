3 Reasons to Outsource Your Website Build to the Professionals

In recent years, there has been a proliferation of DIY online website building tools, from Wix to Webflow. While these have had a democratisation effect on who can afford a website – almost anyone can make a website now – not all of those websites are of the best quality.

If you think about it, most people wouldn’t try to do other things that have such a big impact on their success, like building their shop or designing their logo. Whether you’re making your business’s first website or you want to give your existing website a refreshing update, there are multiple reasons to outsource to a professional – here are three of the most important ones.

1. Higher conversion rate

A website isn’t just something that’s nice to have for the sake of it, to look pretty – it serves a purpose. In the modern world, that purpose is to convert visitors into sales. You need to provide people with an easy way to learn more about your product, showing them the benefits related to them, and then providing them with an easy way of purchasing the product or service.

Professional website designers like the team at Webheads know exactly how to create a website that can achieve these goals, without having to take you through a prolonged process of trial and error. While the upfront costs may be significant, if they boost your conversion rate by an equally significant percentage (which isn’t uncommon at all,) your return on your investment will pay for their services in no time at all.

2. Accessibility

Most DIY web design tools are optimised to help novices make desktop websites. While that’s certainly better than nothing at all, given that over half of all web traffic is now carried out on mobile devices, if your site isn’t also mobile optimised and accessible on a wide variety of devices, you’re potentially missing out on over half of your potential customers.

Professional web designers will ensure that your website is optimised for access from all popular devices. This isn’t the easiest process, and many novices will struggle to achieve what’s relatively easy for a seasoned professional.

3. Prioritise UX

When the internet first rose to prominence, those very first websites were the definition of basic – they provided an incredibly limited user experience, essentially just graphics that could be flicked between. Now, people expect more – a lot more.

While you might be able to create something yourself with a pretty landing page, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to create a website that really focuses on user experience, or UX. It takes a skilled web designer to create a website with seamless navigation between popular pages, placing links in the right places.

These are three reasons, but there are many more, from driving SEO to increasing loading speeds. If you’re on the fence, reach out to a web design agency to find out more about how they could help you on your web design journey.