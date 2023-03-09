Why Is It Important for UKG Customers to Automate Pay Progression Using CloudApper?

Pay progression is a crucial mechanism that ensures workers are adequately paid for their efforts and experiences. Manually monitoring and changing pay progression events in UKG Dimensions and Pro, on the other hand, may be time consuming, error-prone, and tiresome. This is where CloudApper’s Step Progression solution comes in, automating the pay progression process, ensuring accuracy, and lowering the risk of compliance problems and fines.

What Is the Importance of Salary Progression?

Employees must be adequately paid for their effort and expertise, therefore pay progression is critical. It also encourages employee retention, engagement, and happiness by demonstrating that the organization appreciates their contributions and is ready to invest in their growth. Employees may feel undervalued, underpaid, and underappreciated if pay progression is not followed, resulting in poor morale, high turnover, and decreased productivity.

Pay progression is also important in ensuring compliance with union contracts, labor laws, and other restrictions. Failing to monitor and modify pay progression events effectively may result in expensive fines, legal challenges, and reputational harm.

The Difficulties of Manual Pay Advancement in UKG

Pay progression in UKG has traditionally been a manual procedure including recording and changing pay grade levels depending on different parameters such as performance, experience, and tenure. This procedure is time-consuming, prone to errors, and may be difficult to manage, particularly in big firms with hundreds or thousands of people.

Manual pay progression also raises the possibility of noncompliance with union contracts, labor laws, and other requirements. Failure to appropriately or on time alter pay progression stages might result in significant fines and legal issues.

How Can CloudApper Automate Pay Progress in UKG?

CloudApper’s Step Progression solution automates the pay progression process in UKG by gathering employee work hour data from UKG Dimensions, processing it according to your specified criteria, and transmitting the modified wage rate to UKG Pro, Dimensions, or any other third-party payroll system. The procedure is completely automated, accurate, and timely, guaranteeing that pay progression events are changed appropriately and on time while also lowering the risk of compliance problems and fines.

The Advantages of Employing CloudApper for Pay Progression in the UKG

There are several advantages to adopting CloudApper for pay advancement in UKG, such as:

Accuracy: CloudApper’s Step Progression solution guarantees that pay progression events are properly and timely adjusted, lowering the risk of mistakes and compliance concerns.

Efficiency: By automating the pay progression process, HR and payroll professionals have more time to concentrate on other vital activities, minimizing administrative stress.

Compliance: CloudApper’s solution guarantees that union contracts, labor laws, and other rules are followed, lowering the risk of expensive fines and legal battles.

Customization: The pay progression criteria may be adapted to the organization’s particular demands, ensuring that the pay progression process is personalized to the organization’s needs.

Transparency: The automated pay progression method ensures that workers understand how their compensation is computed and changed, encouraging employee engagement and happiness .

Conclusion

Pay progression is an important mechanism for ensuring that workers are adequately paid for their labor and expertise. Manually monitoring and changing pay progression events in UKG Dimensions and Pro, on the other hand, may be time-consuming, error-prone, and difficult to administer. The Step Progression solution from CloudApper automates the pay progression process to ensure accuracy, efficiency, compliance, flexibility, and transparency. Organizations may decrease administrative work, lower the risk of compliance problems and fines, and enhance employee engagement and satisfaction by adopting CloudApper for pay progression in UKG.