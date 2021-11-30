10 Best WordPress Hosts For Small Business

A business without a website is a business that’s leaving money on the table.

Introduction

While dangerously underrated, web hosting is actually one of the key components of every successful website. Choosing the best WordPress hosting for your needs can be the make it or break it tool that improves your SEO and increase sales. There are various different types of WordPress hosting options available such as Free, Shared, VPS, Dedicated, and managed WordPress hosting.

It’s worth remembering that there’s a huge difference between the so-so hosting platforms and the very best WordPress hosting available out there on the market. WordPress is a popular Content Management System (CMS) that allows users to host and build websites. It’s a free open-source CMS that comes with a good selection of themes, plugins architecture, and customizable features to customize your website to fit your business, blog, portfolio, or even online store.

Using WordPress is just half of the job to reach out to customers online. You will need a web hosting service to boost your site’s success. With the right WordPress hosting, you can improve your search engine optimization (SEO), enhance the performance of your website, manage automatic updates, and more.

But don’t worry if you didn’t catch all of that yet. These web hosts listed below will help you out every step of the way:

1. SiteGround

It can be argued that no list of WordPress hosting list is complete without SiteGround as one of its frontrunners. Even if you’re new to the game or have been building websites for a long time, this hosting platform is known for its for-WordPress optimized servers, and offering managed WordPress hosting at price points that are unheard of.

They have a particularly generous startup package for beginners that works as a WordPress-optimised package that comes with additional perks such as advanced caching (custom-built by SiteGround), staging, premium wildcard SSL certificates, and free PCI compliance – should you want to run an e-commerce store.

2. Bluehost

One of the cheapest hosting options available on the market, Bluehost is one of the few shared hosting plans that don’t offer a monthly package. Twelve-month commitments are the minimum, though that is offset somewhat by a strong money-back guarantee policy that I have personally invoked without issue. BlueHost is a hosting provider that comes with a one-click install WordPress option; auto-updates; free domain registration; free SSL certificate; access to your email anywhere with Microsoft 365; and more.

3. GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a free WordPress hosting solution that includes a 99.9% uptime guarantee; free business email for the first year; automatic WordPress core software and security updates; thousands of free themes and plugins; pre-built sites and drag & drop page editor; 24/7 support; one-click migration tool; and more.

Their pricing ranges from $4.99 per month which is perfect for plans that offers business email; SSL certification; a domain name; 30 GB storage; and is ideal for up to 25,000 monthly visitors; to an more fully-realised ecommerce plan with a monthly subscription of $ 16.06 offers unlimited storage; SEO optimizer; unlimited malware remover and hack repair in addition to features available on the starter plan.

4. HostGator

HostGator offers specialized WordPress hosting solutions that include a free domain, free Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) that creates an encrypted link between a web server and a web browser. Addition features on offer include no size limitations on any of your website files; no limits to data transfers; customize WordPress themes and plugins; user-friendly cPanel; Adwords and Bing credits; and 24/7 support team via e-mail, Live Chat, and telephone.

5. InMotion

InMotion Hosting is known for their proprietary BoldGrid WordPress website builder which is great for speeding up and simplifying the website creation process for WordPress sites. With it, users get WordPress pre-installed; WordPress website migration tools; free WordPress themes, plugins, and page templates; and more. The company’s hosting plans start with $ 4.99 a month which comes with the ability to manage one website; 50GB storage; free SSL; unlimited bandwidth; unlimited email; security suite; marketing tools; and more.

6. WP Engine

While on the slightly pricier end of the spectrum, WP Engine deserves a spot for being one of the most popular – if not the – WordPress-only host in the market. For many years now, WP Engine has been mastering the WordPress space to figure out what sort of parameters a server should have to offer good performance to WordPress sites and also make sure things run problem-free. WP Engine is also known for quality support – you can get help via their helpdesk, chat, and over the phone.

7. Kinsta

Kinsta is a boutique hosting provider for WordPress that focuses mainly on optimized managed hosting setups. However, them being “boutique” doesn’t mean that they can’t handle the load. Kinsta has the full power of the Google Cloud Platform behind it. They take Google’s infrastructure and make it more accessible and easier to use. While they don’t use the traditional cPanel UI, instead they give users a custom panel that puts focus on what’s important while hiding everything else.

8. Hostinger

Hostinger is a very appealing option when it comes to best WordPress hosting, and their entry-level pricing has a lot to do with that. At just $1.99 / month, you get to build one website and welcome up to 10,000 visitors (/mo). You also get one email account and a free SSL.

Hostinger also has a handful of WordPress-specific features for you. These include a guided installation with a site-building wizard to speed things up.

9. Flywheel

Flywheel presents a very enticing offer for entrepreneurs who want to get into managed WordPress hosting but also don’t want to spend too much on it.

Feature-wise, there’s nothing missing with Flywheel, and you can expect great performance as well (more on which in a minute). The $13 / month plan allows you to host one WordPress website, and you can handle up to 5,000 visitors monthly (20GB of bandwidth). You also get 5GB of disk space and free site migration. The servers run on Google Cloud Platform.

10. A2 Hosting

A2 Hosting allows users to launch their WordPress sites with just a couple clicks onto shared hosting, VPS hosting, or dedicated hosting. Besides the relative ease of setup and the features built for speed and performance that improve your page load times, it offers 20 times faster-loading thanks to its turbo servers.

Their hosting plans start at $ 12.99 a month where for one website you get 10 GB storage; a free SSL certificate; a Plesk control panel; automated backups and free migration. Its robust plan comes with a subscription of $ 22.99 monthly fees you get to manage up to three websites; a 25 GB storage; free SSL certificate and more.

Conclusion

Whether you’re simply promoting your company or selling products online, the internet is key to commerce in contemporary times. Finding the right one that molds into the needs of your brands like a hand to a glove is almost directly proportional to the amount of success you can expect after investing in it.