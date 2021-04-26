10 Ingenious Ways You Can Do with Delta 8 THC

Research has helped make the positive effects of cannabis and various hemp products clear. While the cannabis market has been growing at unprecedented rates, a new cannabinoid has gained popularity. Unlike its close cousin, Tetrahydrocannabinol 9, Delta-8 THC offers several therapeutic benefits without producing any mind-altering effects. While the term Delta-8 THC might look like a typo, as the Delta 9 variant is more popular, the former has several potential medicinal benefits. So, what makes Delta-8 THC a viable alternative to the Delta-9? Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the new cannabinoid on the market and its benefits.

What is the Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol?

Cannabidiol was made legal in most countries in the last decade, thanks to studies proving its potential health benefits. Unlike THC, CBD does not have any psychoactive properties, making it a safer and milder alternative. Cannabis has multiple strains, of which one produces higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol, which gives marijuana its intoxicating properties. The Delta-8 variant contains a tiny molecular difference compared to the more popular Delta-9. As the name suggests, the difference lies in the placement of a double bond. Such a double bond occurs on the 8th carbon atom in the former.

While the difference might seem minuscule, it significantly impacts how the substance affects us. Unlike its close cousin, this variant does not lead to higher levels of anxiety or paranoia. Most researchers conclude that the Delta-8 variant carries only around half the Delta-9’s potency, with some claiming the strength to be as low as 10% of the Delta-9. Additionally, it produces a soothing or calming effect in individuals suffering from those conditions. As a result, the medical world is now looking towards this variant as a safer alternative for various purposes, including recreational use.

How Using the Delta-8 Variant Helps

Smoother High : Unlike the Delta-9, this cannabis extract offers a smoother and milder high that does not lead to adverse side effects. The former has a higher potency leading to an intense high that can cause exhaustion, anxiety, fogginess, psychosis, and even paranoia. However, this variant provides a much mellower and positive psychoactive experience. As a result, individuals who use marijuana for recreational purposes can make the switch for a better and safer experience. Additionally, it is an excellent option for individuals who don’t like the intense intoxication offered by the Delta-9. : Unlike the Delta-9, this cannabis extract offers a smoother and milder high that does not lead to adverse side effects. The former has a higher potency leading to an intense high that can cause exhaustion, anxiety, fogginess, psychosis, and even paranoia. However, this variant provides a much mellower and positive psychoactive experience. As a result, individuals who use marijuana for recreational purposes can make the switch for a better and safer experience. Additionally, it is an excellent option for individuals who don’t like the intense intoxication offered by the Delta-9. Better Focus : Certain users utilize marijuana to help them concentrate better or focus more effectively. However, things can go out of hand when they use Delta-9 products for extended periods. Several studies indicate that prolonged use of such products can severely impact our neurological systems. The Delta-8 variant allows individuals to concentrate or focus better without suffering from any of the adverse effects of marijuana. Effective Anti-emetic: These products work as effective medications for nausea and vomiting. As a result, individuals who have digestive issues or gut ailments can use THC to inhibit vomiting and relieve nausea. While doctors were afraid to prescribe THC due to its potent psychoactive elements, products with Delta-8 offer a safer alternative. Treatment protocols such as chemotherapy can leave patients with extreme nausea and vomiting. Several studies indicate that Delta-8 products can help stop nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy. Improve Appetites: Delta-8 products have more potent therapeutic properties than the more popular Delta-9, making them effective treatments for various ailments. While marijuana causes ‘munchies’, Delta-8 products can stimulate the appetite effectively, leading to better nutrient absorption. Even small doses of such products can help significantly elevate your hunger, making it excellent for individuals suffering from weight loss or lack of appetite. Relaxant : A research undertaken by the National Cancer Institute concluded that such products have anxiolytic effects which help them provide a sense of calmness. As a result, these products can help you feel intoxicated and relaxed at the same time, working as an excellent anti-anxiety medicine. The lack of adverse psychoactive elements makes them a safer alternative in treating depression and anxiety. They target the CB1 receptors in our body and regulate our anxiety and fear through cannabinoid interactions. Safer Alternative : Most over-the-counter medications used to treat stress disorders, anxiety, and depression have severe side effects. Additionally, even prolonged use of Delta-9 THC at higher doses can cause anxiety. As a result, these products offer a safer, sustainable, and healthier alternative in many ways. They bind to CB1 receptors, leading to reduced anxiety and stress levels. Analgesic Properties : Like other cannabis-derived products, these too have potent analgesic properties. As a result, they can help patients suffering from chronic ailments manage pain and maintain a better quality of life. Topical products containing such extracts can help with localized or acute pain. Such products are effective against both central and neuropathic pain. Anti-inflammatory Properties : They possess potent anti-inflammatory properties, making them perfect for treating sores and swellings. Such products can target both acute and chronic inflammation, helping soothe the swelling and reduce pain. As a result, these products are perfect for the elderly or those with arthritis and other joint-related issues. : They possess potent anti-inflammatory properties, making them perfect for treating sores and swellings. Such products can target both acute and chronic inflammation, helping soothe the swelling and reduce pain. As a result, these products are perfect for the elderly or those with arthritis and other joint-related issues. Improved Brain Health: Research indicates that such products can do heaps of good to our central nervous system. They possess Neuroprotective properties that help prevent nerve damage while also stimulating the brain. Such products inhibit the action of adenylyl cyclase while also regulating the levels of necessary salts, such as potassium and calcium, within the central nervous system. It also promotes neuron growth and production, preventing degenerative damage and improving overall brain functioning. Better Balance : The endocannabinoid system helps maintain our body’s homeostasis. As a result, using these products can help attain a better balance and improve your mood and wellbeing. They regulate various hormones, including glutamate, serotonin, and dopamine. Hence, such products enhance the communication between different parts of the body, helping it run like a well-oiled machine.

Is Delta-8 Safe?

The simple answer, provided you follow the dosing recommendations and instructions offered by your doctor, is yes. Like with any other product, consumers need to research the market to ensure they purchase high-quality strains that do not contain any toxins. Additionally, users should ensure they consult a doctor before administering such products to prevent drug reactions. Since the market has several fake products, consumers need to purchase such items from a reliable and reputable source.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for a natural and organic remedy to neurological or stress-related issues, then you might have found the perfect solution in Delta-8. These products allow you to enjoy all the therapeutic benefits of THC without producing any mind-altering or addictive effects. In case you don’t like smoking, the market offers various options regarding Delta-8 consumption through edibles, oils, and tinctures. Are you looking for ways to improve your gut, physical or mental health through CBD? If so, follow this space for more updates regarding the medicinal and therapeutic properties of cannabidiol.

