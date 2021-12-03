10 Signs You Need A Family Lawyer for Your Domestic Situation

By Patrick Watt

No one wants to have a domestic situation. But when it does happen, you will need the help of a family law attorney. Family law is complicated and can be challenging to navigate on your own without professional assistance. Here are ten signs that should tell you that its time to hire a lawyer for your domestic situation:

Divorce

This is when a married couple determines that their relationship is no longer worth continuing, and they will end the marriage. If you are considering separation, then it might be time to hire a family law attorney. Hiring an experienced lawyer can help make your case go much smoother than representing yourself in court. Separation cases can often get contentious when high assets, high incomes, and children are involved.

Annulment

An annulment is when a marriage is declared to be invalid or void by the court. This happens when there are grounds for an annulment, which could include cases of bigamy, incest, underage persons (minors), and lack of consent due to mental illness. If you need help with an Annulment, you should contact a family lawyer to help guide you through the process.

Paternity

Paternity is when a legal father of a child or children in question is established. This will determine if the male parent has to pay child support and be involved in their lives. Paternity cases can get complicated, especially with DNA testing and other evidence that may need reviewing. Hiring an experienced lawyer for your paternity case will help ensure that the correct outcome is made.

Child Custody

It is when a judge determines which parent will be the child’s primary caretaker, especially on child education plans. This happens in situations where parents cannot come to an agreement on their own and need help from the court. Child guardianship cases also vary depending on whether you have sole or joint custody of your children, so you must have an experienced lawyer to help guide you through the process.

Visitation

Visitation is when a non-custodial parent has the right to visit with their child. Visitation rights can also be modified if circumstances change, such as an issue involving abuse or neglect. If you are going through a breakup and your children’s visitation time is limited, you should contact an experienced family law lawyer.

Child Support

Child support is the financial contribution from the non-custodial parent to help cover their child or children’s expenses. This can include food, clothing, medical care and other necessities that a child may need. State guidelines often set child support payments, but custody issues can change this amount if necessary. Contacting an experienced family law attorney can help you if child support is an issue.

Alimony

Alimony is the financial contribution from one spouse to another after breakup or separation. This can also be referred to as spousal maintenance and may be awarded temporarily while the separation is pending, or it could be ordered for an extended period if there are extenuating circumstances that would warrant more time. It’s vital to hire an experienced family law attorney if you are considering alimony.

Prenuptial Agreement

A Prenuptial agreement is a contract between two people who are getting married. This can outline how their assets and property will be divided if they should ever get divorced or legally separated in the future. If you are considering signing a prenuptial agreement, it’s crucial to hire an experienced family law lawyer who can help you understand the terms and implications of your contract.

Postnuptial Agreement

A postnuptial agreement is similar to a prenuptial agreement, but it happens after the marriage has already taken place. These are used in cases where couples have changed their finances or family situation since getting married and want some form of legal protection if something should happen down the road. A family law attorney can help you understand your rights and obligations if a postnuptial agreement is an option for you.

Modification

A family law attorney can help you with a modification to youngster custody, visitation or support if there is a significant change in your life that would warrant an adjustment. For example, suppose the custodial parent remarries and wants their current spouse to have more involvement in raising their children. In that case, they may request joint custody from the court so that they can share responsibilities.

Conclusion

Suppose you are considering hiring family law services like family law specialists in Sydney. In that case, it’s essential to consider how long your claim may take and what steps need to be taken for the best possible outcome. It takes time before a family law attorney gets involved because there is much research that needs to happen first to create an effective strategy.

