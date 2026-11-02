By Cora Olsen , Director of Sustainability & Regeneration at atNorth

As biodiversity loss accelerates, responsible digital infrastructure must help restore nature as part of business development.

For much of the past few years, sustainability discussions within the digital economy have centered on carbon emissions, renewable energy and energy efficiency. These remain critical priorities, however, as digitalization increases and the demand for data center capacity grows, a broader question is emerging: how can digital and natural ecosystems coexist to support resilience?

As governments and policymakers develop frameworks for the rapidly evolving data center industry, it is becoming increasingly clear that assessing impact requires a much broader lens than power consumption alone. Healthy natural ecosystems underpin economic resilience, food systems, water security, climate stability and community wellbeing, yet biodiversity loss is accelerating globally. This is not simply an environmental concern. As nature declines, the risks to businesses, economies and societies increase alongside it.

The challenge is therefore not whether digital infrastructure should continue to grow, but how to ensure that growth is delivered responsibly and in a way that supports, rather than further degrades, the ecosystems on which we all depend.

A New Dimension of Sustainable Growth

Historically, environmental performance in digital infrastructure projects has often been measured through metrics such as energy consumption, emission reductions and waste management. Biodiversity presents a more complex challenge.

Environmental performance in digital infrastructure projects has often been measured through metrics such as energy consumption, emission reductions and waste management.

Unlike carbon emissions, biodiversity cannot be measured through a single universal indicator. Ecosystems differ from one location to another, species populations vary and community priorities change – the environmental opportunities and risks associated with a project in northern Scandinavia may be very different from those in southern Europe for example and this complexity has inhibited progress.

Natural ecosystems provide services that businesses depend on every day, including water regulation, soil stability, flood protection and climate resilience. The World Economic Forum estimates that more than half of global GDP is moderately or highly dependent on nature. As biodiversity loss accelerates, the risks associated with ecosystem degradation are becoming economic risks as well as environmental ones.

For digital infrastructure operators, these risks can affect permitting processes, stakeholder relationships, supply chains and long-term operational resilience.

The Business Case for Nature

The biodiversity crisis is unfolding around us, still we rely on nature for everything that sustains us as people, communities and businesses. If we want a future where we can thrive, nature must be integrated into business development.

Given the current state of nature, regulation is increasing and investor expectations are expanding; environmental, social, and governance frameworks increasingly include nature-related considerations as recognition that nature loss can translate into financial loss. In the data center industry, operators that do not address the relationship with local ecosystems may encounter higher operating risks, delayed approvals, and greater stakeholder opposition – potentially impacting both project viability and long-term returns. As a result, biodiversity is moving from a niche environmental concern to a core consideration in investment decision-making.

At the same time, public acceptance of infrastructure projects is becoming more closely linked to environmental stewardship. Communities are often supportive of digital investment and economic development in theory, but they also expect developers to demonstrate that their local landscapes, habitats and ecosystems are being respected and protected.

Moving From Commitments to Implementation

The real challenge lies in translating ambition into action. Many organizations have adopted sustainability targets, but biodiversity requires a more integrated approach than traditional corporate commitments. Effective outcomes cannot be delivered through isolated initiatives or end-of-project interventions alone, instead, biodiversity considerations must be incorporated throughout the entire lifecycle of infrastructure development.

Biodiversity considerations must be incorporated throughout the entire lifecycle of infrastructure development.

Biodiversity remains an evolving field, best practices are still being developed, and measurement frameworks are continuing to mature – environmental experts, local authorities, academic institutions and community organizations all have a role to play, adding an additional layer of complexity to the process.

Progress depends on organizations being willing to share experiences, knowledge, and lessons learned. atNorth’s recent participation at the COP17 UN Convention on Biological Diversity conference is illustrative of the need for open discussion to promote genuine collaboration and advancement across the industry.

Lead to Succeed

Demand for digital infrastructure will continue to increase as digitalization accelerates and economies become more data-driven. At the same time, global biodiversity loss remains a significant challenge, prompting greater scrutiny of how major infrastructure projects interact with the natural world.

These developments are often presented as competing priorities. But in reality, they should be viewed as interconnected objectives – responsible development is not possible without taking nature into account. Economic growth depends on resilient infrastructure, resilient infrastructure depends on thriving communities and ecosystems, which again depend on the protection and restoration of nature.

Potential restrictions on data center development risk oversimplifying a complex issue and could unintentionally constrain the digital growth needed to support modern life. Rather than limiting expansion indiscriminately, policymakers should prioritize and incentivize responsible operators that evidence strong environmental stewardship, efficient resource use, biodiversity protection, and regeneration of land – enabling both economic competitiveness and the long-term health of the natural environment.

The future of digital business will not be defined solely by processing power, connectivity or technological innovation. It will also be shaped by how effectively organizations recognize that long-term prosperity relies on healthy natural ecosystems. Success will depend not on individual efforts, but on a shared commitment to ensuring that digital growth and nature recovery advance together.

About this Series

This column is produced by atNorth, a leading Nordic data center operator. Through expert analysis and industry insight, atNorth examines the political, regulatory, economic, and technological forces shaping Europe’s digital infrastructure landscape, helping business and technology leaders navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving market.

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