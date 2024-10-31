On November 15, X’s updated terms of service will grant the platform a worldwide, non-exclusive license to use all user-shared content to train its AI models. The change has raised privacy and intellectual property concerns, especially among creators who fear their work may fuel AI that could someday replace human creativity.

Some users, wary of their personal data being used, have begun deleting photos and posts. X’s terms also state all disputes must be settled in Texas federal or state courts, raising accessibility concerns as the jurisdiction is over 100 miles from X’s headquarters in Austin.

Previously, users could opt out of data sharing by adjusting privacy settings. However, the new terms do not mention this option, sparking uncertainty about ongoing data control. Alex Fink, CEO of Otherweb, noted, “X’s new terms remove any ambiguity,” while other platforms avoid explicitly detailing data use in AI. Users are left questioning if any opt-out option will remain available.

