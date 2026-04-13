One of the most prevalent problems encountered by contact lens wearers is dry eyes. After a few hours of wearing the lenses, many individuals feel irritated, reddened, or have a burning feeling or blurred vision. This normally occurs when there is a lack of sufficient tears produced by the eyes or when the tear film evaporates too rapidly. This means that sometimes contact lenses can absorb moisture in the eyes,, thus worsening the dryness. The positive thing is that such an issue can be addressed through the appropriate care routine, eye drops, and the selection of lenses.

Why Contact Lenses Cause Dry Eyes?

Contact lenses are placed right on the eye surface,ce which in some cases disrupts the natural tear film. When the tear film becomes unstable, the eyes may start feeling dry and irritated. The problem can be aggravated by long screen time, air conditioning, dust, and dehydration. Some lenses decrease the flow of oxygen into the cornea, thus causing discomfort at the end of the day. Individuals who wear lenses for a long period of time are more prone to this issue. It can make a big difference to choose breathable lenses and lubricating drops.

Best Ways to Relieve Dry Eyes from Contact Lenses

The most efficient and first solution would be to use lubricating eye drops that are compatible with contact lenses. Preservative-free drops are usually the most appropriate as they are not harsh on delicate eyes. It is also important to take regular screen breaks and blink more frequently, especially while working on laptops or phones. Maintaining hydration during the day prevents natural tear production, too. Do not sleep in contact lenses unless there is a purpose for wearing them overnight. Dryness and irritation can also be avoided by proper lens hygiene and timely replacement of lenses.

Use Hycosan Extra for Long-Lasting Relief

Hycosan Extra is one of the solutions that may be recommended to resolve chronic dryness. It also has 0.2 percent of hyaluronic acid that gives the skin of the eyes intensive hydration and forms a long-lasting moisture layer on the eye surface. It is free of preservatives and is eye-friendly (sensitive), therefore suitable for contact lens wearers. It is popular among many users due to its instant calming effect and ability to relieve irritation due to the use of long lenses. The drops can also be worn with contact lenses and can be worn throughout the day, comfortably.

Daily Habits That Help Prevent Dryness

Dryness can be alleviated by developing healthy eye habits. Washing your hands before handling your lenses will prevent irritation and infection. Wear your contact lens solution every day and never reuse it. When spending long hours at screens, use the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, scan something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This will alleviate digital eye strain and promote blinking. Eye moisture is also aided by drinking sufficient water and by getting enough sleep. Such little practices can make wearing the lens a lot more comfortable.

Choose the Right Contact Lenses

There are special contact lenses that can be used by individuals with dry eyes. Silicone hydrogel lenses are suggested to be used frequently due to their ability to allow more oxygen to the eyes. Another excellent option is the daily disposable lenses since they remain fresh and limit the accumulation of deposits. In case of persistence of dryness, your optician should advise you to change the type of lens. In some cases, discomfort may be due to the lens material. Comfort and wear-time can be dramatically increased by a better fit.

Where to Buy the Best Dry Eye Solutions?

In case you need reliable products, Feel Good Contacts is a reputable site to purchase eye care necessities online. They sell a variety of contact lenses, eye drops, and treatments for dry eye. There are products such as Hycosan Extra which are readily available and are generally prescribed to severe dryness. The website also offers eye care solutions and professional counseling. Purchasing through a trustworthy store will make sure that you get original products with the correct guidance and expiry dates.

Why Feel Good Contacts Is a Good Choice?

The reason why many people choose Feel Good Contacts is the fact that they offer a wide range of branded eye care products and are able to deliver them fast. They are stocked with respected names in the eye care business, such as dry eye solutions and lens solutions. It is also a one-stop shop whether you require eye drops, daily lenses, or cleaning solutions. Their product pages, which are reviewed by the experts, also assist users to select the appropriate solution to their needs. This simplifies it even to the novice and ordinary lens users.

Conclusion

Contact lens-induced dry eyes can be annoying, but they can be dealt with through the appropriate approach. Excellent relief can be achieved by using high-quality lubricating drops such as Hycosan Extra, proper lens hygiene, and the use of appropriate lenses. Even ordinary routines like screen breaks and hydration make your eyes feel comfortable, as well. Feel Good Contacts is a good brand to purchase eye care products, should you need them. You can comfortably wear contact lenses on a daily basis with the appropriate care routine.

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