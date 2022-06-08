Australians are among the most ardent gambling nations worldwide with almost 40% of the population playing casino games in some way on a regular basis. The pandemic of 2019 marked a shift from traditional casino gambling towards real online gambling and crypto gambling. Some reasons behind this shift are better security, a wide selection of games in popular online casinos, and lucrative bonuses available. Recent research has revealed that the number of Australians participating in online gambling has increased by 3% in 2022 and is projected to continue its growth in the future. Besides, online gamblers likewise report an increase in the frequency of gambling. This is supported by the data provided by online casinos, which shows that Australian players have visited their websites 3-4 times more frequently lately. Keno and poker are the most favored games among Australians and mobile gambling is generally preferred to PC gambling.

While online gambling has multiple benefits such as anonymity, security, fast withdrawals, exciting promos, and a greater choice of games, it might be challenging to choose a legit online casino among a variety of market players, each of them positions itself as the best casino online. One strategy, here, is to stick with those online casinos that meet some basic criteria of a legit online gambling platform: these are a license from a trusted authority, a comprehensive game library, free fast withdrawals, diverse promos, and high-quality customer support. Together with trusted gambling enthusiasts, Ethermon has compared a plethora of online casinos available to Australian players to select ten top legit online casinos that meet all the aforementioned criteria and offer the best gambling games and bonuses.

1. BitStarz — Best online casino overall;

2. mBit — Best for promos with free spins;

3. Bets.io — Best for tournaments with huge prize pools;

4. 7Bit Casino — Best for a variety of bonuses per week;

5. CloudBet — Best for a selection of provably fair games;

6. Red Dog Casino — Best for playing from any device;

7. Joo Casino — Best for Mystery Drops games with progressive prizes;

8. Lucky Tiger Casino — Best for daily quests with free spins and bonuses;

9. Rich Palms Casino — Best for VIP benefits and bonuses;

10. PM.io — Best for high roller promotions.

ORDB researchers also found out that some of these online gambling sites are favored by users in the following regions:

Best for US 🇺🇸 Best for UK 🇬🇧 Best for CA 🇨🇦 Best for EU 🇪🇺 Lucky Tiger 🥇 Bets.io 🥇 mBit 🥇 CloudBet 🥇

10 best online casinos for real money for Australian players

#1 BitStarz — Best online casino overall

Game choice

The holder of many awards, BitStarz owes its status of the best crypto casino to a splendid game library that hosts thousands of titles in the most popular categories including slots, jackpots, live casino, and table games, to name but a few. The games are designed by the leading software providers such as Pragmatic Play, Platypus, BGaming, and Mascot, to name but a few. In addition to this, players can enjoy several BitStarz originals, which is not always the case even with the best online casinos. These are truly exclusive blackjack, Plinko, dice, and a few other gambling games designed by the BitStarz team based on a careful study of players’ preferences and complaints. The library is constantly updated and players can keep track of the new arrivals in the special New Games block.

Perks

As a top online casino, BitStarz sees to it that the clients get the most generous perks and bonuses. Apart from the lucrative welcome package, Australian players might likewise enjoy participating in exciting promo events such as a Spaceship Adventure with individual prizes of up to €50k, weekly slot wars with prize pools of €5k plus 5k free spins, and table wars, in which the prize pool of €10k is weekly paid to the first 40 places. The online casino has a comprehensive VIP program, members of which are eligible for larger weekly cashback, unlimited withdrawals, access to a VIP manager, priority access to new games, and a customized bonus plan.

Bonus: Double deposit of up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins

#2 mBit — Best promos with free spins

Game choice

mBit is often referred to as a legit and reputable bitcoin casino as it manages to combine excellent service and an extensive selection of games. Its library hosts over 2k gambling games, which can be sorted by type and software provider. The online casino partners with dozens of leading providers including but not limited to Endorphina, GameArt, Betsoft, and Amatic Industries. Apart from the traditional slots, live dealer, blackjack, and others, there is likewise a block with provably fair games and the one with video poker, which is especially favored by Australian gamblers.

Perks

Like other popular online casinos, mBit places a special focus on promos and bonuses. Besides the lucrative welcome bonus, which players receive with the first three deposits, there are also weekly reload bonuses, the Piggy Bank challenge with free spins, regular slots tournaments, as well as quizzes and races. The online casino has recently updated its loyalty program: now, it is a ten-tier program with a plethora of perks including daily cashback, daily promos, weekly free spins, weekly reloads, cash bonuses, the VIP manager service, and Bitty coins, which can be converted to crypto coins.

Bonus: Deposit bonus up to 5 BTC + 300 free spins

#3 Bets.io — Best for tournaments with huge prize pools

Game choice

Bets.io has an excellent game library with almost 3k slots, hundreds of live games, and dozens of table games, to name but a few. The online casino partners with over 50 software providers including worldly renowned Amatic Industries, 5 Men Gaming, and Betsoft, as well as creative and innovative Peter & Sons or Iron Dog Studio. There is also a block with other games, that is, those products that do not fit any of the traditional casino game types. Some examples of gambling games to be found in this block include LeapGaming’s Instant Football, Spribe’s Keno, and Evoplay Entertainment’s Courier Sweeper. In addition to this, mBit offers a variety of feature buy games that allow purchasing specific extra features, with which such games are packed.

Perks

Three major types of bonuses that players at mBit can enjoy are 20% cashback, Wednesday free spins, and the weekend reload bonus. One reason for Australian players to consider mBit as a platform for real online gambling is the casino’s regular tournaments with huge prizes. Thus, at the moment of writing this review, two tournaments are running at the casino online: these are the Drops&Wins tournament with a prize pool of €13 million, and the Grab the Apple tournament with a progressive prize pool that starts from €30k.

Bonus: Daily cashback up to 20%

#4 7BitCasino — Best for a variety of bonuses per week

Game choice

What makes 7BitCasino stand out from other top online casinos is that its game library is not only extensive but also extremely comfortable to navigate. Thus, apart from type and provider, games in the library can likewise be sorted by risk (high vs low) and bonuses (e.g., BonusBuy, Bonus Rounds. etc.). On the whole, the library hosts thousands of gambling games of all sorts and variants. Thus, for instance, slots, which are particularly favored by Australian players, are presented in several themes including Asia, Egypt, wildlife, and pirates, to name but a few. There is also a collection of BTC games and a block with new arrivals with the most recent products from leading software providers such as BGaming, Evolution Gaming, Amatic Industries, and more.

Perks

7BitCasino has one of the richest choices of bonuses to be found among top online casinos. Thus, along with the welcome bonus, players at 7BitCasino can likewise enjoy daily cashback, Monday reload, Wednesday free spins, and weekend cashback. In this manner, different types of bonuses are provided throughout the week. In addition to this, players are invited to participate in regular online gambling races such as the Joker Race with a prize pool of 30k comp points, the welcome race with a package of cash, free spins, and comp points, as well as the lucky and weekly races. The online casino has a ten-tier VIP program, in which each tier is associated with a Monday bonus of different sizes (20% cashback max) and a certain CP exchange rate (130% max).

Bonus: 100% deposit bonus + 100 free spins

#5 CloudBet — Best for a selection of provably fair games

Game choice

Cloudbet offers a comprehensive choice of gambling games with some curious categories that are not always found even in the best casinos online. Thus, for instance, players at Cloudbet can enjoy special provably fair games, live RTP games, first-person games, and virtuals, to name but a few. The platform partners with top providers such as NetEnt and Play’n Go and ensures its products run equally smoothly on PC and mobile phones. Another feature that might attract Australian players is that the online casino is often listed among the best crypto gambling sites as it has an extensive sportsbook, esports, and racing options.

Perks

Apart from a generous bonus of up to 5 BTC, players at Cloudbet can also enjoy slots tournaments with prize pools of several thousand euros and more, Tuesday free spins, Thursday deposit bonuses, and more exciting promos. Besides, Cloudbet has a six-tier loyalty program that promises a plethora of benefits to its members including the multiplier of lighting points (the casino’s currency that allows players to choose rewards), priority customer support, exclusive promos, special deposit bonuses, and more.

Bonus: 100% deposit bonus up to 5 BTC

#6 Red Dog Casino — Best for playing from any device

Game choice

Red Dog is an online casino with a nice interface and a compact yet representative library that hosts the best gambling games from leading software providers in the following categories: slots, poker, table, and specialties. Australian players might be especially attracted by Red Dog’s specialty Keno as well as the free play mode that allows testing a game before choosing it for real online gambling. Games can be played on any device, downloaded as an app, and there are also a lot of useful statistics published by the casino on an ongoing basis (e.g., the number of players, the number of wins, RTP monthly reports, etc.).

Perks

At the moment of writing this review, the online casino offers three types of bonuses. These are the New Game bonus, which players get if they try the new arrival Penguin Palooza, the Mother’s Day bonus, which is a generous deposit bonus of 260%, and the 24/7 bonus, which offers different perks every day. The bonuses are systematically updated to keep the players engaged and interested.

Bonus: 225% deposit bonus up to €12250

#7 Joo Casino — Best for Mystery Drops games with progressive prizes

A variety of games including slots, bonus buy, live casino games, table games, aviator, and more;

A plethora of software providers such as Pragmatic Play Live, Amatic Industries, BigTimeGaming, Booming Games, and more;

Demo play mode to test games for free;

Mystery drops specialties with a progressive prize pool of up to half a million euros;

Regular tournaments with different themes and huge prizes;

A seven-tier VIP program with customized packages that include comp points, cashback, and a mystery prize;

A generous welcome bonus and multiple reload bonuses.

Bonus: Welcome bonus $1000 + 100 free spins

#8 Lucky Tiger Casino — Best for daily quests with free spins and bonuses

Table games, slots, specialties, poker, and more;

Collaboration with top software providers such as Visionary Gaming and Realtime Gaming;

Free practice mode;

A good choice of specialties, including Keno and roulette;

The Lucky Trophy tournament with personal prizes of up to $1k and free chips;

A six-tier VIP program with a loyalty bonus ($1k max), monthly and weekly cashback, comp points, and more;

Daily quests and special adventures with lucrative deposit bonuses and free spins.

Bonus: 260% deposit bonus + 100% cashback

#9 Rich Palms Casino — Best for VP benefits and bonuses

A selection of gambling games including slots, poker, table, and more;

Top software products with excellent graphics from Visionary Gaming and Realtime Gaming;

Free demo versions of all games;

Six types of VIP cards (black, silver, golden, platinum, diamond, and millionaire) with the biggest benefit package including a $1k bonus, 300% deposit bonus, weekly cashback, 12% monthly cashback, no betting limits, and more;

Daily free spins compliments;

Daily tours with rich prizes.

Bonus: 250% deposit bonus

#10 PM.io — Best for high roller promotions

A rich variety of skill-based games and Dropswins;

Pragmatic Play, Nucleus, Platipus, Endorphina, and more leading software providers;

Games run equally smoothly on PC and mobile;

A series of tournaments with prize pools of up to €60k to be used on affiliate Stake’s platform;

A five-tier VP program with monthly cashback, birthday gifts, free spins, and more;

Pizza Day specialty promo that invites players to participate in a lottery with generous prizes of €500 + 500 free spins;

Generous promotions for high rollers and live casino games;

Multiple types of regular reload bonuses.

Bonus: 100% deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC using promo code FIRST

FAQs

Where do I get crypto coins for gambling in a crypto casino online?

Top online casinos would normally allow buying crypto coins directly on the website. Sometimes, an online casino offers a few crypto coins as a no deposit welcome bonus.

Are bitcoin transactions fast?

Yes, cryptocurrency payouts are the fastest type of payouts available in casinos online. Processing time for such withdrawals would normally make a few minutes only and they are free of charge, too.

What is the maximum limit for crypto withdrawals?

Such limits differ across online casinos so you need to check the terms and conditions to get accurate information on this. As a rule, top online casinos have large withdrawal limits of up to 5 BTC and VIP players are often eligible for unlimited payouts in any currency.

Do online casinos offer BTC bonuses?

Yes, crypto-friendly popular online casinos have various bitcoin bonuses such as welcome deposit bonuses, reload bonuses, and high roller perks.

Do crypto casinos work on a mobile phone?

They do in most cases. Top online casinos normally ensure their products are available on different devices including PC and mobile.

Disclaimer

Please note that all online casinos on our list have 18+ age restrictions. We advocate for responsible gambling and kindly recommend contacting the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 if you or someone you know displays symptoms of gambling addiction.

Feel free to check these resources for more information on gambling addiction:

gamblersanonymous.org

ncpgambling.org

gamblingtherapy.org