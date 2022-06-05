17 Best Marketing and Advertising Agencies in Taiwan

Are you looking for a marketing and advertising agency in Taiwan? Taiwan is a difficult market to infiltrate for new businesses. To succeed in Taiwan, international businesses are recommended to partner with trusted local marketing and advertising agencies. Local advertising agencies have necessary knowledge to create a successful marketing campaign.

Taiwan is a digital savvy market. The average time Taiwanese spend on the internet is 8 hours daily. In these 8 hours, 2 hours and 5 minutes are spent on watching videos on TV and streaming sites, 2 hours are spent on social media, 1 hour and 35 minutes is spent on reading the press, and another 1 hour and 20 minutes is spent on listening to music streaming. The internet activity of the Taiwanese proves the internet to be a fertile ground for businesses to market their products. Digital marketing is an emerging trend in Taiwan that businesses must learn to utilize in order to ensure their success.

In this article, we curated the best-of-the-best marketing and advertising agencies in Taiwan. These agencies provide various services related to marketing and digital advertising, from content marketing and e-commerce management, to influencer marketing. Take a look and find the most suitable marketing and advertising agency for your business.

Top Marketing Agencies in Taiwan

AJ Marketing is the best marketing agency in Taiwan. AJ Marketing’s services include marketing strategy, online advertising, social media marketing, digital billboards, SEO, press release, and celebrity licensing. AJ Marketing focuses on helping international companies succeed in Taiwan. They are known for friendly english-speaking support and flexibility. You can find more information about the Taiwan market in AJ Marketing’s blog.

AJ Marketing’s focus is influencer and social media marketing. The agency has a 7,000+ influencer network. Their influencers are of various niches including technology, gaming, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, travel, sports, music, blockchain, and more, creating on Youtube, Instagram, and Tiktok.

Besides Taiwan, AJ Marketing offers its services across other countries in Asia, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan and Korea. This agency has a local team in each of these countries, making it possible for the company to truly know its target market.

AJ Marketing has been trusted by numerous big companies, some of them being BMW (MINI), Bytedance (TikTok), AMD, and Adobe.



Pineapple Web is a digital agency in Taiwan aiming to be the one-stop digital agency that brings solutions to its clients. They provide web design, web programming, SEO strategy, web analytics, and online advertising services. Pineapple Web has handled projects for local and international brands, such as Kodak, CIF International, Bailey Foreign Film, and Getac.

One project case study done by Pineapple Web was Live in Taiwan, an online platform aiming at providing non-Chinese speakers living in Taiwan with places to buy goods, to live in, and to look for jobs. Pineapple Web helped this company succeed by creating a scalable web application that now has more than 1200 accommodations available on the website.





With more than 12 years of experience, Worldshare Boen Shiji Taipei studio is known as one of the best digital agencies in Taiwan. Their services include digital marketing, graphic design, brand building, and copywriting. World Share is trusted by many industries, from FMCG, fashion, beauty products, to banking and manufacturing. They also partnered with cream of the crop companies, some of them being DC Comics and Warner Brothers. In this partnership, Worldshare designed a full visual identity system to celebrate 80 years of Batman. Worldshare’s designs are not just seen online, but are also applied on fashion accessories, food packaging, and clothing.

Ignite is a global advertising agency reaching B2B and B2C audiences overseas, while still being based in Taiwan. They offer a full stack of marketing services, including branding, marketing, copywriting, graphic design, and 2D animation. With an international and local team, IGNITE understands well what it takes to have a successful marketing campaign in Taiwan, whether the business be local-owned or foreign-owned. Ignite’s good reputation was built from the trust of international brands, such as Honda, Zara, Nestle, Coca Cola, and Microsoft.

MONI is dedicated to bringing brands to life through design and technology by providing full-service digital commerce solutions, consulting, and creative production. Their works are trusted by local and international companies from various industry fields, such Max Coffee, Calvin Klein, and Mariott.

MONI developed the e-commerce site for Friso, one of the world’s largest dairy companies. As a result, Friso gained a significant increase in member sign-ups and direct customer orders.

Another project from MONI is the “colouring-book” campaign for The Peninsula Boutique. The personalised interactive digital marketing campaign successfully helped the brand receive over 1,000 entries within the first month of launch of their product.

AGEIN, founded in 2005, is an advertising agency which believes in data-driven methodology when it comes to marketing automation. AGEIN provides solutions for both new and old businesses, like preventing brand ageing problems, or implementing marketing requirements for foreign businesses in Taiwan. Aside from these, AGEIN has also helped brands in increasing repurchasing rate, creating a launching marketing strategy, and increasing e-commerce customer acquisition rate.

Coming in on top 7, we have E21, a marketing agency with countless success projects. E21 has already been trusted by big companies such as Ajinomoto, Google, Microsoft, Krispy Kreme, and Pfizer. Their services include digital marketing, PR solutions, and event management.

In 2019, E21 was trusted by Google to handle an exhibition for the Google Intelligent Taiwan Program. E21 was also trusted to handle the promotion of Self-Drive Tours in Shizuoka-ken, which resulted in over 40,000 page views on websites with low budgets.

This Taiwan advertising agency is based in Taoyuan City and has remarkable web design services. They are trusted by numerous big companies to create their corresponding e-commerce websites, some of these companies being Zhang Guozhou Pharmaceutical, Dadong Electric Company, and Xuhe International. Power People is trusted by numerous brands in Asia, like the Fuji International from Japan. In addition, Power People offers Google keyword ads services to help businesses rank higher in Google searches and increase traffic in their websites.

Established in 2014, INITSOC is a one-stop-solution marketing agency in Taiwan. This marketing agency offers various services, including digital programming, e-commerce management, local market analysis, digital marketing, and content creation. With its impressive track record, INITSTOC has already been trusted by established brands such as Crocodile, Pearson, and the Hang Lung Group.

SOIZZI, a fashion brand start-up in Taiwan, trusted INITSOC to build its marketing strategy from scratch. INITSOC took charge of the mobile app design, e-commerce development, social media management, and KOL management. As a result, INITSOC helped SOIZZI in leveraging brand awareness and generating new revenue through its website and mobile app.

Dayup is a digital marketing agency based in Taipei and Tainan City. Dayup aims to help Taiwanese manufacturers operate their brands with Japanese e-commerce methods. Their top services are website design, ecommerce management, and the creation of interactive illustrations. Dayup also offers SEO services, with some of their clients already reaching the number 1 spot for Google searches.

Dayup is a good fit for companies who want to develop a website inspired by Japanese style and culture while achieving an increase in traffic and conversions.

11. Media Gate Group Co. Ltd

Media Gate Group is a PR marketing company that provides an all-round marketing strategy, including video marketing, landing page optimization, and content marketing. Founded in 2001, this company has handled countless projects for known brands, such as ASUS, Giada, Gigabyte, and Adata. Media Gate is the perfect choice for technology-related businesses looking to be introduced to the Taiwanese market in the best way possible.

MTMG is a result-driven marketing company in Taiwan providing SEO, digital advertising, social media marketing, and other services related to brand building. They have plenty of experience handling clients from B2B and B2C companies. MTMG also provides Shopify web design to help businesses build their own websites and improve e-commerce website sales. MTMG is a good choice for e-commerce business owners looking for high conversion rates and traffic growth from digital marketing techniques.

StarNgage seems to always stay on top when it comes to marketing and advertising services. This company helps businesses to connect with numerous content creators from channels such as Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook in order to deliver brand messages and drive conversions.

StarNgage mainly offers influencer marketing which enables brands to analyse, customise, manage, and measure word-of-mouth marketing, and enables them to connect with top content creators. One of its influencer marketing campaigns featured by this agency is Ferrari Fareast, with the hashtag #488DrivenByPassion. The campaign showcased local influencers performing extreme sports in South East Asia countries, and has gained exposure to over 1.1M followers of influencers, receiving 38,000+ engagements in social media.

Iamrobert aims to grow companies through powerful designs. This agency mainly focuses on branding strategy and design services, including web development, digital strategies, corporate identity system, and graphic design. Iamrobert’s clients come from various industries, such as TOKEN Bikes, Merits Health, I-Shou School, and Dr. Eye Vision.

The most recent 15 websites handled by iamrobert already gained 62% average increase in organic traffic. Its campaign for Dr. Eye, a vision clinic, has resulted in 427% mobile traffic increase, 381% organic traffic increase, and 335% increase in site visits. This proves iamrobert as a notable digital agency in Taiwan deserving of a spot in the top 17.

Asia Pac is one of the leading digital agencies in Asia specialising in a full range of performance-based digital marketing services. Asia Pac provides SEM, SEO, content marketing, video marketing, and other marketing services. Asia Pac is passionate in creating localised and tailored marketing services to help brands succeed in their particular target areas. Asia Pac’s track record proves it worthy to be in the top 17 list, as it has already been trusted by international clients like Marks & Spencer, Keds, Hush Puppies, Bandai, and Omron.

Based in Taipei, Rainmaker is an ad production company specialising in video creation services for businesses. Rainmaker does all sorts of video production, from corporate brand videos to animated commercials. The Rainmaker is dedicated to telling the viewers a business’ story, and, with the help of its production specialists, they vow to make complex concepts come to life.

This company has already partnered with famous brands such as Allianz, Ubiqcam, and Gee Tech. They are also trusted by educational institutes and governments like the National Taipei University, Taipei Medical University, and Ministry of Culture.

The Sway Society can guarantee that your brand’s online presence is always at best. Its marketing team has a pool of micro influencers in three major platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok. Aside from this, this marketing agency also offers content creation that will make your business look appealing to the market. Last but not the least, the Sway Society can also offer the maintenance of your business profiles. From creation to publication to promotion, the Sway Society ensures that your business’s online image is well-taken care of.

Conclusion