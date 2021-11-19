Why Does Apple Stand For The World’s Profitable Company?

Are you wondering how half-eaten apple, i.e., the Apple company, is ruling the whole world? Scroll down if you want to know why Apple Stands as #1 Richest company in the world. Apple was founded in 1976 April. Think different but not too different is Apple’s new motto.

Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak invented the first Apple computer; they brought a new vision of the computer and changed people’s concept about computers. They opened the door for a new era for computers and introduced the first personal computer In 1976. It was named Apple I. It was originally a desktop computer released by Apple company and sells for more than 560,000 pounds. It was just a motherboard with sixty chips and fully assembled.

Steve Jobs even worked in the electronics industry, but he preferred marketing and was adamant about not working for anyone. Jobs persuaded Wozniak to start mass-producing the board so that it could be commercialized. But fate was thinking something better for him, Steve Wozniak was an employee of the behemoth Hewlett Packard at the time, and whatever idea he made was bound to the firm by contract. Fate had intended for HP to be uninterested in the project, so the two were free to carry out their intentions.

What was the first logo of Apple?

Wayne wrote the first contract for the company, and Jobs named the company “Apple.” The first logo was designed by Ronald in which “Newton sitting under the apple tree” the first casing for the computer was made from wood, and the result and appearance were not so beautiful. But it was just a revolution of Apple company; now, Apple is the largest and most successful technology company on the earth.

Apple’s products and innovation

In this era of technology, everyone wants to take Apple’s new model. Whereas the best horse represented the status quo in the old days, today Apple’s new model represents a sign of good status. We can say that it is one of the reasons why Apple Stands as #1 Richest company on the planet. Among all Apple’s products, iPhone is the most popular production of Apple company. Everyone wants a complete collection of Apple products in his hand. If you are also a huge fan of Apple and want to collect more items from Apple, here is the list of some best-selling products.

Apple items line

Macintosh

IPad

IPad 2

IPad 3

iMac

MacBook Air

IPad pro

iPad mini

Apple Mac mini

iPhone series

iPod

Apple TV

Apple watch series

iPod touch

Apple iPad Air

Home pod

Air Pods

Apple iPod Nano

Macintosh 12k

The Rise of Apple:

The Apple company touched the sky when it changed its strategies; Over the previous decade, Apple has built a reputation for innovation and a spate of product introductions. Each new device, from the iPod to the iPhone to the iPad and the Apple Watch, Apple has made its way to defeat the trend.

The biggest reason for their success is Apple continues the innovate; Apple is a company that takes risks. And Apple’s fervently dedicated customers have been on the edge of their seats with each new release, anticipating the next significant breakthrough and innovative updates to their gadgets.

Recently, there is no chance for Apple company to lose its value in the market. With the innovation and launching Apple Watch, Apple company won many hearts. It is still riding on its brands to drive sales to the next level. Despite increased competition from Samsung and its popular Galaxy smartphone, the corporation has maintained its share of the US smartphone market.

Apple is a company that makes easy-to-use technology; when designing a product, they prefer simplicity rather than complications. They believe in inconsistency, and this consistency runs through every product. With the help of these strategies and achievements, Apple Stands as #1 Richest company in the world. No one can defeat Apple because some of the most desirable products and technologies are from Apple company. That’s why Apple is the most profitable company in the world.