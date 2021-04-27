2021 Future Insight Days – United by science for a better tomorrow: 12-14 July, 2021

Online Registration is open and free of charge.

This online event will feature the awarding of the 1 million euro Future Insight Prize, the Nature Spin-off prize and the Johann Anton Merck Award. You can expect engaging keynote presentations, panel discussions and many opportunities to boost your network.

Topics covered include: Food for a growing world population, cancer, autoimmune disease, life-sciences, material sciences, digitalization.

To register please visit the website of 2021 Future Insight Days at http://curiousfutureinsight.org