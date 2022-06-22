11 Best Influencer & Social Media Marketing Agencies in Singapore

Social media and influencer marketing is the dominating marketing technique in Singapore. There are over 5 million people in Singapore, almost 90% of which are social media users. Additionally, two of the highest sources of brand discovery by Singaporeans are word-of-mouth and social media, proving that influencer opinions are given weight before the market makes purchase decisions. Therefore, partnering with a local influencer will help you create a successful marketing campaign in Singapore.

Singaporean consumers turn to influencers when it comes to brand research and product reviews. By collaborating with influencers, brands can promote their product in the most authentic way possible. Influencers are people whom the market already knows and trusts. They’re even considered experts in their own fields. Singaporean consumers prefer real experiences over hard-selling advertisements. Just look at this YouTube video by Brenda Tan promoting The Ordinary.



Brenda is one of the most popular beauty YouTubers in Singapore known for her detailed and honest product reviews. After posting this video, Singaporean viewers commented how they immediately purchased the product after Brenda gave an astounding review of it. You’ll clearly see why influencer marketing is one of the most popular marketing trends in Singapore.

If you want to promote your brand in Singapore, then influencer marketing is the right way to go. However, choosing the right influencer can be challenging, especially without insights from people on the ground. This is why partnering with a local influencer marketing agency can bring heaps of benefits.

Local agencies bring in-depth knowledge about the target audience, and offer inside information you wouldn’t find on the internet. Lucky for you, we have curated a list of the top influencer marketing agencies in Singapore. Let’s have a look.

Top 11 Influencer Marketing Agencies in Singapore

AJ Marketing Kobe Narrators Partipost InBeat X10 Media StarNgage SushiVid One9ninety Relevant Audience Cloudbreakr

AJ Marketing is the best influencer and social media marketing agency in Singapore. Their services include end-to-end influencer marketing services from campaign planning, influencer discovery, and management. AJ Marketing’s mission is to help international brands to succeed in Singapore.

AJ Marketing has established connections with 7,000+ influencers across Asia. The agency is working with the most premium Singapore influencers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Moreover, their influencer network contains various categories such as gaming, beauty, fashion, entertainment, food & beverage, travel, and many more.

Other than influencer marketing, AJ Marketing also provides services in digital marketing, social media management, online advertising, PR, digital billboards, and celebrity licensing. They also have other local offices located in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand. AJ Marketing have worked with many brands such as BMW (MINI), ByteDance (TikTok), FIBA, AMD, Adobe, and many more.

Kobe is an AI influencer marketing platform based in Singapore. Kobe provides end-to-end influencer marketing solutions which involves influencer discovery, relationship building, campaign management, and reporting analysis.

Kobe’s influencers database consists of over 6,000 influencers. In 2021, Kobe won Marketing Magazine’s Agency of The Year Awards for Influencer Agency Gold.

Kobe has worked with many brands, such as McDonalds, Pepsi, Vivo City, Resorts World Sentosa, and many more. Pizza Hut partnered with Kobe to launch an influencer marketing campaign The campaign was done to promote restaurants amid the rapidly growing food delivery services. Kobe worked with several influencers to post about their dining experience in Pizza Hut.



Narrators provides various influencer marketing services, from campaign creation, influencer discovery, campaign management, legal management, to data analysis.

Their influencer network consists of 500,000 influencers across Southeast Asia. Other than Singapore, Narrators also operates in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand. They have been awarded as the Best Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year 2020 by Marketing Magazine.

They have been trusted by brands such as Unilever, Samsung, and L’oreal. They created an influencer campaign for Simple (Unilever) with 42 micro-influencers from Singapore. The campaign reached 320,000 accounts on Instagram and 40,000 total engagements.

Partipost is an influencer marketing platform in Singapore with more than 600,000 influencer connections. They provide influencer marketing solutions from campaign planning to final reporting. Other than influencer marketing, they also specialize in social media marketing, creative production, and branding.

In addition to Singapore, Partipost also operates in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

Partipost has worked with many brands such as Mustela, Pepsi, Kellogg’s, and many more. Pepsi partnered with Partipost to create a campaign involving 351 nano-influencers sharing about Pepsi x Blackpink bottles.

InBeat is a micro-influencer marketing agency in Singapore. InBeat’s mission is to help connect brands with micro-influencers on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and other platforms. Their influencer network involves more than 25,000 micro-influencers.

Their services include content creation, UGC marketing, influencer focus group, social media influencer marketing, product sampling, Snapchat advertising, and TikTok advertising. Other than Singapore, InBeat also operates offices in Los Angeles, Montreal, New York City, Toronto, Paris, and Miami.

They have worked with many brands including New Balance, Nissan, 7-Eleven, and many more.

X10 Media holds itself as the pioneer of micro-influencer marketing strategy in Singapore. Their influencer network includes up to 1,000 influencers with a total reach of 10 million followers across Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Their platform ‘Faves’ enables brands to search for influencers for their next campaign. They also created an Instagram retargeting software called ‘Leadgram’.

X10 Media have worked on many influencer marketing campaigns with brands such as Capitaland, Oppo, and Lazada. X10 Media helped a sports entertainment establishment in Sentosa create a marketing campaign which resulted in a $300,000 revenue increase in a short span of one month.

StarNgage’s mission is to connect brands with top content creators in order to create a word-of-mouth marketing campaign. Their influencer network consists of macro and micro influencers on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

StarNgage is a global influencer platform covering Asia, North America, Australia, and Africa. They have worked with international brands such as Alibaba Group, Coca-Cola, Capitaland, and many more.

SushiVid provides services such as event organizing, Instagram marketing, TikTok marketing, Facebook marketing, and livestreams on Joox and Taobao.

They were awarded as the 2019 Agency of The Year by Marketing + Advertising Magazine. Their network involves 17,000 influencers of all ranges from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and China.

SushiVid has produced over 40,00 branded contents with brands such as Alibaba.com, Watsons, Meitu, and many more.

One9ninety offers various services including influencer marketing, content and community management, digital activation campaigns, media buying, LinkedIn marketing, and tech development.

One9ninety’s mission is to grow businesses by utilizing online communities and social media to influence customers instead of advertising. Other than Singapore, One9ninety also operates in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan.

They have worked with many reputable brands such as Yahoo, Microsoft, Metlife, and many more. One9Ninety created an influencer marketing campaign for Yahoo to raise brand equity. They engaged 86 influencers and created more than 300 contents for the #DoYourY campaign. The campaign reached more than 900,000 views online.

Relevant Audience is a digital marketing service in Singapore. Their services include social media marketing and influencer marketing, alongside with SEO, PR, display advertising, media buying, and website development.

Relevant Audience operates in Singapore, Thailand, and Australia. Focusing on their influencer marketing service, Relevant Audience has established connections with more than 30,000 influencers. They also partnered with many social media channels such as LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Relevant Audience has also worked with known companies such as Ebay, Sansiri, Big Bike, and many others.



Last but not the least, we have Cloudbreakr. Cloudbreakr is an AI-driven influencer marketing software. They help brands analyze and engage with influencers to maximize their marketing performance. Their software provides content trend recommendations, influencer discovery, profile audit, and media ranking.

Cloudbreakr operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. They have worked with many brands such as Sony, Huawei, Capitaland, and many more.

Conclusion

Singapore has one of the highest social media penetration rates in the world, with 90% of its population being social media users. The popularity of social media platforms in this country has also led to the increased popularity of social media influencers. These influencers now serve as marketers’ best friends in Singapore due to their large followings and real relationships with their viewers, whether they create on YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok.

Influencer marketing has become the most effective way to launch a marketing campaign in Singapore because it allows brands to produce authentic contents and inspire trust. Creating your own influencer marketing campaign in a foreign country can be challenging. This is why partnering with a local influencer marketing agency is the best way to minimize risks and maximize results. Local influencer marketing agencies have insider information you wouldn’t be able to find elsewhere.

We hope this article helped you in finding the best influencer marketing agency right for your business.