Why Installing Water Softeners Has Become a Preferred Choice in Several Business Verticals in Europe

Water softening can be defined as a smart technique that takes out the ions that work as the major hardening agents in water. This high-end process can also confiscate harmful viruses, bacteria, and an array of chemical impurities that are often present in hard water. Most industrial and commercial foundries and factories call for soft water. And, choosing and categorizing and the best water softener relies on a number of factors including volumes of the water, the rigidity of the same, its flow rate, and the form of application.

Sulphates and carbonates of magnesium & calcium happen to touch off as hard deposits on the pipe surfaces. Accordingly, the accumulation of the cement-like scales impedes the water flow inside the conduits & channels. For example, in boilers, the build-ups function as a wadding that weakens the heat flow into the water, thus tumbling the heating efficacy and letting the metal boiler modules get overheated. In cooling towers, on the other hand, these precipitates are accountable for a decline in airflow across the tower and if not handled with care, the deposits can curtail the performance of the tower.

In Europe, several PPPs (public-private partnerships) have come up across the world that are facilitating government bodies to capitalize on the required investment and take along water treatment equipment and efficacy in the water services sector. Smart alliances between major private and public investors in the continent are projected to drive the Europe water softeners market growth in more than one way.



A Brussels based nonprofit venture, the European Water Partnership, syndicates with sponsors, investors, and common people to beef up a common water vision for the continent. The venture implies developing strategies, procedures, and dictums to address the water challenges in Europe. Such alliances are projected to play a pivotal role in snowballing the demand for soft water free of hardening agents. And, quite naturally, the requirement of water softeners is predicted to inflate substantially with the growing demand for clean water.



Aquablu, an Amsterdam based company, intends to wipe out the need for co2 emissions and waste water. The co-founders of the organization bagged the idea from several experiences concerning shortages of clean water. According to them, no one should ever have to depend on plastic carafes or decanters for safe drinking water.



The venture is on a mission to offer safe drinking water for one and all, without taking recourse to PET bottles. The smart purification system, built by the company, ensures the premium quality of drinking water. Moreover, the company has launched Aquablu Refill lately; this is a smart initiative in the form of a smart product that can convert tap water into natural mineral water.



The use of water softeners has also become quite prevalent in the food & beverage industry. Especially, when it comes to coffee parlors, no business owner would really want their customers to have hard water in their espresso. This is where the usefulness and expediency of water softeners come to the fore.



One of the most important reasons why one needs a water softener in their coffee parlor is to evade serving espresso that is chockfull with grubby hard water. The fact that hard water is crammed with unwanted minerals and other elements can make its taste really bad. At the same time, hard water can also be the pressing cause why service life of an espresso machine gets shortened to a considerable extent. The minerals and other elements that cause water to roughen and coarsen will be laid to the surface when the water is bubbled or fumed to make the drink. This not only brings up the bad taste, but also sends a quick message to the customers is that the owner doesn’t really care enough to adhere to the hygienic measures.



And, this is certainly not the image that anyone would ever want to portray to their customers. The longer it would linger, the higher is the chance for the owner to be steered out from the business. And, the solution is simple indeed. Spending a little amount on machineries with a water softener installed within would definitely be the wisest decision. Apart from keeping the espressos tasty, it would make sure the drink that comes off the machine is healthy too.



Fixing a water softener in the system will let the unit remove all of the molecules that can shape into hardening forces. This way, the pipes will always remain clean and free of unwanted residue that can contract their lifespan. Ultimately, the final result will be there right in front of the owner. The customers will be handed over a smoothly blended espresso that is rich in natural taste and color. They will just revel in their drink with a full away and be happy to come back to again and again.



According to Allied Market Research, the Europe water softeners market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR 2019 to 2026. Rapid urbanization, in the past few years, has augmented the demand for high-end sanitation services and drinking water. This, in turn, has boosted the market growth. Also, rising investment in the industrial sector has bumped up the demand for water softeners in the continent. Moreover, the emergence of cutting-edge wastewater treatment procedures such as inverse osmosis, lime tempering, ion-exchange resin procedure etc. is projected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.



The outbreak of COVID-19, however, led to a steep fall in demand for water softeners from several verticals, which in turn impacted the market negatively, especially at the initial period of the lockdown. But, as the overall situation is getting better across the continent, the market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

