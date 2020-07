6 Reasons Why Ancestry Kits Make a Great Gift

It is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only does it give the receiver the initial results of their DNA test (these will depend upon which company you use and which package you select), such as what ethnicities and parts of the world your ancestors are from and DNA matches of close relatives, extended family, other DNA matches, genetic characteristics. But it is also the beginning of the exciting journey into researching their family tree. Whether it’s any of the points mentioned in this article or somewhere else. An ancestry kit is even more than an experience day because it continues day after day, even year after year. It also gives the person you give it to the opportunity to give something back to you, to their children (if that is not you), and their grandchildren. It is opportunities for connections with either already known family members or those who have never heard of each other before let alone met.