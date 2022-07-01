Why Is The Apartment Monthly Rental Market Getting Bigger?

Housing, especially rental housing, is very dynamic in nature as factors influencing the decision to rent an apartment depend on socio-economic dynamism, evolving job type and pattern, psychology dynamism regarding home ownership. The world has seen how Airbnb revolutionized short-term housing rental, and something similar is now happening in the space of mid-term rental space, led by startups focused on offering well-designed comfortable apartments for 1 month to 11-month periods. The ‘Home wherever you go’ is not a new concept, but the global pandemic amplified the tectonic shift as more and more people, especially digital nomads and remote workers, started looking for mid-term rental options for a longer stay in a city or location of their choice to explore new destinations.

The ongoing geopolitical crisis is leading to decade-high inflation across many developed economies. Economic resurgence in the post-pandemic triggered the rise in rental prices, but remote workers are not very affected by the current inflation, and in this after pandemic period, they are increasing more and more every day. . When it comes to the rise in rent prices, it is a fact that less housing inventory drives up home prices, resulting in higher demand for mid-term rentals and an increase in rental prices. Amidst evolving geopolitical, economic, and job dynamics, the demand for the monthly apartment rental market is witnessing a consistent surge in demand, especially in urban and suburban business districts. There are several factors influencing the demand for mid-term renting properties, some of the factors are:

A propitious regulation

There are two points on which regulation favors midterm rental. It’s been many years, and even before the COVID-19 recovery, that mass tourism is leading to some issues in touristic cities such as Venice, Barcelona or Amsterdam. Those cities have decided to fight mass tourism and the desertion of its city center by locals. In Barcelona, it is now illegal for an individual to rent a room for a period shorter than one month. In Berlin, short-term rentals must now be an owner’s primary residence, per state records in the mains districts. Consequently, the offer is turning to midterm rental.

On the other hand, more and more countries such as Germany, Portugal, Greece or Croatia are offering digital nomad visas. These visas make it easier for travel lovers to live in a country for a limited period only while working. This is also an important factor to consider when understanding the growth of the monthly rental market.

Easy Access to Rental Properties

When it comes to relocating to a better apartment, people avoid changing because of factors like rent application fee, repetitive paper formalities like identity, employment and income proof, etc., brokerage fees—which could be one-month rent or anything between 10-15% of the annual lease. Thanks to the arrival of online rental listing platforms, like Barcelona-based startup Ukio, which recently raised $9 million as per TechCrunch, aims to simplify mid-term apartment renting by removing all the struggle of never-ending paper-works and visits, now it is relatively easy for people to get what they want from the comfort of home.

Simplifying Paperwork

For nomad workers and corporate travelers, looking for a mid-term stay in destination cities, one of the biggest challenges was security deposit and adjustment after check-outs. In a time of economic crisis, managing security deposits and one-month advance, especially for mid-term property rental, is a challenging task. Although the need for security deposit cannot be avoided, online property rental platforms ensure strict enforceability of terms & conditions regarding security deposit return and maintenance expenses adjustments.

Economic Resurgence

Despite inflationary pressures and liquidity measures adopted by Feds across the globe, the world economy is likely to expand at a modest pace in the short term before gaining high-growth momentum, led by emerging economies. As the businesses across the world are opening following ease in COVID-19 restrictions, the travel, tourism, hospitality, and allied sectors are likely to regain pre-pandemic growth level, leading to a jump in demand for short and medium-term rental properties for official and residential purposes. When it comes to suitability and feasibility, medium-term rental is the best fit considering all the factors.

Well-designed Housing

In the post-pandemic world people especially those working from home and corporate travelers are more conscious about health and well-being. Coming out of over two years of look-down, people are looking for better-designed properties, equipped with resources to live comfortably without compromising working productivity. If the hotel market can meet the demand for luxury in the short term, it is not able to do so for the medium term accommodation. Online rental property platforms like Ukio, Airbnb or Zumper, and others serve the purpose well as they offer well-designed properties with the minimum possible hassle of tiresome paperwork. Home away from home is the future and medium-term rental platforms are helping people get what they want anywhere.

Freedom

The contemporary world of neo-millennials, believing in “living in the moment” philosophy, wants everything without sacrificing the freedom to do what they want. Since time is in short supply, they look for things that are highly personalized according to their needs. They want to explore the world, experience global diversity and meet different people. A hassle-free medium-term apartment rental best suits their purpose. Going by the evolving trend and changing work culture in favor of remote working, it could be easily said that demand for rental properties will expand more in the near future.