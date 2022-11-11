10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2022

Cloud mining of Bitcoin, Etherium, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrency is one of the most profitable sources of passive income. Based on the recommendations of our analysts, let’s select the cloud mining platform that is both dependable and profitable. Currently, the following services are on our shortlist:

Pros and cons of cloud mining

This type of Investment has many advantages:

No stress due to expensive electricity, burnt-out video cards, or ASIC cooling

No noise and temperature rise from operating equipment

You can end cooperation with a mining provider at any time (if the price of the cryptocurrency falls)

Possibility to pay in both fiat and cryptocurrency

Of course, there are drawbacks as well. You may run into con artists who want to buy equipment, just like in any specialized field. You must use the services of reputable mining suppliers if you don’t want to become one of their victims.

1. Bytebus

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (9.8 points)

Bytebus.com is among the top cloud mining websites of 2022.

Bytebus was created in 2018 and is one of the first firms to provide cloud mining services. Since its inception, the company has earned the confidence of more than 360,000 customers all around the world. Start cloud mining as soon as possible by registering for a Bytebus account.

Features:

Register and receive $10.

An additional 3% for invitations

Daily rapid payouts

24/7 online customer service support.

DDoS and SSL are used as system defenses.

Make money without making any investments.

Daily plans are offered for free and for sale.

There are no overhead and electricity costs.

Mine more than 10 coins using the platform.

Fees/Pricing/cost:

$10 – 1 day – $10+$1.

$100 – 3 days – $100+$6.

$480 – 10 days – $480+$102.

$6000 – 50 days – $6000+$7400.

Between 2% and 10% are the daily returns.

Minimum Investment: $10

For more details, please visit https://bytebus.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bytebusUK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bytebusUK/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-EPwao6ZLQ&t=40s

2. ECOS

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (9.2 points)

ECOS has more than 100000 users from all over the world. In addition, the Free Economic Zone of Armenia was founded in 2017.

You may select the best option by calculating mining returns with an accessible calculator. For ECOS, there are web and mobile apps available.

In addition to hosting mining equipment and providing mining contracts, the business also includes cryptocurrency indices for Investment. There are others, such as the NFT Index, Elon Musk Index, Top 10 Index, Defi Protocols Index, and Metaverse Index. A multi-currency cryptocurrency wallet for holding and trading 247 cryptocurrencies is also available in the smartphone app.

Features:

regular payments

Customized contract purchasing allows you to alter the length, size of the hash rate, and profit of your contract using a straightforward slider on the website.

Manage your mining contracts and other crypto assets using Android and iOS apps.

The wallet’s extremely low minimum withdrawal is 0.000001 BTC.

One hundred eighty days warranty of their equipment for the equipment and hosting service. Gadgets can be mine for five years.

Free trial mining contract for one month to test the platform.

Minimum Investment: $100

3. Genesis Mining

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (8.9 points)

From Hong Kong, The first mine in Eastern Europe was developed by Genesis Mining. Presently, it serves clients from more than 200,000 diverse nations. They provide a wide range of cryptocurrency mining choices for different types of miners, such as newbies, family miners, and big investors.

Features:

Payments of daily mining profits to your wallet address

excellent customer service

It is possible to mine several cryptocurrencies simultaneously.

Visa, Mastercard, and cryptocurrencies are all accepted as payment methods.

No monthly maintenance fees

Fees/pricing/cost:

$29 per mH/s

Minimum based on the cost of the contract bundle

between $499 and $4,498.5

Minimum Investment: $500

4. NiceHash

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (8.8 points)

NiceHash is a mining hosting and computing marketplace. Through it, you may link your miners, deposit coins, and buy mining packs to mine other cryptocurrencies or sell hash rates to peer-to-peer clients. Install the NiceHash application on your computer, select a GPU, and then use the GPU’s hash rate to sell the hash rate.

Features:

Mining Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and other coins.

Withdrawals of Fiat

In-app cryptocurrency trading platform

Remote mining management and supervision

Peer-to-peer trading with a hash rate

Fees/pricing/cost:

2258 BTC for one mH/s per day

00001 BTC for the new order charge

3% for purchasing hash power

2% for reselling hash power

Minimum Investment: 0.034 BTC

5. IQ Mining

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (8.8 points)

IQ Mining is managed by a team of experienced blockchain and IT specialists with cryptocurrencies. The company operates data centers in Algeria, Georgia, Canada, Iceland, and China. It combines cryptocurrency trading and options margin.

Features:

Specialized mining agreements to generate extra income

Consumer assistance

Pledge your contract in exchange for trading funds up to the full contract cost.

promised mining contracts without funding

Information based on the mining of Bitcoin

Fees/pricing/cost:

Roughly $0.675 for every 0.1 mH/s

The maintenance fee for bronze, silver, and gold is $0.00013 per 0.1mH/s

There are unique packages with additional features available.

Minimum Investment: $108

6. Bitdeer

⭐️⭐️⭐️ (8.5 points)

There is now a well-known cryptocurrency platform called Bitdeer that includes cloud hash mining contracts, a multi-brand market for hash rates, and cloud hosting services. Cloud contracts are now being made available to customers from more than 200 countries by Bitdeer, a well-known global supplier of digital assets. The company’s main goal is to establish strategic partnerships with the biggest global mining pools and equipment manufacturers. In addition to other countries, the service provider operates data centers in the US and Norway. With its excellent mining facilities, Bitdeer promises its customers a 100% uptime rate.

Features:

A calculator for profitability and income

A marketplace for hash rates with a range of third-party sources

Direct payments received from the top mining pools

Charts of cryptocurrencies in real-time

Bonuses and promotions

For the time being, Bitdeer offers trustworthy self-run cloud mining programs to novice and experienced cryptocurrency investors. The duration of each sort of contract is 180 days. The selected plan option significantly impacts the hash rate and profitability. On Bitdeer, starting BTC, cloud mining costs $542 per 50 TH/s as a minimum investment. You can study all the details on relevant pages of the Bitdeer website or by contacting their customer care.

Although the supplier offers no promises regarding future income, all investors can use the estimated revenue calculator on the website. The cloud hash mining platform currently accepts payments made in fiat money and cryptocurrencies. You can purchase a mining contract using a USD telegraphic money transfer and your Bitcoin or equivalent cryptocurrency wallet. After the miner the user purchased is operational, they can check the real-time hash rate and payment information for their account. Bitdeer also guarantees daily rewards.

Minimum Investment: $542

7. Hashgains

⭐️⭐️⭐️ (8.4 points)

The company powers its mining data centers with renewable energy. Both China and India possess mines. Mining will begin 24 to 72 hours after the payment verification. The reward will be sent to your wallet once you fulfill the minimal mining conditions. However, the process is not automated at this time.

Features:

Mining Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

Low costs for maintenance and support

Visa, Mastercard, and cryptocurrencies are all accepted as payment methods.

The dashboard keeps an eye on hash rates and revenue.

Along with client service, assist with technical issues.

Fees/cost/pricing:

mH/s at $29

Topaz plan pricing begins at $125.

Ruby plan (25 mH/s): $625

2,500 dollars for 100 mH/s

Minimum Investment: $125

8. ScryptCube

⭐️⭐️ (8.2 points)

ScryptCube mines Bitcoin on behalf of people that want to spend less money on equipment, manage their equipment locally or keep doing the setups using the f2pool mining pool. Over time, analysis of ScryptCube’s wallet addresses reveals that the business truly accepts payments from f2pool and pays its users.

Analysis of the addresses on the images that various users uploaded on the firm’s Telegram channel reveals that the individuals have received money from the company every month since 2020. In addition, users may mine Ethereum on the Bitcoin cloud mining platform, and it soon plans to offer Beam mining.

Features:

There is also an online mining calculator available to determine the profitability and potential income from the hash rate bundle you want to buy

No recurring charges. Purchases of packages can be made with MasterCard, Visa, and BTC.

Daily accruals imply that your account will be credited with daily mining profits. On the account, you can view them instantly.

Withdrawals are made immediately after starting mining.

Payments for referrals: 3% of each successful purchase made by your recommendations.

Obtain current mining activity statistics.

Fees/pricing/cost:

Plans for mining bitcoins start at $4.9 per 100 GH/s for one year.

For a two-year contract, it costs $7.5 per 100 GH/s.

Minimum Investment: $1.9

9. Hashnest

⭐️⭐️ (8.2 points)

Bitmain Technologies, established in 2013 in China by Wu Jihan and other investors, owns the cloud mining business and website. In 2014, the company bought the cloud mining platform Snowball.io. As you may already know, Bitmain is a market leader in creating Bitcoin mining hardware.

You may mine the cryptocurrencies Dash, Litecoin, Zcash, and Bitcoin through the company. The website claims that they have over 400,000 users worldwide.

All miners are directed to Antpool by Hashnest, a subsidiary of Bitmain Corporation.

Features:

Investing in mining on these Bitcoin cloud mining

services can be managed using a smartphone app.

Possibility of trading cloud mining contracts for bitcoin on a public market with other users. From the user’s account panel this is simple to accomplish.

Deposits of daily earnings are made to user accounts.

Only Bitcoin is accepted as payment.

Redeem hash rate for mining hardware.

Pricing: Not available

Minimum Investment: Not available

10. BeMine

⭐️⭐️ (8.0 points)

The business supports purchasing and selling digital currency and mining hash rates. Customers can also get advice on investing in and using cryptocurrency. Additionally, they can provide consultation on e-commerce and ICO initiatives, business registration, and other services.

While you wait for revenues that may be withdrawn from your selected wallet, you can also ask the firm to set up your mining equipment remotely.

Features:

You can test the service through 3 days of gifted Antminer S19 mining if in doubt.

Unlike other cloud mining companies, it offers 7% on referral purchases.

Cryptocurrency cloud mining has an inbuilt cryptocurrency exchange.

Four data centers with a total capacity of 70 mW/h.

The cost of electricity is $0.054 kW/h, and payment is made automatically from your account.

Depositing via VISA and MasterCard, PM USD, Bitcoin, and altcoins.

Fees/cost/pricing:

$61 one-time payment. Depositing and withdrawing fee is commission based on the amount of crypto Up to 0.05 BTC — 3%; from 0.01 to 0.05 — 5%; and under 0.01 — 7%.

Minimum Investment: $61